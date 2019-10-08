College Football Power Rankings: Florida steps up as SEC holds five of top six spots

It is both amazing and valid: Five of the top six teams in this week's Power Rankings are from the SEC. You got a problem with that? Alabama remained No. 1 while fishing, channel surfing, washing clothes or whatever Crimson Tide do during off weeks. Georgia did what it was supposed to do against Tennessee.

LSU set up a monster game with Florida with another epic day from Joe Burrow. The Gators held up their end -- at least defensively -- in beating Auburn, the first top-10 win for Florida at The Swamp in seven years. Finally, but definitely sixth in the country, there is Auburn. It's hard to penalize the Tigers after one of the best defensive days by any team this season. AU dropped four notches but definitely not off the radar.

It's as simple as this: The rest of the country is playing catch up to the SEC. The ACC is top heavy, Ohio State and Wisconsin look clearly better than the rest of the Big Ten, we will learn about the Big 12 on Saturday in the Red River Showdown, and the Pac-12 ... well, it's the Pac-12.

With all of that said, let's take a look at where the Power Rankings stand entering Week 7.