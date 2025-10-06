The new No. 1 in the CBS Sports Power Rankings probably should have never surrendered its perch.

Penn State blew up the top three with the season's most shocking result, a 42-37 collapse at UCLA. The ripple effect dented Oregon's résumé and, in turn, boosted Miami back to No. 1 after dropping to No. 3 just a week ago.

It's been a wild season. The top two teams in the AP Preseason Top 25 poll have fallen out of the rankings after only six weeks. Preseason No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Penn State each have two losses, the first time the top two teams in the preseason poll have lost two of their first five games since 1936. Texas' loss at unranked Florida wasn't necessarily shocking. The same issues that have plagued the Longhorns -- bad offensive line play and Arch Manning's reluctance to throw a ball on time -- popped up again, and the Gators' impressive defense took advantage.

It's a shame for Texas fans. Their program had never entered a season No. 1 in the polls, and now they're unranked with half of the season left to go.

But this isn't an outlier. We say it nearly every week here, but parity is the new reality in the transfer-portal era. The AP preseason Nos. 1, 2, 4 and 6 are a combined 11-9 heading into Week 7, and only one of them, Notre Dame, still has a home in the CBS Sports Power Rankings.

Funnily enough, Penn State's loss to UCLA is arguably the biggest upset in the sport since Notre Dame fell to Northern Illinois last season as a 28.5-point favorite. The Nittany Lions are the first AP top 10 team in 40 years to lose to a team that started 0-4 or worse.

Even so, the CBS Sports Power Rankings barely budged, thanks largely to eight teams resting on bye weeks. Penn State, Texas and Iowa State lost (we were never high on the Cyclones) in convincing fashion. All three stumbled out of the top 25.