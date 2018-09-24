College Football Power Rankings: Alabama keeps rolling along as five new teams enter the fray

Suddenly, we're one-third of the way through the 2018 college football season. What do we know for sure already? Plenty, we think. Let's take a quick look.

Alabama is so dominant that Nick Saban is pleading with the press not to compliment his team so much: "I would sort of appreciate it if you would … sort of look at some of the things we didn't do well," he said after a 22-point win over Texas A&M.

Kentucky is worth watching. The Wildcats make their Power Rankings debut after a 28-7 win over Mississippi State. Give me Benny Snell Jr.'s ability and personality anytime. It is one of five new entries in this week's top 25 of the Power Rankings.

All is not lost in the Pac-12. Stanford is the conference's top team, solidly in the top 10 and has a quarterback in K.J. Costello to go along with quick-strike tailback Bryce Love.

Notre Dame has introduced itself as more than a fringe College Football Playoff contender because of a dynamic quarterback named Ian Book. What is it about Brian Kelly not finding the right No. 1 guy at the beginning of the season? (See: DeShone Kizer, 2016.)

The CFP Selection Committee already has something to think about. Let's say it's a choice between Oklahoma and … anybody. The Sooners fell into the trap of chasing Army's option all over the field. It almost cost the Sooners in a 28-21 overtime win that avoided one of college football's biggest upsets in years.

We are set up for our first Big Ten mega-matchup of the season: Ohio State at Penn State. The winner has the inside track in the Big Ten East … and a playoff berth.

Yup, even one-third of the way into the season.

Let's take a look at the latest Power Rankings.