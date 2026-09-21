Teams are vibrating through the CBS Sports College Football Power Rankings. The model made a few moves following some so-so performances: Ole Miss' big win against top-10 LSU; Kentucky drilling Texas A&M; and Louisville knocking off SMU.

We may see big changes next week with six ranked-against-ranked matchups scheduled Saturday. For now, Texas remains No. 1, but it lost ground as Georgia made a hard charge up the charts. The Bulldogs were rewarded for a four-touchdown win on the road in the SEC, and for continuing to lead the country in scoring (59.3).

Honestly, I expected Ole Miss to rise faster than it did, but it was hurt by the model's previous run before the 32-24 win against LSU. In fact, I had to move the Rebels up a few more spots by hand. As explained previously, the early season model is settling as it incorporates more data points, and there will be human corrections.

For what it's worth, Rebel fans, I ranked Ole Miss No. 1 on my CBS Sports 138 ballot this week. The Rebels have two wins against ranked opponents, and for now, at least, that is enough to be at the top of the world.

To give you an idea of how much things could change next week, here are the six ranked matchups coming up Saturday:

No. 1 Texas at No. 11 Tennessee

No. 20 Oklahoma at No. 2 Georgia

No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 16 Florida

No. 17 Oregon at No. 10 USC

No. 18 Iowa at No. 15 Michigan

No. 14 Missouri at No. 23 Mississippi State

Let's dive into the CBS Sports Power Rankings to see which programs cracked the top 25, how the top teams reordered, and this week's biggest surprises.

Biggest Movers 8 Florida 5 LSU Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Texas Standing at the summit brings isolation, where nothing short of excellence is expected. The Longhorns were not perfect in a 30-6 win against UTSA. Arch Manning was just OK, completing 50% of his throws for 161 yards. He'll need to play a lot better to beat Unce Peyton's Tennessee on the road this week. -- 3-0 2 Georgia The Bulldogs took care of business in a 45-17 win at Arkansas. They ran the ball incessantly through the first two and a half quarters. Kirby Smart improved to 28-0 against unranked teams, and the Bulldogs won their 12th straight SEC opener. Next up is a stout Oklahoma defense, the first challenge of the season. 3 3-0 3 Ohio State Jeremiah Smith now holds the career receiving yards record (2,958) at Ohio State in just two seasons and three games. Incredible. The Buckeyes defeated Kent State 59-3, the program's most points against an FBS team since 2023. -- 2-1 4 Miami (Fla.) Darian Mensah continued his insane tear through the air, completing his first 24 passes in a 33-20 road win over Wake Forest. That's an ACC and Miami record. He leads the FBS with an 89.9% completion percentage. Malachi Toney caught 12 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. Wake Forest clawed back in this one. 2 3-0 5 Ole Miss Ole Miss might have the best resume in the country, with two wins over teams ranked in the CBS Sports Power Rankings. Trinidad Chambliss proved he is the ultimate clutch quarterback under pressure during the thrilling 32-24 victory against LSU and Lane Kiffin. 3 3-0 6 Notre Dame The Irish extended their win streak to 13, the second-best in the country, with a 27-10 win against Michigan State. Notre Dame has won those 13 games by double digits, breaking coach Knut Rockne's record from 1921-22. 1 3-0 7 Indiana Indiana smothered Western Kentucky 38-0, recording its 19th straight win and its first back-to-back shutout victories since 1993. Josh Hoover has thrown 10 touchdowns and has no interceptions. 1 3-0 8 Alabama It was dicey until a lightning delay. The Tide outscored Florida State by 22 after the weather delay to secure a 50-36 win. Keelon Russell should rise on the Heisman Trophy charts if he plays like he did Saturday: 23 of 30 for 320 yards, three touchdowns and a 57-yard TD run. 2 3-0 9 LSU Lane Kiffin and the Tigers fell behind 17-0, rallied to tie the game but fell short in the shadow of Ole Miss' end zone in the final minutes. Sam Leavitt scored twice and threw for 158 yards on 16 of 27 passing. Next up is Texas A&M, which was shocked 31-21 by Kentucky. 5 2-1 10 USC What happened to Gary Patterson's defense? USC traveled across the country and gave up 35 points to winless Rutgers but still won by seven points. Jayden Maiava (12 TDs, 1 INT) returns home, where he's 11-1, to face a desperate Oregon squad. 1 4-0 11 Tennessee Tennessee won its 26th straight home game against unranked teams, 42-9 over Kennesaw State. QB Faizon Brandon scored twice and now has eight touchdowns. Is the freshman ready for No. 1 Texas? 1 3-0 12 Texas Tech Texas Tech won a 28-26 thriller at home against Houston, as the defense held the Cougars inches short of a two-point conversion that would have tied the game. Hopefully the Thomas Castellanos experiment is over. He started (!) over Will Hammond and threw an interception on the first offensive play. 1 3-0 13 Penn State The Nittany Lions ran for 304 yards in a 55-13 blowout of Buffalo. Penn State has won seven straight dating back to last season, which shows you just how far removed the school is from James Franklin, who was fired after six games in 2025. 2 3-0 14 Missouri Austin Simmons threw for only 91 yards, and Jamal Roberts eclipsed 100 rushing yards for a second straight game in a 27-17 win over Troy. Missouri travels to Mississippi State this week. That's about as tough a challenge Mizzou has faced on the road in recent times. -- 3-0 15 Michigan After beating Oklahoma two weeks ago, Michigan faces yet another difficult matchup this week when Iowa comes to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines worked out some kinks in a 52-17 win against UTEP. Bryce Underwood completed 19 of 25 passes for 223 yards and two TDs. 1 3-0 16 Florida Through three games, Jon Sumrall boasts an undefeated 3-0 record, having already outpaced the early scoring totals of both Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer. The Gators led Auburn by double digits most of the second half and held on for a 44-39 win on the road. The Gators' offense has been a solid surprise. A gigantic opportunity awaits against Ole Miss this week in The Swamp. 8 3-0 17 Oregon Oregon blasted Portland State 84-0, scoring a school-record 12 touchdowns. What did we learn? Not much. Let's move on to the USC game, the Ducks' first opportunity to prove themselves worthy of the playoff race. 2 2-1 18 Iowa Hank Brown completed all 12 passes and threw two touchdowns in a 55-0 win against Northern Iowa. The Hawkeyes rushed for 422 yards. The Michigan defense will be the toughest challenge yet. -- 3-0 19 BYU Kalani Sitake never rubs it in. BYU built a 38-7 lead on its way to a 41-23 road win at Colorado State. LJ Martin ran for a season-high 176 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries. 1 3-0 20 Oklahoma The Sooners have a problem on offense. They couldn't crack 2 yards per carry against New Mexico and needed a late touchdown to pull away for a 14-6 lead. Good luck at Georgia, Sooners. 3 2-1 21 Louisville Louisville capitalized on three turnovers by Kevin Jennings and pulled away with a 41-31 win over SMU. Keyjuan Brown was awesome, running for 163 yards and two TDs on only 10 carries. 1 2-1 22 Utah The Utes blanked Utah State 33-0, recording their 12th straight 400-yard game, the longest active streak in the FBS. Utah next travels to Iowa State. 3 3-0 23 Miss. State Welcome aboard, Bulldogs. MSU won its second straight road game Saturday. If you don't know Kamario Taylor, you do now. The sophomore threw four touchdowns in a 41-34 road win at South Carolina. He's thrown 11 touchdowns and only 1 INT. NR 3-0 24 Washington This doesn't seem right, but the model still ranks Washington high enough to warrant inclusion. The Huskies defeated Eastern Washington 48-16. Demond Williams Jr. threw for 373 yards and 4 TDs with 1 INT. 1 3-0 25 Kansas State The Wildcats finally allowed their first offensive touchdown of the year midway through the first quarter Saturday. They defeated Tulane 31-20 and open Big 12 play this week at Cincinnati. NR 3-0