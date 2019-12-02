College Football Power Rankings: Auburn suddenly emerges as the best team in Alabama

Good for Gus Malzahn. The man has survived turmoil, trustees and the Tide to get to this point. To call him a survivor is an understatement, especially after Saturday night. In beating Alabama on Saturday, Malzahn became one of only two active coaches currently walking the earth who has beaten Nick Saban three times. (The other is Les Miles.)

What a turnaround. The man literally went into the Alabama game with talk of his job being in danger. Now, with the resulting extension that is likely to come, he could probably buy the city of Auburn, Alabama.

We bring this to your attention leading into this last regular-season edition of Power Rankings because Auburn is deservedly the bigger riser -- from No. 19 to No. 9. The Tigers aren't in the College Football Playoff. They aren't a factor in the SEC race. But someone or another at Auburn needs to commemorate this season. TPing trees isn't enough.

In a year when he started a freshman quarterback (Bo Nix) and saw his leading rusher (Boobie Whitlow) injured, Malzahn somehow carved out nine wins. That while facing one of the nation's toughest schedules.

In the same season that he straight outcoached Saban, there were published reports that an Auburn trustee was trying to lure Bob Stoops. Going into Saturday, there were rumblings Malzahn was again Arkansas' top choice. They won't be able to get him now.

I've said this for years: It might just be that Gus Malzahn is the best fit for Auburn -- ever. I'm sure the criticism bothers him, but he always seems to answer. This time, it was with a win for the ages, exactly six years to the day of the Kick Six. Once again, a missed field goal by Alabama helped decide it.

Wrap your mind around this: At this moment, Auburn is the best team in the state of Alabama. Mic drop?