College Football Power Rankings: Auburn gets respect it deserves as top 25 resets
It's time to redo the rankings based on actual play, not preseason assumptions
Time to reevaluate. Forget preseason perceptions. No more Power Five handouts. We are reshuffling the College Football Power Rankings five weeks into the 2019 season.
Alabama is the new (old?) No. 1. Auburn is right behind the Crimson Tide with the biggest move of the week, up eight spots. After sneaking out of North Carolina with a one-point win, this wholesale reevaluation affected No. 6 Clemson the most.
Five weeks into a season, rankings should be about accomplishment, not reputation. Alabama has arguably the most powerful offense in the country. Auburn has achieved more than any other team with two ranked victories away from home. It all makes me wish the Iron Bowl was tomorrow. Gus Malzahn is having a ball calling plays and developing freshman quarterback Bo Nix at the same time.
"We're back to being an Auburn offense,'' wide receiver Seth Williams said. ''This is what Auburn is about -- fast-paced and scoring touchdowns. That's what Malzahn likes to do, so that's what we're doing.''
Ohio State also moves up after a destruction of Nebraska. The Buckeyes don't have much of a resume -- the Cornhuskers might have been their toughest opponent -- but they have the look of a champion. Get yourself to a stadium to see Justin Fields play.
Clemson's drop is not only because of its play at UNC but due to the fact that literally each team above it has accomplished more. Georgia beat a top 10 Notre Dame. LSU won at Texas, a result that still might be the most impressive of the season. Meanwhile, the Tigers came this close to losing to the Tar Heels on the road, a loss that may have doomed Clemson's College Football Playoff chances. Yes, the Tigers' schedule going forward is that soft. Even more distressing? Clemson does not play a currently ranked team the rest of the way.
With all of that said, here's where we now stand.
|Alabama
|This is getting ridiculous. At halftime against Ole Miss, Tua Tagovailoa had 21 touchdown passes in 4 ½ games this season. That's more than 66 teams had all of last season. He finished with six TD passes and has nation-leading 23 on the season, powering the Tide to No. 1 with a 59-31 win over the Rebels.
|5-0
|Auburn
|This is for beating Oregon on a neutral field. This is for walking into the cauldron that is Kyle Field and winning. This is for doing it with a true freshman quarterback and a renewed coach calling the plays.
|5-0
|Georgia
|Bye. Resting up after getting smacked in the mouth by Notre Dame. Yeah, I know the Dawgs won the game. The Fighting Irish won some hearts, though. UGA goes to Tennessee next.
|4-0
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes looked like the best team in the country Saturday night against Nebraska. Justin Fields looked like the best player in the country. The point differential after four games: 219 -- an average victory margin of 44.
|5-0
|LSU
|Bye. Defense is a concern, but guess what? It's a concern at Alabama, too. Counting the days until Florida on Oct. 12. Then counting the days until Alabama on Nov. 9.
|4-0
|Clemson
|Sorry, Tigers. That North Carolina effort cost ya. It took a stuffed two-point conversion to finally stifle the Tar Heels. For now, Clemson drops out of the No. 1 spot.
|5-0
|Oklahoma
|Another monster day for Jalen Hurts -- 413 passing yards on only 24 throws against Texas Tech. That computes to 17.9 yards per pass. The nation's leading passer last season (Washington State's Gardner Minshew) averaged 10.2 yards per completion.
|4-0
|Florida
|The first top-10 showdown in The Swamp since 2012 awaits. The Gators have gotten to this far while losing their starting quarterback (Feleipe Franks) for the season as well as their starting cornerback and defensive end for multiple games (both will be back) while keeping their wits about them. Auburn is Florida's first ranked opponent.
|5-0
|Texas
|Bye. Must avoid a hiccup this week at West Virginia before going to Dallas for that little thing called the Red River Rivalry.
|3-1
|Wisconsin
|Jonathan Taylor had to work hard for his 119 yards (26 carries vs. Northwestern). The Badgers defense scored twice. Pat Fitzgerald got two-point happy, missing twice on conversions.
|4-0
|Notre Dame
|For half the game, it looked like a Georgia hangover. In the second half, the Irish woke up and swamped Virginia 35-20. ND defensive linemen had eight sacks.
|3-1
|Penn State
|Time to reevaluate the Nittany Lions. That was a complete destruction of Maryland (59-0) on Friday. Question: Before the Terrapins, what was the last team to score 79 and also get shut out in the same season?
|4-0
|Oregon
|Bye. The Pac-12 schedule continues with Cal coming to town. The Bears should be plenty riled after losing their quarterback then losing to Arizona State.
|3-1
|Boise State
|Bye. The nation's new Group of Five favorite will have eight days off before going to UNLV this week. Hank Bachmeier began the weekend leading all freshman quarterbacks in average passing yards.
|4-0
|Utah
|No Zack Moss? No problem. The Utes ran for 192 yards against Washington State without their top rusher. As usual, Mike Leach stole the postgame calling his team, "fat, dumb, happy and entitled."
|4-1
|UCF
|Now that's a rebound. A week after suffering its first regular-season loss in almost three years, UCF ripped UConn by 35. A New Year's Six bowl is still a possibility.
|4-1
|Washington
|This is what happens when a third-string quarterback meets a hungry defense in Husky Stadium. USC's Matt Fink threw three interceptions. Washington's Salvon Ahmed (153 yards rushing) took care of the rest in 28-14 UW win.
|4-1
|Arizona State
|Dave Clawson has reached one of the pinnacles of his career. The Wake Forest coach's "Clawfense" is behind the Deacons' first 5-0 start since winning the ACC in 2006.
|4-1
|Iowa
|We'll find out about the Hawkeyes soon enough. Don't try to read too much into a 48-3 win over Middle Tennessee. The next two games are against Michigan and Penn State. Noteable: The offense went for a Kirk Ferentz-era record 623 yards.
|4-0
|Michigan
|It's called a get well game and typically means little. Michigan beat an outmanned Rutgers 52-0 soothing some of the Wisconsin wounds. Might as well say it: Michigan got Chris Ash fired.
|3-1
|Arizona State
|Speaking of poll accomplishments, the Sun Devils have beaten two ranked opponents on the road (Michigan State, Cal). Tailback Eno Benjamin scored three times against the Bears.
|4-1
|California
|We will await the report on quarterback Chase Garbers, who was injured against Arizona State. His absence might have been the difference in a 24-17 home loss to Arizona State. The last time the Pac-12 didn't have any unbeaten teams on Oct. 1 was 2009.
|4-1
|Memphis
|The 12-0 dream is real after rallying back against Navy. The Tigers began the season favored against every team on their schedule. Louisiana-Monroe is next.
|4-0
|SMU
|The Mustangs are 5-0 for the first time since 1983. History tells us that '83 team may have been awash in scandal. These Mustangs are admirable. Former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele leads the AAC in passing.
|5-0
|Oklahoma State
|It's all about offense. Another set of triplets for the Cowboys. For those who remember Hart Lee Dykes, Mike Gundy and Barry Sanders in the 1980s, there is now Chuba Hubbard (nation's No. 1 rusher), Tylan Wallace (No. 5 receiver) and Spencer Sanders (Big 12's No. 5 passer rating).
|4-1
