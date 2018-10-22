College Football Power Rankings: LSU rises to No. 2, and a top-10 SEC East battle emerges

Start the drumbeat for Alabama-LSU, Game of the Century III! The top two teams in this week's Power Rankings both are off this week before their Nov. 3 meeting. They could be in those same spots in two weeks, so let the buildup begin. The game hasn't meant this much since 2011, when it was played twice and eventually led to the BCS evolving into the College Football Playoff.

Would it even matter if Alabama loses? We're about to find out.

But first, start the drumbeat for Florida-Georgia. Yup, it matters again. For the first time in 13 years, ESPN's "College GameDay" will show up in Jacksonville, Florida, for a game that might decide the SEC East. It is also the first time that the Gators and Dawgs enter as top 10 teams (in the AP Top 25) since 2008. As usual this time of year, the SEC rules the game. It has both of my top two teams, plus four of the top 10 and five of the top 12. Stunningly, three of those five are from the SEC East.

As not per usual, Michigan is suddenly the Big Ten favorite, Washington State is in the top 15, and it's worth talking about UCF as a playoff team. Let's take a look at the rest of this week's Power Rankings.