College Football Power Rankings: LSU makes big move as four SEC teams sit in top seven

1 Clemson By the end of the season, the Tigers' defense is going to be on a par with last year's group. They can run; they can tackle. Just lacking the star power at the moment. It was only 24-10 over Texas A&M, but you never got the feeling the Aggies were going to mount a push. Clemson's Road To Repeat now gets significantly easier. -- 2-0

2 Alabama Nick Saban asked the media if it would have any more success lining up nonconference opponents after smacking down New Mexico State. Historically, Saban doesn't have to apologize for any of his scheduling. But we're still more than a month from the Tide's first meeting with a ranked team (Texas A&M). After that, it's likely LSU on Nov. 9. -- 2-0

3 LSU Clemson and Alabama get 1-2 on reputation. But after that, who has accomplished more this season than LSU? Won at a top 10 team with revived passing attack. The irony in a 45-38 win over Texas: This is the offense Joe Burrow was recruited to run at Ohio State. "He's going to have a heck of a year if he stays healthy," Tom Herman said. 2 2-0

4 Oklahoma Two weeks in, Jalen Hurts has more total touchdowns (nine) than incompletions (seven). Sooners rolled over South Dakota. How many yards will a slumping UCLA give up this week at the Rose Bowl? -- 2-0

5 Georgia Jake Fromm threw only 11 times (completing 10). Why wear out your franchise? Ten Dawgs ran the ball, and 11 caught a pass in a wipe out of Murray State. After Arkansas State on Saturday, a top-10 matchup looms with Notre Dame. 2 2-0

6 Ohio State Justin Fields led an efficient shut out of Cincinnati. Through two games, Fields has nine total touchdowns (same as Hurts) and has yet to throw an interception. He's top 10 in passer rating. -- 2-0

7 Florida The Gators covered (44.5-point spread) while cracking Tennessee-Martin. Feleipe Franks missed on only two passes, one a Hail Mary. Of bigger concern were injuries to wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback CJ Henderson. 2 2-0

8 Michigan Can you say Army-lachian State? The Black Knights almost pulled off one the biggest upsets in history before falling in overtime. After that performance, we're really skeptical about Jim Harbaugh going all-in on RPOs. 1 2-0

9 Notre Dame Bye. New Mexico coach Bob Davie has already announced he will not make the trip this week after he was hospitalized. Davie coached the Irish from 1997-2001. 1 1-0

10 Texas There is some work to be to be done in a very vulnerable secondary. Can you imagine a Jalen Hurts slicing up the Longhorns? The biggest game at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium since 2006 ended with a thud as LSU won 45-38 and put up 548 yards. The wide-open Big 12 awaits Texas. Still all-in on the Horns? 2 1-1

11 Utah A shaky Pac-12 (what else is new?) still has the Utes as its shining beacon. Zack Moss scored twice, and the defense allowed Northern Illinois only 69 yards in the second half in a 35-17 win. -- 2-0

12 Wisconsin Forget Jonathan Taylor for a moment, the Badgers have yet to surrender a point. OK, the competition is suspect, but the 61-0 win over Central Michigan sends a message that Wisconsin is ready to rise to the top of the Big Ten West again. -- 2-0

13 Auburn Through two games, Bo Nix hasn't completed half his passes. But the trust is there. Nix threw the fifth-most passes in program history (37) in a 24-6 win over Tulane. -- 2-0

14 Boise State Maybe a let down after Florida State was to be expected. The defense had to carry the Broncos in a surprisingly close 14-7 win over Marshall. The Thundering Herd had zero -- nada -- yards in the second half. -- 2-0

15 Oregon In the world of comparative scores, this was a bad look for Purdue. The Nevada team that upset the Boilermakers lost by 71 to the Ducks. Oregon got well across the board. Justin Herbert threw five touchdowns. 1 1-1

16 USC The last rally from double digits down against a ranked opponent in Clay Helton era was Penn State in the Rose Bowl more than 2 ½ years ago. In a dramatic turnaround, the Trojans are 2-0 after beating Stanford. The Air Raid is humming, and Helton may have found a quarterback in Kedon Slovis. NR 2-0

17 UCF This one certainly fell under the radar. True freshman Dillon Gabriel started at quarterback and threw two touchdown passes against FAU. Coach Josh Heupel said Brandon Wimbush "wasn't 100 percent." Gabriel is from the same Hawaii high school as McKenzie Milton. Stay tuned for the quarterback rotation this week against Stanford. -- 2-0

18 Washington State His name is Anthony Gordon, and the way things are going, he will be the next celebrity quarterback in the Mike Leach system. Gordon threw four touchdowns in a torching of Northern Colorado. -- 2-0

19 Texas A&M The defense played admirably on the road in Death Valley. The offense was mostly stuffed by a rebuilt Clemson defense. Something happened to Kellen Mond from a year ago. He went from 430 yards last year against Clemson to a meaningless touchdown in the final seconds. 4 1-1

20 Penn State The Nittany Lions had to rally at home from a halftime deficit against ... Buffalo? Sean Clifford accounted for 330 yards in total offense. Why is no one talking about this team in the Big Ten East? 1 2-0

21 California At 4:22 a.m. ET on Sunday after a 2-hour, 39-minute weather delay, the Bears took a giant bite out of Pac-12 postseason hopes. Cal's Peyton Henry drilled a 49-yard field to stun the Huskies 20-19, ending Washington's 15-game home winning streak. NR 2-0

22 Iowa State Bye. Knowing Cyclones fans, I say this with all due respect: ESPSN's "College GameDay" might not know what it is getting into going to Ames this week. It will be beyond wild with Iowa coming to town. 1 1-0

23 Maryland The Terapins are one of the better stories of the early season. After smacking down Syracuse 63-20, Maryland is averaging 71 points per game. Mike Locksley is the early leader for national coach of the year. Hey, we said it was early. NR 2-0

24 Memphis The Tigers followed an emotional win over Ole Miss with an easy win over Southern. Brady White is second in the AAC in both passing yards and completion percentage. And yes, there are three teams from the AAC in the Power Rankings. NR 2-0