College Football Power Rankings: Auburn makes an impression with comeback vs. Oregon
The Tigers and Gus Malzahn proved they have something to build on with Bo Nix behind center
Try as they might, the unranked tried to distract us in Week 1 as the 2019 college football season kicked off. There were strange coaching decisions, Power Five upsets and blown leads to go along with dominant results from some of the top teams in the nation.
New Liberty coach Hugh Freeze led his team … from a hospital bed … in the coaches' booth.
Tennessee and Florida State re-calibrated what it means their coaches to be on the hot seat with stunning home losses.
The Pac-12's best teams weren't its best teams when Oregon blew a big lead to Auburn and USC quarterback JT Daniels was lost for the season after a slow start against Fresno State.
That doesn't mean we didn't have fun, kids.
Boise State may have established itself as the No. 1 Group of Five team, or it at least became the chief challenger to UCF.
Clemson and Alabama are still Clemson and Alabama, winning their openers -- both against Power Five competition -- by a combined 77 points.
Ohio State's Justin Fields proved he can play a little in his first career start. And Jalen Hurts proved a change of scenery has only enhanced his talent at Oklahoma.
Enjoy the pride, the glory, and the College Football Power Rankings after Week 1.
1
|Clemson
|Trevor Lawrence wasn't even the best player on his team. Travis Etienne ran for 205 yards in a rout of Georgia Tech. The Tigers have won 37 of their last 40 ACC games by an average of 21 points.
1-0
2
|Alabama
|Injuries? What injuries? Without mike linebacker Dylan Moses and starting two true freshman at the position, Bama smoked Duke. Both Tagovailoas (Tua and Taulia) played. Tua threw four touchdown passes.
1-0
3
|Georgia
|Not even close to being the biggest football story in Georgia. The Panthers of Georgia State knocked off Tennessee. Not much to see in a season-opening win at Vanderbilt.
1-0
4
|Oklahoma
|We have our No. 1 Heisman Trophy candidate after Week 1. Jalen Hurts accounted for 508 yards and six touchdowns in an 18-point win over Houston. If the Sooners develop a defense, they could win it all.
1-0
5
|LSU
|It was only Georgia Southern, but there was something about the 55-3 win that suggested the Tigers are College Football Playoff bait. Joe Burrow missed on only four passes and threw five touchdowns.
1-0
6
|Ohio State
|Besides allowing FAU a backdoor cover in a 45-21 win, it was all good for the Buckeyes in the beginning of the Justin Fields era. Fields accounted for five touchdowns (four passing) and ran up 295 yards of total offense.
1-0
7
|Michigan
|I'm sure plenty was hidden offensively in a 40-21 win over Middle Tennessee, so it's not time to judge Michigan's switch to RPO just yet. Eight players got carries. Nine caught at least one pass. Jim Harbaugh did not utter anything outlandish.
1-0
8
|Texas
|The "We're Back" Tour started with an easy win over Louisiana Tech. In a tune-up for LSU, Sam Ehlinger threw four touchdowns.
1-0
9
|Florida
|The temptation is to write off the Week 0 slopfest win over Miami as opening night nerves. Feliepe Franks looked like his old self (not exactly a compliment), and the Florida defense did, too (definitely a compliment).
1-0
10
|Notre Dame
|Brian Kelly is underrated. The only time the Irish posted three consecutive double-digit win seasons was 1991-93. Coming off a playoff season, it could happen for the second time in Irish history. ND was tested but ultimately stood victorious on the road at Louisville.
1-0
11
|Utah
|The Utes stifled BYU again. Utah's ninth-straight win over its biggest rival ties a series record. Typical of Kyle Whittingham, his defense smothered the Cougars in a 30-12 win.
1-0
12
|Wisconsin
|Jonathan Taylor looks like he's ready to become the NCAA's career rushing leader. Rushing for 135 yards and accounting for 183 in total against South Florida, Taylor is 2,100 yards short of that record.
1-0
13
|Auburn
|It wasn't quite the Kick Six, but it was a lot of Bo Nix. Auburn's true freshman quarterback threw the game winner with 9 seconds left. Tigers were outplayed for most of the game but scored 21 unanswered points in the final 24 minutes. I had AU ranked No. 22 in the spring.
1-0
14
|Boise State
|Time for the Broncos to start a sod cemetery? True freshman Hank Bachmeier led BSU to 23 unanswered points at Florida State. In the heat, on the road, after traveling 2,400 miles. Not bad.
1-0
15
|Texas A&M
|It was only Texas State, but the Aggies are making the Clemson game more interesting by the minute. The last team to lose to Clemson by single digits put 41 points and 478 yards on the Bobcats. Clemson won't be as charitable this week.
1-0
16
|Oregon
|Another bad look for the Pac-12. The Ducks didn't trail the Tigers until the last 9 seconds. They blew a 21-6 second-half lead and gave up the final 21 points of the game. There were about a half a dozen things that, had they gone right, could have resulted in the Ducks joining the top 10.
0-1
17
|UCF
|Florida A&M's band won halftime, but that was about it. Other than that, the Knights rolled to their 26th win in their last 27 games over the Rattlers, 62-0.
1-0
18
|Washington State
|For the 20th time in the last 10 seasons, the Cougars posted at least five touchdown passes. This rout came against New Mexico State, which surrendered the most passing yards in Week 1 (507) to the team with the most passing yards in Week 1.
1-0
19
|Penn State
|Idaho dropped down to FCS a couple of years ago. The Nittany Lions dropped a hammer on the Vandals, 79-7. This is one of those games that makes it tough to evaluate the victor because the opponent was so bad. No one is talking about Penn State in the Big Ten East. Maybe they should be.
1-0
20
|Washington
|Two years removed from his last action, Jacob Eason threw for four touchdowns against Eastern Washington. As he should. Or should he? The FCS Eagles had beaten eight I-A/FBS teams since 1994.
1-0
21
|Nebraska
|Sorry, but we weren't impressed against South Alabama. If his is the team that's going to contend or even win the Big Ten West, the Cornhuskers need some work. Nebraska snapped the ball only 65 times in a 35-21 win against the Jaguars. "That's as anemic an offensive performance as I've been a part of for a long time," Scott Frost said.
1-0
22
|Stanford
|Showdown with USC coming up, but will quarterback K.J. Costello be available? He was cheap-shotted in the throat by Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown after sliding to the ground in a 17-7 Cardinal win.
1-0
23
|Iowa State
|This is what being ranked for the first time since 1978 will get you -- the jitters. There are better days ahead for the Cyclones (supposedly), but the opener was a clunker. Missouri Valley's Northern Iowa took Iowa State to three overtimes before losing 29-26.
1-0
24
|Army West Point
|Either Rice is better than we thought or the Black Knights were looking ahead to Michigan. Either way, that was a way too close 14-7 win over the Owls. Kell Walker threw the 17-yard game-winning pass with 4 minutes left.
1-0
25
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes are going to be fun to watch. Nate Stanley threw for 252 yards, and Mekhi Sargent accounted for 156 total yards in a 24-point win over Miami (Ohio). They travel to Ames this week.
1-0
