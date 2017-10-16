College Football Power Rankings: Miami makes huge jump, Wisconsin enters top five
The Hurricanes have showed out in a major way over the first half of the 2017 season
Halfway home and there are eight undefeated teams left. The maximum that could be standing is five -- the winners of Alabama/Georgia, Penn State/Wisconsin and South Florida/UCF as well as TCU and Miami.
We mention this because, in the BCS era (since 1998), the only undefeated Power Five champion that didn't play for the national championship was Auburn in 2003.
The maximum number of teams undefeated in a regular season (since 1998) is five. In 2009, there were Alabama, Texas, TCU, Boise State and a Cincinnati team coached by Brian Kelly.
Big winner from Saturday: the Big 12, which now has College Football Playoff depth with three teams (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU) sporting one loss or less. Big loser: Pac-12, which halfway through the season has no undefeated teams. The likes of Washington, Washington State and USC cannot afford another loss.
These things generally have a way of working themselves out. At this point a year ago, there were 10 undefeated teams. Three of the four playoff teams -- Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson -- finished in the top four.
With seven weeks down and seven weeks to go, these are the Power Rankings at the halfway point.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|The Crimson Tide are as good as Bret Bielema's job is insecure. Bama methodically destroyed the Hogs, 41-9. A slimmed down Damien Harris went for 125 yards and two touchdowns. At the halfway point, it's the Tide and everyone else.
|1
|7-0
|2
|
|As if things couldn't get any better, Jake Fromm posted his first 300-yard passing game against Missouri. The 696 total yards were the most in history for the Dawgs against an SEC opponent. Kirby Smart has to be getting some love for national coach of the year.
|1
|7-0
|3
|
|Bye. Not a bad week to sit on the couch. While Michigan struggled with Indiana, the Nittany Lions were game-planning for the Wolverines this week.
|1
|6-0
|4
|
|It took seven hours from the original start time (noon ET). But after two weather delays, the Frogs prevailed at K-State, 26-6. Legitimate playoff talk in Fort Worth for the first time since 2014.
|1
|6-0
|5
|
|What a train. Jonathan Taylor became just the sixth freshman since 2000 to post three 200-yard rushing games in a season. Purdue lingered until the end, but after a 17-9 win, Badgers look by far and away the class of the Big Ten West.
|3
|6-0
|6
|
|First, we have to ask why Kelly Bryant started in the first place on Friday. Second, the Brent Venables defense should have been able to win the Syracuse game on its own. Third, Tigers still have to get through Georgia Tech, NC State, Florida State and South Carolina to sniff the playoff.
|5
|6-1
|7
|
|Another hurdle, another last-second win. Ho-hum. Darrell Langham caught a huge pass for the second consecutive week. He came into the game with four career catches. Magic? The Hurricanes are a top 10 team for only the third time since 2009.
|9
|5-0
|8
|
|No, Baker Mayfield did not plant the flag at midfield Saturday in Dallas. (That was left up to his teammates.) The trash-talkin' gunslinger did lead the Sooners over Texas.
|4
|5-1
|9
|
|At one point Saturday in Lincoln, it was time to hide the women and children. The Buckeyes had scored 97 consecutive points against the Huskers going back to last season. Time to reevaluate the Buckeyes after that loss to Oklahoma.
|--
|6-1
|10
|
|For the record, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham went for two in regulation to win because his defense was gassed and Sam Darnold was hot. The Trojans survived the Utes 28-27 and still control their fate in Pac-12 South.
|--
|6-1
|11
|
|The Wolfpack are bowl eligible this early and 4-0 in the ACC for the first time in 15 years. That was back in the Philip Rivers days. These days, Nyheim Hines should be an All-American (career-high 249 total yards vs Pittsburgh). He's the best all-purpose player in the country -- and it isn't close.
|4
|6-1
|12
|
|How bad is Baylor? For the fourth time in history, the Cowboys had a 400-yard passer, two 100-yard receivers and a 100-yard rusher. Can't wait for Bedlam. The scoreboard may break.
|1
|5-1
|13
|
|P.J. Fleck is going to win at Minnesota, just not a Big Ten title this year. As for the Spartans, they didn't have a Michigan hangover, sneaking past Minnesota by three.
|4
|5-1
|14
|
|Seven turnovers, including five interceptions by Luke Falk, doomed the Cougs to an embarrassing 34-point loss to Cal. The Apple Cup doesn't look as sexy anymore.
|8
|6-1
|15
|
|Against a team (Arizona State) that had given up 30+ points in 11 straight games, U-Dub came up punchless. The 13-7 loss is a giant stain on the Huskies playoff resume. Arizona State beat a top five team for the first time in 21 years.
|8
|6-1
|16
|
|Karan Higdon went for a career-high 200 rushing yards, and the Wolverines survived Indiana in overtime. Things get a bit tougher this week with a trip to Happy Valley.
|2
|5-1
|17
|
|It looks like it's down to the USF and UCF for the New Year's Six golden ticket. USF remained undefeated with a 33-3 laugher over Cincinnati. Look ahead to Nov. 24 showdown with the Nights. Both should be undefeated.
|2
|6-0
|18
|
|It will not be a good week for Gus Malzahn. His Tigers blew a 20-0 lead at LSU to a semi-embattled coach (Ed Orgeron). Suddenly, this doesn't look like a team that can challenge Alabama in the SEC West.
|7
|5-2
|19
|
|Bye. The ACC Coastal may be decided Nov. 4 at Miami.
|1
|5-1
|20
|
|The Knights scored at least 63 points for the first time in 16 years routing East Carolina. How bad was it? A 311-pound defensive end (Jamiyus Pittman) caught a touchdown pass.
|1
|5-0
|21
|
|Ed Orgeron has gone from hot seat to possibly guiding the Tigers to a New Year's Six bowl. This same man has lost to Troy and Mississippi State by a combined 33 points and beaten Florida and No. 10 Auburn in consecutive weeks. You figure it out.
|5
|5-2
|22
|
|For the first time in its history, the Tigers have beaten two ranked teams in a season. That's two fewer than the top four teams in these rankings this season. In a 30-27 win over Navy, Memphis won when allowing 200+ rushing yards for the first time since 2008 (27 games).
|4
|5-1
|23
|
|Bye. The Irish were off the radar this week but not for long. They have one of the nation's best losses (Georgia) and play USC and NC State in the next two weeks.
|1
|5-1
|24
|
|A magical season just about crashed and burned in a 31-14 loss to Boise State. Rashad Penny was held to 53 yards by a defense that hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher this season.
|10
|6-1
|25
|
|The path to the Pac-12 North suddenly goes through Palo Alto. The Cardinal control their own destiny in the division with games left against Washington State and Washington. Bryce Love now has a 50-yard run in nine straight games.
|2
|5-2
