Several nationally ranked teams flirted with disaster in Week 9, Brian Kelly talked and coached his way out of a job and Indiana tightened its grip on No. 1 in the CBS Sports Power Rankings.

Six teams remain unbeaten, four now sit at 8-0, and every one of them not on a bye handled business by double digits. The loudest statement came from No. 4 Texas A&M, which stormed into Baton Rouge and wrecked LSU 49–25. That result ended LSU's playoff hopes and Kelly's tenure. The school fired him Sunday after only his second nighttime loss inside Tiger Stadium.

A coach who won 70% of his games at LSU is out. That's life in the SEC, where the Tigers' last three national championships were all won by coaches in their third or fourth seasons. Kelly didn't reach the finish line of his fourth year thanks, in part, to a third loss, which effectively eliminated the Tigers from the playoff.

Now the search is on for a new coach "who fits our culture and community and who embraces the excellence that we demand," athletics director Scott Woodward said in a statement Sunday.

Kelly never fully connected with Louisiana's culture or community, and that disconnect proved fatal. He was a riddle of a coach. Kelly was good enough to tease expectations but never enough to meet them and never truly one of them.

Elsewhere, Ole Miss picked up a big win at Oklahoma, strengthening its case for the playoff with four games remaining against teams with a combined record of 13-18, including FCS The CItadel.

Curt Cignetti hushed the feel-good story of UCLA with a 56-6 trouncing of the Bruins. Texas survived again, defeating Mississippi State in overtime after trailing by 17 points. Steve Sarkisian's day started with a report tying him to the NFL, and it ended with him explaining away back-to-back overtime wins against cellar dwellers -- and a few choice words for the media.

Just another week of crazy finishes and gargantuan buyouts in college football, where more than $167 million is now tied up in payouts for coaches fired before the final week of October.