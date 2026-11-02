The hits keep on coming. Another one of college football's top-two teams lost to an unranked opponent again. That's a four-week streak, repeated only once before over the last 90 years.

It's been a historic season of upsets. Week 10 delivers perhaps the best slate of showdowns yet. Six AP ranked-on-ranked matchups are on the schedule, led by No. 1 Miami at No. 4 Notre Dame. At least, that's where the AP voters slotted those teams. Did the CBS Sports Power Rankings agree?

Well, not necessarily. This week actually delivers seven ranked-on-ranked matchups from the Power Rankings: Miami at Notre Dame, Georgia at Ole Miss, BYU at Utah, Kentucky at Tennessee, Alabama at LSU, Texas at Missouri and Iowa at Northwestern.

Three unbeaten teams remain, and two play ranked opponents. The most heated game on the schedule is the Holy War as BYU travels to undefeated Utah. It's the first Top 10 matchup in the the rivalry's 104-game history.

They remember November in college football, and this one could be epic. Here's how the top teams stack up in the first College Football Power Rankings of November.