Gentlemen, start your oratory engines. The College Football Playoff arguments for and against Texas, Miami and Vanderbilt have already begun and will only get louder as championship week unfolds across the country.

The CFP Selection Committee has a thankless and difficult job, and an incredibly brutal assignment awaits them this week. Signing up for that panel is basically volunteering as tribute for the sport's loudest critics. And this week, the pressure only tightens as school and conference PR machines crank into overdrive. That's expected — everyone should fight for their shot — but the noise can get deafening.

Meanwhile, great things happened across the country in the sport over the weekend. Duke -- Duke! -- grabbed a spot in the ACC Championship Game with Cal's stunning upset of SMU, setting up the craziest conference championship game in the league's history. Ohio State finally defeated Michigan in a dominating performance, further solidifying the Buckeyes as the nation's best team. Texas delivered the most complete performance of the weekend, beating previously undefeated Texas A&M 27–17 in a rivalry result that will sting in College Station for years.

And then there's UAB? Yes, the Blazers. With 39 players listed out, interim coach Alex Mortensen still took the Blazers on the road and knocked off Tulsa 31–24 for the program's first road win in three seasons.

There's plenty of time for us to debate – and, oh, we will debate – about who should be in the playoffs, but remember to give the rest of college football their flowers. The season is already over for nearly half of the sport's teams. There's plenty for us to appreciate.

Let's dive into the final twists before championship weekend hits full speed.