College Football Power Rankings: Alabama, Utah prepare for chaos as USC jumps into top 25
With Rivalry Week ahead, which teams are within striking distance of the College Football Playoff?
Where has the time gone? We enter the last week of the regular season with not much movement at the top of the Power Rankings. As usual, the season concludes with a bang. Welcome to Rivalry Week. We break bread, turkey wishbones and probably a few hearts on the football field.
The top four in the Power Rankings remain the same -- LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia each have rivalry tests of different degrees. Those top four also have all clinched spots in their conference championship games.
Oregon couldn't wait until Rivalry Week. It dropped out of the College Football Playoff race with a stunning loss at Arizona State. That hurt the Ducks, the Pac-12 and maybe even Justin Herbert's draft prospects. For the Pac-12 to get to the playoff first time in three years, Utah has to beat a two-loss Oregon. That game just become a lot less sexy.
As for the best this week, LSU hosts Texas A&M, Ohio State is at Michigan, Clemson is at South Carolina and Georgia is at Georgia Tech. Ohio State could actually "afford" to lose to Michigan and still stay in the playoff race. Same with LSU. There's also the Iron Bowl, of course. Alabama needs to win and may need to do so by a massive margin to stay in the playoff conversation with Mac Jones at quarterback.
We told you there wasn't much change at the top. We also issued a warning for those with heart issues. Prepare for yours to be broken this Rivalry Week.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|LSU
|Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, stayed that way with three more touchdown passes. Clyde Edwards-Helaire averaged only 31.3 yards per rush (188 yards, six carries). Warning to whoever takes the Arkansas job: It's a huge clean up judging from Saturday. Oh, and yes, the Tigers are still No. 1.
|--
|11-0
|2
|Ohio State
|They stormed the field after the Buckeyes beat another top 10 foe and clinched the Big Ten East. Overreaction? Well, it was the last home game of the season. Ohio State lost three fumbles for the first time in 11 years. Chase Young was a monster.
|--
|11-0
|3
|Clemson
|Bye. The Tigers spot here reflects why you don't want to finish second in the playoff race. You'd have to play Clemson. They are the Southeastern version of Ohio State -- on a roll and mashing the opposition. The last time the Tigers didn't score at least 45 points was Week 5.
|--
|11-0
|4
|Georgia
|I'm convinced the Dawgs are Alabama 2009-14 reincarnated. They have a game manager quarterback (Jake Fromm), a strong running back (D'Andre Swift) and a solid defense. Not flashy in beating Texas A&M. Playoff hopes still alive. Dawgs remain the only team to beat seven teams all with records above .500.
|--
|10-1
|5
|Minnesota
|Gophers keep making the case they are the nation's best one-loss team. Northwestern went down 38-22 last week, setting up the Big Ten as the center of the football universe this Thanksgiving week. Wisconsin at Minnesota for the Big Ten West and Ohio State at Michigan for interplanetary braggin' rights.
|--
|10-1
|6
|Oklahoma
|Sooners stay alive with a 28-24 win over TCU. Jalen Hurts accounted for four touchdowns and OU defense held the Frogs to less than 200 yards. Bedlam looms. A playoff berth? OU is going to need some help.
|--
|10-1
|7
|Alabama
|Bye, er, 66-3 over Western Carolina. With a straight face, I suggested last week the Tide needed to run it up to keep the attention of the committee. Now they need to do it again at Auburn. Is that possible against the nation's best defensive line?
|2
|10-1
|8
|Utah
|It was a net loss for the Pac-12 when Oregon was upset by Arizona State. After beating Arizona, the best the Utes can do to impress the committee is beat Colorado to finish the regular season, then beat a two-loss Oregon. Utah's lone loss to USC -- which finished 8-4 -- looks better all the time.
|2
|10-1
|9
|Baylor
|Bears clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game with a 24-10 win over fading Texas. Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer "betrayed" his family. His dad and grandfather played for Texas. Fun fact: This is the Bears fifth 10-win season since 2011.
|3
|10-1
|10
|Florida
|Bye. Gators looking for their second straight 10-win season under Dan Mullen. The names of the Florida coaches to do that in consecutive seasons: Urban Meyer, Steve Spurrier. Florida State next.
|1
|9-2
|11
|Wisconsin
|Jonathan Taylor basically said goodbye to Badger fans with 222 yards against Purdue. This has to be it for the junior All-American, doesn't it? By the end of the season, Taylor will likely surpass 6,000 rushing yards, the most ever by a third-year player.
|2
|9-2
|12
|Penn State
|James Franklin had to play two quarterbacks after Sean Clifford was injured. He didn't have to punt twice from Ohio State's 37 and 42 in the first half. That might have made a difference in a 28-17 loss to the Buckeyes.
|5
|9-2
|13
|Oregon
|A crushing loss at Arizona State. The Pac-12 title is still out there, but a playoff berth is not. The Ducks will see Jayden Daniels (408 passing yards) in their sleep.
|5
|9-2
|14
|Michigan
|OK, Josh Gaddis, watcha got? Ohio State-Michigan is where reputations and careers are made and destroyed. Michigan's rookie offensive coordinator has been on a roll lately with his offense averaging 39 points in the last four. There is legitimate reason for Ohio State to be worried.
|2
|9-2
|15
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats survived a grinder against Temple, 15-13, to clinch the AAC East. The Owls held them to less than 200 yards. The winning margin came courtesy of a blocked extra point that was returned 95 yards by Cincinnati for a defensive two-pointer. A Cotton Bowl berth is at stake Friday when Cincinnati travels to Memphis.
|1
|10-1
|16
|Memphis
|After dispatching South Florida, the Tigers bring a top 10 offense (42.2 points) into the showdown with Cincinnati. Curiously, Memphis has only the third-most touchdowns (61) in the AAC. Expect a shootout.
|1
|10-1
|17
|Notre Dame
|The Irish win their 18th consecutive at home with a bludgeoning of Boston College. Ian Book wouldn't reveal his plans, but it sounds like he's headed to the NFL. The ND quarterback was one of 29 players introduced before the final home game, some with eligibility remaining. After 273 sellouts, the Irish have now had empty seats in consecutive home games.
|1
|9-2
|18
|Boise State
|The Broncos ran a reverse with an offensive lineman against Utah State. They actually ran the Statue of Liberty, too! All that was missing was some player proposing to a cheerleader.
|2
|10-1
|19
|Auburn
|The Tigers get ready on their end for the Iron Bowl with a 52-0 skunking of Samford. Bama enters as a 2.5-point favorite. Wow. Will this be Gus Malzahn's final game as Auburn's coach?
|--
|8-3
|20
|Appalachian State
|The best 10-1 team you never saw. The Mountaineers clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game with a 35-13 win over Texas State. Coach Eli Drinkwitz called tailback Darrynton Evans (154 yards rushing) "one of the most dynamic players in college football."
|1
|10-1
|21
|Iowa
|Kirk Ferentz tied Hayden Fry's school record for Big Ten wins. Ferentz called it "dumb luck." "There's never been a master plan," he added. Not bad for an 8-3 team. Illinois' luck ran out in a 19-10 loss to the Hawkeyes.
|1
|8-3
|22
|Oklahoma State
|Chuba Hubbard ran for a pedestrian 106 yards against West Virginia. Something is going to have to give this week in Bedlam. Oklahoma is third in Big 12 rushing defense. Hubbard is leading the country in rushing with 166 yards per game.
|1
|8-3
|23
|USC
|Getting tougher all the time to get rid of Clay Helton. The Trojans finished 8-4 after trouncing UCLA. USC is still alive in the Pac-12 South. They piled up a season high in yards and points. In Helton's favor: For the third time in four seasons, USC won five of its last six games.
|NR
|8-4
|24
|Navy
|Quarterback Malcolm Perry begged for someone else to get the ball. Coach Ken Nuimatalolo wouldn't budge. Good strategy. Perry scored the winning touchdown with a 70-yard, fourth-quarter run to beat SMU, 35-28.
|NR
|8-2
|25
|SMU
|From Cotton Bowl favorite to losing two of the last three. These are not good times for the Mustangs, who lost to Navy. SMU has given up at least 31 points in the last four games. A 10-win season is still possible with a win over Tulane.
|8
|9-2
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Ohio vs. Akron odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Tuesday's Akron vs. Ohio game 10,000 times.
-
Western Michigan vs. NIU odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan...
-
Week 14 CFB odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
The Monday After: Doomsday CFP scenario
Week 13 in college football gave us some incredible moments, including a swaggy kicker
-
CFB Week 14 odds, lines
Oddsmakers are keeping a close eye on the annual Iron Bowl showdown
-
Schiano won't coach Rutgers, report says
Schiano previously served as the Rutgers coach from 2001-11
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Hawaii vs. San Diego State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. San Diego State football game