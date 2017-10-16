College Football Power Rankings: Miami makes huge jump, Wisconsin enters top five

Halfway home and there are eight undefeated teams left. The maximum that could be standing is five -- the winners of Alabama/Georgia, Penn State/Wisconsin and South Florida/UCF as well as TCU and Miami.

We mention this because, in the BCS era (since 1998), the only undefeated Power Five champion that didn't play for the national championship was Auburn in 2003.

The maximum number of teams undefeated in a regular season (since 1998) is five. In 2009, there were Alabama, Texas, TCU, Boise State and a Cincinnati team coached by Brian Kelly.

Big winner from Saturday: the Big 12, which now has College Football Playoff depth with three teams (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU) sporting one loss or less. Big loser: Pac-12, which halfway through the season has no undefeated teams. The likes of Washington, Washington State and USC cannot afford another loss.

These things generally have a way of working themselves out. At this point a year ago, there were 10 undefeated teams. Three of the four playoff teams -- Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson -- finished in the top four.

With seven weeks down and seven weeks to go, these are the Power Rankings at the halfway point.