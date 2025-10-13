Sixteen days ago, James Franklin was coaching the No. 2 team in the country, grinning alongside Nick Saban on national television before the biggest game of the season.

On Sunday, Franklin was fired.

Life comes at you fast — Ferris Bueller had that part right — but in college football, it hits at light speed. Franklin leaves with roughly $50 million for his troubles after back-to-back losses as a 20-point favorite. The pain, though, lingers for him and for a sport where stability is now a myth. Nothing is guaranteed anymore, except the buyout. If a program once pegged as a national-title favorite can tumble out of the Top 25, another can rise from the ashes just as suddenly.

Look no further than Indiana.

The Hoosiers were 0-for-46 against top-five teams on the road, and then beat Oregon on Saturday. The Hoosiers didn't just beat a top-five team, they dominated them, winning 30-20 despite quarterback Fernando Mendoza throwing a pick six.

We've never seen a program crawl out of the sport's damp basement and burst into the penthouse this fast. Curt Cignetti is a quirky magician, blending overlooked transfers with old hands from James Madison to build a machine of buy-in and belief. His eye for veterans who play with purpose has flipped Bloomington's football identity. The buy-in from the administration and boosters in Bloomington has helped tremendously, too.

Indiana has two top-10 wins and a road victory at Iowa. Still, there will continue to be skeptics. After all, we're human. The past dictates how we think about the future. But a 17-2 record over two seasons should be enough proof that Cignetti's Hoosiers demand consideration for No. 1.

"You gotta understand, some people are always gonna be for you and some people are always gonna be against you because they need to be," Cignetti said Saturday. "And then there is a group in the middle."

We've reached the season's midpoint, when reality checks collide with preseason narratives. Penn State and Indiana embodied both sides of that truth Saturday.