College Football Power Rankings: Auburn makes an impression with comeback vs. Oregon

Try as they might, the unranked tried to distract us in Week 1 as the 2019 college football season kicked off. There were strange coaching decisions, Power Five upsets and blown leads to go along with dominant results from some of the top teams in the nation.

New Liberty coach Hugh Freeze led his team … from a hospital bed … in the coaches' booth.

Tennessee and Florida State re-calibrated what it means their coaches to be on the hot seat with stunning home losses.

The Pac-12's best teams weren't its best teams when Oregon blew a big lead to Auburn and USC quarterback JT Daniels was lost for the season after a slow start against Fresno State.

That doesn't mean we didn't have fun, kids.

Boise State may have established itself as the No. 1 Group of Five team, or it at least became the chief challenger to UCF.

Clemson and Alabama are still Clemson and Alabama, winning their openers -- both against Power Five competition -- by a combined 77 points.

Ohio State's Justin Fields proved he can play a little in his first career start. And Jalen Hurts proved a change of scenery has only enhanced his talent at Oklahoma.

Enjoy the pride, the glory, and the College Football Power Rankings after Week 1.