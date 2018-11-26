College Football Power Rankings: Better late than never for Ohio State to step up

So you're saying there's a chance? For UCF, yes. Ohio State's upset of Michigan opened up some late-season possibilities at the top of the Week 13 Power Rankings.

There's now a discussion regarding the relative merits of OSU and Oklahoma. Both need help -- namely, Clemson and/or Georgia losing. The Sooners and Buckeyes were No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings.

In the realistic hunt for the first time would be UCF. Yes, there is a path for the Knights to get to the playoff. Consider that if Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia all lose, Notre Dame, Clemson and Alabama would be the top three teams. Who are you going to put in that fourth spot?

If it wins the AAC Championship Game, undefeated UCF (12-0) could sneak in the back door to become the first Group of Five team to play for a national championship.

However, what should happen and what will happen are two different things. In that scenario, the CFP would have an issue. If it didn't elevate the Knights, it would have to choose among a group of two-loss teams that lost their last game. (Georgia, Oklahoma, Washington State). A two-loss team has never made the playoff. Either that or it would have to choose a three-loss Texas coming off a season sweep of Oklahoma.

In this Season of Chalk, those are some delicious possibilities. Enjoy snacking, then, on the last regular-season Power Rankings.