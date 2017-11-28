College Football Power Rankings: Alabama doesn't fall too far after Auburn loss

We awake to a world (possibly) without Alabama in the College Football Playoff for the first time.

You up yet?

The Crimson Tide's fate is one biggest storylines of championship week. Yes, we know their regular season is over. Yes, we know there are other, better success stories with teams with games left to play.

Yes, Auburn deserves more attention and, this week in the Power Rankings, the No. 1 spot.

Still …

The dynasty will have a hole in it if Alabama isn't included in the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Bama is No. 4 in this week's Power Rankings after a 12-point loss at Auburn, which doesn't mean squat in the big picture. It likely takes both TCU (Big 12) and Ohio State (Big Ten) winning conference championships for the Tide to have their best chance with the CFP Selection Committee. And they'll be sitting on the couch next weekend when that committee decides their fate. Nick Saban never had less control of his surroundings.

There will be a (substantial) number of you who say, "Who cares?" Well, there is the significant issue of getting the four best teams in.

On paper, Alabama's strength of schedule isn't the best. On the field, their overall strength is obvious. But the last few weeks have not been good. An ongoing injury issue at linebacker finally took its toll Saturday night in the Iron Bowl.

"I certainly would like to see this team get the opportunity to do it," Saban said Saturday night. "I think they deserve it."

A few weeks ago, Saban was worried about too much rat poison. Now he's doling it out.