College Football Power Rankings: Auburn gets respect it deserves as top 25 resets

Time to reevaluate. Forget preseason perceptions. No more Power Five handouts. We are reshuffling the College Football Power Rankings five weeks into the 2019 season.

Alabama is the new (old?) No. 1. Auburn is right behind the Crimson Tide with the biggest move of the week, up eight spots. After sneaking out of North Carolina with a one-point win, this wholesale reevaluation affected No. 6 Clemson the most.

Five weeks into a season, rankings should be about accomplishment, not reputation. Alabama has arguably the most powerful offense in the country. Auburn has achieved more than any other team with two ranked victories away from home. It all makes me wish the Iron Bowl was tomorrow. Gus Malzahn is having a ball calling plays and developing freshman quarterback Bo Nix at the same time.

"We're back to being an Auburn offense,'' wide receiver Seth Williams said. ''This is what Auburn is about -- fast-paced and scoring touchdowns. That's what Malzahn likes to do, so that's what we're doing.''

Ohio State also moves up after a destruction of Nebraska. The Buckeyes don't have much of a resume -- the Cornhuskers might have been their toughest opponent -- but they have the look of a champion. Get yourself to a stadium to see Justin Fields play.

Clemson's drop is not only because of its play at UNC but due to the fact that literally each team above it has accomplished more. Georgia beat a top 10 Notre Dame. LSU won at Texas, a result that still might be the most impressive of the season. Meanwhile, the Tigers came this close to losing to the Tar Heels on the road, a loss that may have doomed Clemson's College Football Playoff chances. Yes, the Tigers' schedule going forward is that soft. Even more distressing? Clemson does not play a currently ranked team the rest of the way.

With all of that said, here's where we now stand.