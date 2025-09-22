Don't listen to the critics. Every week delivers in college football, even without top 10 clashes. Week 4 proved that with history made coast to coast.

Any soothsayer's head would be sent spinning if they heard these storylines before last week's games: Indiana drilled a top 10 team in a record-breaking, 53-point win; Oklahoma beat Auburn in the trenches (and SEC officials scored against the Tigers); Texas Tech shushed the doubters with a romp over Utah; and Dabo Swinney confirmed Saturday that he is not a cyborg.

Oh, and the new frontrunner in the Heisman Trophy race is a Hoosier.

If that all seems like normal stuff, that's because you're a college football fanatic and not a casual critic flipping the channels wondering why there aren't more games with "numbers next to the school name."

Indiana, we owe you one. Curt Cignetti's transfer portal experiment is working to perfection for a second straight year, and quarterback Fernando Mendoza has gone nuclear. He tossed five touchdowns Saturday, giving him 14 on the year with zero interceptions. Over the last two games alone he has 10 touchdowns and only three incompletions (!).

The defense was just as nasty, sacking Illinois five times -- against a program that prides itself on bullying opponents in the trenches. That's special stuff.

Texas Tech also delivered, walking into Utah, trading punches and then pulling away late thanks to backup quarterback Will Hammond's two fourth-quarter scores. If not for Indiana's historic win, the Red Raiders' performance might have been the week's headline. They look like the Big 12's team to beat.

Week 5 promises to be a banger with four ranked matchups, two top 15 SEC showdowns and no shortage of fireworks.