College Football Power Rankings: Miami was great, but Auburn deserves love, too

Dennis Dodd's college football rankings include big jumps by the Canes, Tigers and Trojans

Now that the foundation of the game has had a couple of days to settle, it's time to take inventory of an altered landscape.

Notre Dame is out -- or as out of the College Football Playoff as a two-loss independent that just got swiped by 33 can be. Alabama is vulnerable, but I told you that last week. Wisconsin may be dissed this week, sitting outside the top four, but there are no excuses. The Badgers may have benefited the most of any team Saturday. Go 13-0 and they're in. Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma can outscore everyone and get to the playoff. Only around New Year's does defense become an issue again. Georgia had not trailed in a game for 441 minutes (since Sept. 9); then it trailed by a lot at Auburn and couldn't recover. Speaking of Auburn, the smart money now is on the Tigers. Just don't ask me for what.

Biggest Movers
7 Southern California
6 Georgia
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Alabama The Tide had trailed for two minutes, 16 seconds all season. All of a sudden, facing the Curse of the Cowbell, Jalen Hurts rallied Bama back to keep the dream alive. Big, brass stones. 1 10-0
2 Clemson Get your tickets now. The ACC title game is set. Considering what Miami did Saturday, it just might be for a playoff spot. 1 9-1
3 Miami (Fla.) This is what it looked and felt like Saturday night in a throwback game to the good, old days. Let's just cut to the chase. Miami has the defense to hang with Clemson in the ACC title game. Don't know if it has the offense. 4 9-0
4 Oklahoma Baker Mayfield enhanced his Heisman resume. The Sooners enhanced their playoff resume. But what's to be gained playing TCU twice? 1 9-1
5 Auburn The best two-loss team in the country has everything in front of it. The Iron Bowl is now guaranteed to be the biggest since 2013. Why stop there? The SEC and CFP are still in play for the Tigers. Kerryon Johnson for Heisman? 5 8-2
6 Wisconsin Seems like this happened before but it hasn't: Wisco is 10-0 for the first time in school history. Rounding out into the best team in the Big Ten. -- 10-0
7 Georgia A spectacular fall from the top spot at Auburn that threatens the Dawgs' SEC and playoff chances. The 46 combined rushing yards were the fewest in a game played in by Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. 6 9-1
8 Notre Dame A spectacular fall from the top four that all but dooms the Irish's playoff chances. Brandon Wimbush needs work -- lots of it. 4 8-2
9 Washington State Way under the radar, the Cougs are one win away from playing for the Pac-12 title. After a win over Utah, Mike Leach is this-close to his first conference title in 16 years as a head coach. 3 9-2
10 UCF The CFP needs to get its glasses adjusted. The Knights are way better than the No. 18 ranking they received last week. They rise from No. 11 in this metric after trouncing UConn. 1 9-0
11 Penn State The Nittany Lions needed Rutgers. The Nittany Lions had to have Rutgers. The Nittany Lions beat the snot out of Rutgers. 3 8-2
12 TCU The thing is, after losing by 18 at OU, the Frogs may have to endure it again in the Big 12 title game. Unless, of course, the Frogs wreck the Big 12 -- and the Sooners -- on Dec. 2. 4 8-2
13 Southern California If not for a five-touchdown loss at Notre Dame, the Trojans would be in the playoff hunt. After a convincing win at Colorado, they'll settle for being the best (looking) team in the Pac-12. 7 9-2
14 Washington Goodbye, Huskies. Goodbye, playoff. (And maybe) goodbye, Pac-12. See above. 5 8-2
15 Ohio State All is forgiven a week after the Buckeyes all fell apart against Iowa. Too bad because, after a dismantling of Michigan State, it's too late for playoff consideration. I think. 1 8-2
16 Oklahoma State The Pokes rallied back from an eight-point deficit in cold, raw Ames to keep their hopes alive -- of finishing third in the Big 12. 1 8-2
17 Memphis Bye. The Tigers retain their spot atop the American West Division. Memphis can clinch as early as this Saturday. 1 8-1
18 Mississippi State Dan Mullen is one of the most underrated coaches in the country. Somebody needs to tell Florida, Tennessee and Nebraska, although I think they know. 3 7-3
19 LSU There goes the Myles Brennan talk for another week. Danny Etling threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns in an easy win over Arkansas. 3 7-3
20 Michigan There is enough chaf in the Big Ten for anyone to rebound. After being blown out by Penn State, the Wolverines have beaten Rutgers, Minnesota and Maryland. Good gosh, Harbaugh could win 10 again. 4 8-2
21 South Florida Bye. Thursday game with Tulsa before the War on I-4 with UCF, which may decide the Group of Five's New Year's Six participant. 2 8-1
22 Stanford Bryce Love will get to New York. Stanford is still in the running for the Pac-12 championship game. The bad news: The Cardinals all but took the league out of the CFP with a win over Washington. 4 7-3
23 Arizona The Wildcats ran 55 times and threw seven. Why throw when Khalil Tate (206 rushing yards) keeps it going? His sixth 100-yard rushing game keeps his Heisman run alive. 3 7-3
24 NC State Five conference wins for the first time in seven years. Dave Doeren is just getting started after a 17-14 win over BC. 2 7-3
25 Ohio The Bobcats are roaring toward another East Division title after a four-touchdown win over Toledo. Frank Solich, the second-oldest FBS coach, is trying to lead the to their first MAC title since 1968. 1 8-2

Dropped out: Michigan State, Iowa State, Virginia Tech, Florida Atlantic

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Dennis Dodd has covered college football for CBS Sports since it was CBS SportsLine in 1998. He is one of only seven media members to attend all 16 BCS title games and has chronicled conference realignment... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories