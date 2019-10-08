College Football Power Rankings: Florida steps up as SEC holds five of top six spots
It will cannibalize itself soon, but the SEC is proving to be the class of college football in 2019
It is both amazing and valid: Five of the top six teams in this week's Power Rankings are from the SEC. You got a problem with that? Alabama remained No. 1 while fishing, channel surfing, washing clothes or whatever Crimson Tide do during off weeks. Georgia did what it was supposed to do against Tennessee.
LSU set up a monster game with Florida with another epic day from Joe Burrow. The Gators held up their end -- at least defensively -- in beating Auburn, the first top-10 win for Florida at The Swamp in seven years. Finally, but definitely sixth in the country, there is Auburn. It's hard to penalize the Tigers after one of the best defensive days by any team this season. AU dropped four notches but definitely not off the radar.
It's as simple as this: The rest of the country is playing catch up to the SEC. The ACC is top heavy, Ohio State and Wisconsin look clearly better than the rest of the Big Ten, we will learn about the Big 12 on Saturday in the Red River Showdown, and the Pac-12 ... well, it's the Pac-12.
With all of that said, let's take a look at where the Power Rankings stand entering Week 7.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Alabama
|Bye. Lounging on the couch watching Auburn struggle, Ohio State roll, Florida emerge and Wisconsin dominate. Back at it this week at Texas A&M.
|--
|5-0
|2
|Georgia
|A trip to the dentist for the Dawgs. An unpleasant but necessary journey to Tennessee. After trailing the Vols 14-13, the Dawgs scored the next 30 avoiding a trap game.
|1
|5-0
|3
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes ran up 323 rushing yards against Michigan State. For the sixth consecutive game, Justin Fields has at least two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
|1
|6-0
|4
|LSU
|Less than halfway through the season, Burrow has 22 touchdown passes. That's more than all but two LSU quarterbacks have had in a season. Five more TD throws for Burrow in a clubbing of Utah State.
|1
|5-0
|5
|Florida
|The Gators basically made two plays offensively -- Freddie Swain's 64-yard touchdown catch and Lamical Perine's 88-yard TD run. With that defense, it was enough against Auburn.
|3
|6-0
|6
|Auburn
|Nothing to be ashamed of against a tough defense. If Bo Nix hits that touchdown pass late in the third quarter, the Tigers may have won. Instead, Nix is picked off in the end zone. Question: How often does a team recover four fumbles and lose?
|4
|5-1
|7
|Wisconsin
|Jonathan Taylor is putting together a season that looks better than Ron Dayne's Heisman Trophy season in 1999. Taylor went for 188 yards and five TDs against Kent State. Wisconsin has given up 29 points all season.
|3
|5-0
|8
|Clemson
|Bye. The Tigers slip another couple of notches this week while taking the week off. Too much football being played to reserve a spot at this point, sorry Clemson. Florida State is next in what used to be the ACC game of the year.
|2
|5-0
|9
|Oklahoma
|Kansas should have taken a picture of the scoreboard up 7-0. Oklahoma scored the next 42. The Sooners' 22-game road winning streak is the second-longest since World War II.
|2
|5-0
|10
|Texas
|Horns down? Not this time, Mountaineers. In a tune up for the Red River Showdown, the Longhorns outlasted West Virginia. A concern for Oklahoma this week: Texas ran for 216 yards.
|1
|4-1
|11
|Notre Dame
|Ian Book threw five touchdowns against Bowling Green. Going into the USC game, the Irish defense has 10 sacks and six turnovers in the last two games.
|--
|4-1
|12
|Penn State
|Time to start talking about the Nittany Lions being a threat in the Big Ten East. A 35-7 destruction of Purdue makes it so. No Rondale Moore, big problem for the Boilermakers. James Franklin is 20-0 in the Big Ten since the end of 2015 against everyone except Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.
|--
|5-0
|13
|Oregon
|Shut out at halftime, the Ducks dropped 17 on Cal in the second half to win for the fourth straight time. Oregon looks like the Pac-12's best playoff hope.
|--
|4-1
|14
|Boise State
|The Broncos' New Year's Six hopes were boosted Friday when UCF lost to Cincinnati. Boise then held serve with a 24-0 skunking of UNLV.
|--
|5-0
|15
|Utah
|A suddenly dangerous trip to Oregon State looms this week. Utes still looking up at USC and Arizona in the Pac-12 South standings.
|--
|4-1
|16
|Wake Forest
|Bye. This lofty ranking isn't going to end anytime soon. The Demon Deacons start a three-game homestand this week against Louisville. Florida State and NC State follow.
|2
|5-0
|17
|Michigan
|Eight sacks vs. Iowa. Can't figure out what this team does well. It is offensively challenged. But the same defense that gave up 35 to Wisconsin kept the Hawkeyes out of the end zone and allowed only 1 yard rushing.
|3
|4-1
|18
|Arizona State
|Bye. What the heck is going on in the Pac-12? Arizona leads the South. Oregon State is tied for second in the North. Sun Devils (tied for third in the South) get back at it this week with Washington State coming in.
|3
|4-1
|19
|Memphis
|Kenneth Gainwell (209 yards rushing) became the first freshman in program to surpass the 200-yard mark. It had to be concerning to Mike Norvell his defense gave up 560 yards to Louisiana-Monroe.
|4
|5-0
|20
|SMU
|We know how SMU got to 6-0 the last time in 1982. This feels much more humble. Sonny Dykes is quickly becoming a legitimate national coach of the year candidate.
|4
|6-0
|21
|Cincinnati
|Great plan against UCF on Friday. Luke Fickell rotated the defensive backfield on a regular basis to slow down the Knights quick-strike offense. A 27-24 win marked the program's first victory against a ranked team in 10 years.
|NR
|4-1
|22
|UCF
|You've probably noticed there are four Group of Five teams ranked above the Knights. Another New Year's Six bowl is going to be tough. A late surge wasn't enough Friday at Cincinnati.
|6
|4-2
|23
|Minnesota
|Coach Optimistic (P.J. Fleck) finally gets a laugher. The Gophers ran for more than 330 yards against Illinois. How is Minnesota doing? Elite.
|NR
|5-0
|24
|Baylor
|Can we go ahead and say it? Matt Rhule has turned around the Bears. Baylor (5-0) walked into Kansas State and got its first Big 12 road win in two years. Looking ahead, the Bears have Oklahoma and Texas at home in back-to-back November weekends. Too soon?
|NR
|5-0
|25
|Arizona
|The Wildcats lost the opener at Hawaii and there were rumblings about Kevin Sumlin in Year 2. Since then, Arizona is 4-0 and now leading the Pac-12 South. The Wildcats won their first road game of the season at Colorado.
|NR
|4-1
