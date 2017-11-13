College Football Power Rankings: Miami was great, but Auburn deserves love, too

Now that the foundation of the game has had a couple of days to settle, it's time to take inventory of an altered landscape.

Notre Dame is out -- or as out of the College Football Playoff as a two-loss independent that just got swiped by 33 can be. Alabama is vulnerable, but I told you that last week. Wisconsin may be dissed this week, sitting outside the top four, but there are no excuses. The Badgers may have benefited the most of any team Saturday. Go 13-0 and they're in. Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma can outscore everyone and get to the playoff. Only around New Year's does defense become an issue again. Georgia had not trailed in a game for 441 minutes (since Sept. 9); then it trailed by a lot at Auburn and couldn't recover. Speaking of Auburn, the smart money now is on the Tigers. Just don't ask me for what.