College Football Power Rankings: Alabama, Utah prepare for chaos as USC jumps into top 25

Where has the time gone? We enter the last week of the regular season with not much movement at the top of the Power Rankings. As usual, the season concludes with a bang. Welcome to Rivalry Week. We break bread, turkey wishbones and probably a few hearts on the football field.

The top four in the Power Rankings remain the same -- LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia each have rivalry tests of different degrees. Those top four also have all clinched spots in their conference championship games.

Oregon couldn't wait until Rivalry Week. It dropped out of the College Football Playoff race with a stunning loss at Arizona State. That hurt the Ducks, the Pac-12 and maybe even Justin Herbert's draft prospects. For the Pac-12 to get to the playoff first time in three years, Utah has to beat a two-loss Oregon. That game just become a lot less sexy.

As for the best this week, LSU hosts Texas A&M, Ohio State is at Michigan, Clemson is at South Carolina and Georgia is at Georgia Tech. Ohio State could actually "afford" to lose to Michigan and still stay in the playoff race. Same with LSU. There's also the Iron Bowl, of course. Alabama needs to win and may need to do so by a massive margin to stay in the playoff conversation with Mac Jones at quarterback.

We told you there wasn't much change at the top. We also issued a warning for those with heart issues. Prepare for yours to be broken this Rivalry Week.