The hits keep on coming. Another one of college football's top-two teams lost to an unranked opponent again. That's a four-week streak, repeated only once before over the last 90 years.
It's been a historic season of upsets. Week 10 delivers perhaps the best slate of showdowns yet. Six AP ranked-on-ranked matchups are on the schedule, led by No. 1 Miami at No. 4 Notre Dame. At least, that's where the AP voters slotted those teams. Did the CBS Sports Power Rankings agree?
Well, not necessarily. This week actually delivers seven ranked-on-ranked matchups from the Power Rankings: Miami at Notre Dame, Georgia at Ole Miss, BYU at Utah, Kentucky at Tennessee, Alabama at LSU, Texas at Missouri and Iowa at Northwestern.
Three unbeaten teams remain, and two play ranked opponents. The most heated game on the schedule is the Holy War as BYU travels to undefeated Utah. It's the first Top 10 matchup in the the rivalry's 104-game history.
They remember November in college football, and this one could be epic. Here's how the top teams stack up in the first College Football Power Rankings of November.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Miami (Fla.)
|Miami beat North Carolina 38-35, its first win in the series since 2018 and first road win as AP No. 1 since 2002. Darian Mensah has emerged as the Heisman Trophy favorite with 25 TDs and only one interception. Next: at Notre Dame.
|1
|8-0
|2
Georgia
|Georgia beat Florida for the sixth straight time, 27-8, turning four turnovers into 17 points. The game was never close. The Bulldogs looked the part of the potential No. 1 seed if it wins out. Next: at Ole Miss.
|2
|7-1
|3
Indiana
|The Hoosiers need to get healthy. QB Josh Hoover was replaced at halftime by Grant Wilson and the offense continued to struggle against Minnesota. The teams traded 60-yard field goals, and Paddy McAteer's school record forced overtime. Wilson hit Charlie Becker for the winning TD in the 23-16 win over Minnesota. This week is a much-needed open date.
|--
|8-1
|4
Notre Dame
|Notre Dame beat Navy 35-13 for its ninth straight win over the Midshipmen. It was a bit difficult for two-and-a-half quarters, but the Irish pulled away as expected. Nolan James Jr. ran for two TDs. Next: unbeaten Miami, which has won once in 11 trips to South Bend, in 1984.
|1
|7-1
|5
Kentucky
|Kentucky was idle, resting as it tries to extend its six-game win streak next Saturday at Tennessee. Will Stein's 7-1 record is the best start by a first-year coach in Kentucky history.
|1
|7-1
|6
Utah
|Utah rolled Cincinnati 49-25 for its 14th straight win. Morgan Scalley is 9-0, the first FBS coach to start that well at his alma mater since David Shaw in 2011 at Stanford. Next up is the Holy War against BYU in Salt Lake City.
|1
|8-0
|7
LSU
|LSU rested last week after snapping an eight-game losing streak on the road in the SEC at Auburn. Ole Miss trnasfer Princewill Umanmielen has nine sacks, most by an LSU player since Arden Key's school-record 12 in 2016. Next: Alabama.
|1
|6-2
|8
Alabama
|Alabama was idle as it prepares for a trip to LSU. Kalen DeBoer is 17-2 at home and 9-8 everywhere else. The Tide has three second-half comeback wins this season. Next: at LSU.
|1
|6-2
|9
UCLA
|Alabama was idle as it prepares for a trip to LSU. Kalen DeBoer is 17-2 at home and 9-8 everywhere else. The Tide has three second-half comeback wins this season. Next: at LSU.
|1
|8-0
|10
Texas
|Arch Manning threw three TDs without an interception for the first time this season in a 31-3 rout of Mississippi State. He's 13-1 as a strarter at home. Will that translate this week on the road?. Next: at Missouri.
|1
|6-2
|11
Ohio State
|Luke Fahey threw for 260 yards in his first start, but USC won 30-18. Ohio State hadn't lost twice before November since 2011. Jeremiah Smith now owns the Big Ten record with 40 TD catches but has slipped in the Heisman pecking order.
|10
|6-2
|12
Texas Tech
|Thomas Castellanos started over Will Hammond and ran for 117 yards, most by a Texas Tech QB in 30 seasons, in a 34-26 win over Arizona. Tech's 13 straight home wins tie a school record.
|4
|7-1
|13
Ole Miss
|Ole Miss closed on a 28-0 run to win 45-15 over Auburn. Trinidad Chambliss, who accounted for three TDs, is unbeaten at home as a Rebel. Georgia, which has struggled against the Rebels of late, visits Saturday.
|2
|6-2
|14
Tennessee
|Tennessee was idle after a walk-off loss at South Carolina. Quarterback George MacIntyre has one total TD and five turnovers in three starts. Next: Kentucky.
|2
|6-2
|15
BYU
|BYU beat Arizona State 27-20 for its 12th straight home win, which was overshadowed by yet another officiating controversy that could have changed the game. Bear Bachmeier passed Steve Young for second among BYU quarterbacks in career rushing TDs. Next: at Utah.
|2
|7-1
|16
Wake Forest
|Wake Forest ran for 309 yards in a 51-7 rout of Virginia, its fourth straight ACC win by 20-plus. The rush defense held the Cavs to 16 yards. QB Gio Lopez left in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. Next: Merrimack.
|2
|7-1
|17
USC
|USC beat No. 2 Ohio State 30-18, its highest-ranked win since the 2004 Orange Bowl and first over a top-five team since the 2017 Rose Bowl. Lincoln Riley is 2-6 against top-five teams.
|NR
|7-2
|18
Iowa
|Iowa shut out Wisconsin 30-0, its fifth straight win in the series, and has scored 81 unanswered points on the Badgers since 2024. Next: at Northwestern.
|3
|6-2
|19
Houston
|Houston was idle after a 21-13 loss at Utah. Cincinnati visits next, a week after the Utes beat the Bearcats 49-25.
|--
|6-2
|20
Arizona
|Noah Fifita became Arizona's first 400-yard passer against a top-15 team since Nick Foles in 2010. Texas Tech ran for 328 yards and won 34-26. Arizona rushed for only 12 yards. Next; TCU.
|6
|6-2
|21
Missouri
|Missouri beat Arkansas 34-10 to start 6-2 or better for a fourth straight season for the first time in school history. Ahmad Hardy made his seasond debut after recovering from a gunshot wound and ran for 42 yards on three carries. Next: Texas.
|1
|6-2
|22
South Carolina
|LaNorris Sellers threw for 301 yards and three TDs and ran for two more in a 42-25 demolition of Oklahoma on the road. South Carolina has won three straight, including ranked teams Florida and Tennessee.
|NR
|5-3
|23
Northwestern
|Northwestern led Oregon 20-6 and lost 34-26 as the Ducks' Dylan Raiola threw for 336 yards. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is 0-5 in Eugene since leaving the Ducks. Next: Iowa.
|6
|6-2
|24
Boise St.
|Boise State allowed Texas State to score 36 unanswered points, blowing a 25-point halftime lead before backup QB Max Cutforth, replacing an injured Maddux Madsen, threw three TDs in the fourth quarter to deliver a 46-45 win.
|1
|7-1
|25
New Mexico
|New Mexico won at San Jose State for the first time since 1969, 21-16, despite three Toa Fa'avae interceptions. The Lobos lead FBS in scoring defense and have never been ranked by the AP.
|NR
|7-1