College Football Power Rankings: Better late than never for Ohio State to step up
Ohio State and Michigan effectively switched spots after the Buckeyes' big win Saturday
So you're saying there's a chance? For UCF, yes. Ohio State's upset of Michigan opened up some late-season possibilities at the top of the Week 13 Power Rankings.
There's now a discussion regarding the relative merits of OSU and Oklahoma. Both need help -- namely, Clemson and/or Georgia losing. The Sooners and Buckeyes were No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings.
In the realistic hunt for the first time would be UCF. Yes, there is a path for the Knights to get to the playoff. Consider that if Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia all lose, Notre Dame, Clemson and Alabama would be the top three teams. Who are you going to put in that fourth spot?
If it wins the AAC Championship Game, undefeated UCF (12-0) could sneak in the back door to become the first Group of Five team to play for a national championship.
However, what should happen and what will happen are two different things. In that scenario, the CFP would have an issue. If it didn't elevate the Knights, it would have to choose among a group of two-loss teams that lost their last game. (Georgia, Oklahoma, Washington State). A two-loss team has never made the playoff. Either that or it would have to choose a three-loss Texas coming off a season sweep of Oklahoma.
In this Season of Chalk, those are some delicious possibilities. Enjoy snacking, then, on the last regular-season Power Rankings.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Alabama
|That's what you call Iron Bowl revenge. Alabama won all 12 of its regular-season games by at least 22 points after pounding Auburn. Up next: SEC title game vs. Georgia and a final Heisman statement for Tua Tagovailoa.
|--
|12-0
|2
|Clemson
|A bit of a struggle for a while against South Carolina. But the Tigers completed a dominant finish averaging 51 points in their final five games. Up next: Pittsburgh in the ACC title game.
|--
|12-0
|3
|Notre Dame
|The Irish became the first team to unofficially clinch a playoff berth. A closer-than-expected 24-17 win over USC revealed the best and worst of the Irish. J.T. Daniels torched ND in the first half. The defense and athleticism took over in the second half. Up next: Waiting for name to be called on Selection Sunday.
|--
|12-0
|4
|Georgia
|A beatdown of Georgia Tech raised an interesting question. Jake Fromm just threw a career-high four touchdowns. Doesn't Justin Fields have to transfer because Fromm isn't leaving? Up next: The SEC quietly hoping for two teams in the CFP with a Georgia win on Saturday.
|2
|11-1
|5
|Oklahoma
|Please stow your criticisms of the Big 12 football culture. Oklahoma stayed alive in the playoff and Big 12 races after allowing 56 points to West Virginia. Concentrate on the fact that OU is able to score 59. We are in an age when good offense almost always beats good defense. Up next: An epic rematch with Texas in the Big 12 title game.
|2
|11-1
|6
|Ohio State
|Urban Meyer will promote the fact his team beat No. 4 (Michigan), which was sporting the No. 1 defense in the biggest game of the year. What you won't hear: For the second straight year, the Buckeyes have the worst loss of any playoff contender (Purdue). Up next: Pesky Northwestern in the Big Ten title game.
|5
|11-1
|7
|UCF
|A second straight undefeated regular season was marred by the injury to McKenzie Milton. The Knights just won't be the same without him. That doesn't mean they can't get to the Fiesta Bowl or even the CFP. Up next: Memphis in the AAC title game.
|1
|11-0
|8
|Washington State
|Sorry, the head-to-head result with Washington doesn't necessarily apply here. Wazzu remains ahead of the Huskies. Washington State had a better season, winning 10 games for the first time in 15 years. The future is incredibly bright. Up next: a New Year's Six bowl.
|3
|10-2
|9
|Texas
|This is why Tom Herman was brought to the Forty Acres. The Longhorns are playing for a championship in Herman's second season. If the Horns win the Big 12, they will sweep Oklahoma in a season for the first time ever. Up next: A second Red River Rivalry game in Big 12 title game.
|4
|9-3
|10
|Florida
|To quote Chip Patterson, "Nothing about Saturday's game looked like a rivalry where the team in garnet had the upper hand." No, it didn't. The Gators broke a five-game losing streak to Florida State. Dan Mullen was absolutely successful going 9-3 in his first season back with the Gators. Up next: Please somebody put Florida in a bowl somewhere with UCF.
|4
|9-3
|11
|LSU
|No, SEC officials did not have it in for the Tigers. After a heart-breaking seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M, celebrate the season for what it was -- an overall success and proof that Ed Orgeron can indeed coach, Up next: A chance for LSU's first 10-win season in five years.
|2
|9-3
|12
|Michigan
|It's almost like that 10-game winning streak never existed after the debacle at The Shoe. That No. 1-ranked defense? AWOL. In the biggest game of his college career, Jim Harbaugh's team allowed the most points ever in regulation. Up next: Harbaugh answering a lot of questions.
|8
|10-2
|13
|Utah
|The Holy War went the Utes' way again. Utah scored four straight touchdowns, overcoming BYU, 35-27. Good news for Utes fans when USC retained Clay Helton. Kyle Whittingham isn't going anywhere. Up next: Washington in the Pac-12 title game.
|3
|9-3
|14
|Washington
|For the first time this season, an opponent stifled Mike Leach's offense. OK, the snow in Pullman had something to do with it, but the result endures. The Huskies are back in the Pac-12 Championship Game because of the heroics of Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin. Up next: Redemption after a sub-par season by U-Dub standards.
|1
|9-3
|15
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats became the latest opponent to filet Louisville. Mark Stoops completed a glorious comeback with the program's first nine-win season in 34 years. The SEC East is about to get tough again. Up next: Watching Benny Snell take a shot at a 1,500-yard season in the bowl game.
|2
|9-3
|16
|Boise State
|After beating Utah State, the Broncos became one of only three teams to beat two ranked teams this month. The others -- Alabama and Ohio State. Boise also beat six bowl-eligible teams, one more than UCF. Up next: Hosting Mountain West title game vs. Fresno State.
|2
|10-2
|17
|West Virginia
|Admit it, Oklahoma's defense decided that Friday night game. OU linebacker Curtis Bolton's scoop-and-score was key to the Sooners' win that featured 115 points. It's hard to think Will Grier has one more game left with the Mountaineers. Up next: Keeping Dana Holgorsen if Texas Tech shows interest.
|5
|8-3
|18
|Utah State
|A 10-game winning streak ended in a Mountain West showdown with Boise. The future is bright with the return of quarterback Jordan Love and tailback Darwin Thompson. Up next: Keeping hot coaching candidate Matt Wells.
|8
|10-2
|19
|Penn State
|It's hard to think of Penn State without Trace McSorley. His last game at Beaver Stadium against Maryland included 294 total yards and a 34-yard touchdown pass delivered through freezing rain. Up next: Life after McSorley.
|7
|9-3
|20
|Fresno State
|The rebirth of Jeff Tedford as a coach has been highly successful. The Bulldogs posted back-to-back double digit win seasons for the first time since 1988-89 after beating San Jose State. Up next: A rematch with Boise State in the Mountain West title game. The Broncos dealt Fresno its only conference loss on Nov. 9.
|1
|10-2
|21
|Syracuse
|Quick, name the runner-up to Clemson in the ACC Atlantic? It's the Orange, which won nine for the first time in 17 years and tied for the ACC's second-best record (6-2). Up next: Keeping Dino Babers.
|1
|9-3
|22
|Cincinnati
|After winning eight games combined the previous two seasons, the Bearcats won 10 for the first time since 2012. Redshirt freshman Desmond Ridder threw four touchdowns against East Carolina. Up next: Getting leading rusher Michael Warren II back for the bowl game.
|1
|10-2
|23
|Northwestern
|The feel-good story of 2018 continues. Pat Fitzgerald will take a group that was picked third in the Big Ten West to Indianapolis to play Ohio State for the Big Ten title. Northwestern has won 15 of its last 16 Big Ten games. Up next: Shocking the world by beating the Buckeyes and taking the Big Ten out of the playoff picture.
|--
|8-4
|24
|Mississippi State
|That was quite a fight on Thanksgiving night. The football game, not so much. In a brawl so vast every player on the field got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, the Bulldogs laid waste to Ole Miss in Joe Moorhead's first Egg Bowl. Up next: A ninth consecutive bowl.
|2
|8-4
|25
|Iowa State
|Down by 17 with 12 ½ minutes left in the game, the Cyclones rallied to beat K-State, 42-38. Matt Campbell is getting NFL buzz after Iowa State won six Big 12 games for the first time. Up next: FCS Incarnate Word on Saturday in a game added after a September nonconference game was cancelled by weather.
|1
|7-4
Dropped out: Pittsburgh, Army, Appalachian State
