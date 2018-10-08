College Football Power Rankings: After years dormant, superpowers Florida, Texas on the rise

The road has suddenly opened up for Notre Dame and Texas as two of the hottest teams in the country now are two of the hottest teams in the Power Rankings. Texas moved up 10 spots to No. 6 after surviving Oklahoma. Notre Dame moved from No. 6 to No. 5. More than that, it's what it means for those two programs to be in the hunt. Texas posted its biggest win in nine years, while Notre Dame cleared a significant hurdle winning at Virginia Tech. The only true road games left in the second half for the Irish are at Northwestern and at USC, and only two of its remaining opponents have winning records: Syracuse and USC.

That's not to leave out the Gators from this conversation, though new No. 11 Florida still has to get past rival No. 3 Georgia in the SEC East alone. The Gators just won their second straight game against a ranked opponent and third straight in conference after falling to Kentucky earlier this season. Saturday's victory over LSU was the first against a top-five opponent in three years. Just like Texas, UF made a 10-spot rise in this week's Power Rankings.

Let's take a look at the rest of this week's Power Rankings.