College Football Power Rankings: Alabama doesn't fall too far after Auburn loss
The Tide are still in the thick of things, but they are in dire need of some help
We awake to a world (possibly) without Alabama in the College Football Playoff for the first time.
You up yet?
The Crimson Tide's fate is one biggest storylines of championship week. Yes, we know their regular season is over. Yes, we know there are other, better success stories with teams with games left to play.
Yes, Auburn deserves more attention and, this week in the Power Rankings, the No. 1 spot.
Still …
The dynasty will have a hole in it if Alabama isn't included in the College Football Playoff for the first time.
Bama is No. 4 in this week's Power Rankings after a 12-point loss at Auburn, which doesn't mean squat in the big picture. It likely takes both TCU (Big 12) and Ohio State (Big Ten) winning conference championships for the Tide to have their best chance with the CFP Selection Committee. And they'll be sitting on the couch next weekend when that committee decides their fate. Nick Saban never had less control of his surroundings.
There will be a (substantial) number of you who say, "Who cares?" Well, there is the significant issue of getting the four best teams in.
On paper, Alabama's strength of schedule isn't the best. On the field, their overall strength is obvious. But the last few weeks have not been good. An ongoing injury issue at linebacker finally took its toll Saturday night in the Iron Bowl.
"I certainly would like to see this team get the opportunity to do it," Saban said Saturday night. "I think they deserve it."
A few weeks ago, Saban was worried about too much rat poison. Now he's doling it out.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|Gus to Arkansas? Try Gus to Atlanta with the rest of the Tigers. In a second-half season flourish that included wins over two No. 1 teams, Auburn controls its own destiny to become the first two-loss team to play for a championship in the playoff era.
|4
|10-2
|2
|
|The Tigers took out South Carolina's beating heart and showed it to the Gamecocks in a humiliating 34-10 loss. A win over Miami in the ACC title game gets Clemson to the playoff for the third straight year.
|--
|11-1
|3
|
|Big couple of weeks for Sooners. A playoff berth and Heisman both are reachable. If the darn Big 12 title game didn't get in the way that'd even be better.
|1
|11-1
|4
|
|I got the feeling the Tide needed a cosmetic touchdown in the Iron Bowl to at least make it look close for the committee. Bama suffered its first double-digit loss since the 2014 Sugar Bowl. Saban is now 0-7 against Auburn teams with at least nine wins.
|3
|11-1
|5
|
|Still not one of the country's best four. but it won't matter if the Badgers beat Ohio State. The Big Ten title game can't get here fast enough after yet another beatdown of yet another Big Ten mid-major (Minnesota).
|1
|12-0
|6
|
|A rematch with Auburn in Atlanta. Who ya got? The Dawgs have revenge in mind after disposing of Georgia Tech. Georgia's first playoff berth is that one revenge win away.
|1
|11-1
|7
|
|Despite a horrible loss to Pittsburgh, the Canes seemingly control their fate. Beat Clemson and they're in. That's the issue, though. They have to beat Clemson.
|4
|10-1
|8
|
|The UCF-South Florida game might have been the game of the year. Scott Frost might be the national coach of the year. Does Nebraska make him its hire of the year?
|2
|11-0
|9
|
|Let me get this straight. Urban Meyer is alleging a conspiracy whereby a cameraman deliberately approached J.T. Barrett in the pregame and whacked him in the knee? Oooookkkk.
|6
|10-2
|10
|
|Maryland still doesn't seem like it fits in the Big Ten. That's the first thought from a 66-3 Penn State win. The next is, the Nittany Lions and James Franklin are a Big Ten powerhouse with another 10-win season.
|1
|10-2
|11
|
|The Frogs did their job in stomping Baylor. Now Gary Patterson's crew gets a second shot at Oklahoma to win its first outright Big 12 title.
|1
|10-2
|12
|
|A Pac-12 South champion has never won the conference. USC hasn't won the conference in nine years. Something has to give -- doesn't it? -- in a Pac-12 title game rematch against Stanford.
|1
|10-2
|13
|
|The Cardinal are trying to win their fourth conference title in six years. Bryce Love burnished his Heisman credentials with 125 yards vs. Notre Dame.
|3
|9-3
|14
|
|If only the Huskies showed up like this (beating Washington State) against Arizona State and Stanford (41-14 over Washington State). Those losses cost U-Dub a chance to defend its Pac-12 title.
|--
|10-2
|15
|
|Mike Norvell couldn't be hotter. In his second season -- Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Arizona State and others (?) might come after the Tigers' coach. AAC title game next against UCF.
|2
|10-1
|16
|
|Look who suddenly has the nation's fourth-longest winning streak (seven). The Wildcats win nine again under Pat Fitzgerald after destroying Illinois.
|6
|9-3
|17
|
|Ed Orgeron just enjoyed a career year. Most wins as a head coach (nine) and probably most satisfaction. The Tigers won six of their last seven.
|2
|9-3
|18
|
|The Aztecs became the first program to have consecutive, different 2,000-yard rushers when Rashaad Penny went for 203 yards against New Mexico.
|2
|10-2
|19
|
|A no-show effort against Stanford dims the Irish's major bowl hopes. Suddenly wondering again which way this program is headed.
|11
|9-3
|20
|
|The Apple Cup turned sour against for the Cougars. Then Mike Leach shot down Tennessee rumors. But what about Nebraska? Wazzu finishes with its second nine-win season in three years and only 10th in history.
|11
|9-3
|21
|
|Jeff Tedford sets the table for the Mountain West title game with an 11-point win over Boise. The teams meet again this week for all the MWC marbles.
|3
|9-3
|22
|
|From 3-9 to 9-3, one of the more remarkable turnarounds in the country. Easy win over Rutgers.
|4
|9-3
|23
|
|I keep seeing "all-access with Lane Kiffin." The upset would be no-access to Lane Kiffin. The Owls prepped for the C-USA title game by routing Charlotte. Nine wins ties the school record set by Howard Schnellenberger.
|2
|9-3
|24
|
|Quinton Flowers had one of the best performances of the season against UCF (503 passing, 102 rushing), but that ugly gesture toward the fans. Ugh!
|3
|9-2
|25
|
|Hearing no buzz about Justin Fuente amid all these openings. Either he's happy with a spectacular debut with the Hokies (19 wins in two seasons) or there's major news coming.
|1
|9-3
