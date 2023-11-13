1 Georgia The Bulldogs are making it a November to remember. Georgia has beaten the only two ranked teams it's played at exactly the right time (Missouri and Ole Miss in consecutive weeks). On Saturday, Georgia averaged 4.91 more yards per play than Ole Miss. (10.01-5.10). -- 10-0

2 Michigan We'll take Sherrone Moore anytime. Michigan's acting coach was tear-filled, spewing F-bombs on network TV. Sure as heck a lot more entertaining than Jim Harbaugh at the moment. Moore, the offensive coordinator, oversaw a strategy that called for running the ball on each of Michigan's last 32 snaps against Penn State. 1 10-0

3 Ohio State The only drama until the Michigan game (Nov. 25) is where the Buckeyes will be listed in the next two College Football layoff Rankings. Well, that and Marvin Harrison Jr.'s pursuit of the Heisman. The season comes down to Michigan in two weeks, as usual. 1 10-0

4 Florida State Welcome back to the Miami rivalry. If the Hurricanes were stronger, Saturday might have been a classic. As it stood, FSU survived to get to 10-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2014. The Seminoles have already clinched an ACC Championship Game berth. -- 10-0

5 Washington The difference was the Huskies defense, which shut out Utah in the second half holding the Utes to only 76 yards. That's the kind of thing that will get the CFP Selection Committee's attention if it's close on Selection Sunday. Coach Kalen DeBoer picked up his 100th career win. The Huskies are 10-0 for the first time since 1991. -- 10-0

6 Oregon At the same time the Ducks are chasing the Pac-12 and a CFP berth, Dan Lanning will likely be made to say no to Texas A&M ... unless he says yes. Bo Nix (78% completion) continues to chase a Heisman. -- 9-1

7 Texas What is it about the Longhorns coughing up big leads? Well, almost. TCU made a laugher into a squeaker outscoring the Horns 20-3 in the second half of a 29-26 loss. That could make a huge difference to the committee in the potential looming battle with Alabama. -- 9-1

8 Alabama This Jalen Milroe kid is pretty good. In his last two games, Milroe has combined for 10 touchdowns -- seven rushing, three passing. Alabama clinched the SEC West with a four-touchdown thrashing of Kentucky. Texas remains a CFP obstacle. -- 9-1

9 Louisville The Cardinals defense hadn't given up a touchdown since Oct. 18. It allowed two in 10 seconds to Virginia in a game that was surprisingly close. Louisville needs to win this week at Miami or have North Carolina lose once the rest of the way to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game. 2 9-1

10 Oregon State The Beavers are going to have a say in the last Pac-12 championship down the stretch. They are playing as well as anyone in the league after smothering Stanford by 45. The Beavs finish with Washington and Oregon. 2 8-2

11 Oklahoma Dillon Gabriel posted one of the biggest games this season -- eight total touchdowns (five passing, three rushing) against West Virginia. That figures out to a touchdown rushing or passing once every 5.8 snaps. 2 8-2

12 Missouri One of the most dominant Mizzou wins over a ranked opponent in recent memory. A Division II walk-on named Cody Schrader went for more than 300 total yards against Tennessee. If not for Daniels, Schrader would have snuck into the SEC offensive player of the year conversation. 4 8-2

13 Ole Miss Here's the problem with all that Lane Kiffin offensive wizardry: It leaves defensive coordinator Pete Golding's unit out there too long. The Rebels entered the Georgia game seventh-worst in time of possession. The Dawgs scored touchdowns on their first four touches. Ole Miss is now 0-15 against No. 1 teams. 4 8-2

14 North Carolina In what might be his last home game, QB Drake Maye threw for 342 yards in beating Duke in overtime. In what might be his last North Carolina game, Duke coach Mike Elko became the leading candidate at Texas A&M. 5 8-2

15 Penn State Harbaugh wasn't needed. That's for sure. Penn State coach James Franklin is officially that head coach who beats everybody he should but cannot get over the hump in his team's most important games of the season. Another punchless offensive effort in another big game led to the firing of coordinator Mike Yurcich. 5 8-2

16 LSU Whatever you were doing Saturday night, you should have been watching Daniels. The LSU QB boosted the three-loss Tigers by himself. In real life, the should-be Heisman front-runner became the first FBS player to throw for 350 yards and rush for 200 yards in a game. He has thrown and rushed for a combined 11 TDs in two years vs. Florida. 8 7-3

17 Utah The chance at a third straight Pac-12 title is over. Something happened after halftime at Washington. Bryson Barnes went from 238 yards passing to only 29 in the second half. 3 7-3

18 Arizona The Prime Effect this week included blowing three separate 7-point leads. But the story should be the Wildcats, who have reached seven wins for only the second time since 2015. Since taking over as starter, Noah Fifita 3-2 throwing for 1,252 yards and 14 TDs. Jedd Fisch should be Pac-12 Coach of the Year. 7 7-3

19 Tulane "We'll stop scaring the fans one day," said CB Jarius Monroe. After slipping by Tulsa, Tulane won its fourth straight game by a touchdown or less. Clinching a spot in the AAC Championship Game won't be easy. Tulane has FAU and UTSA to finish the regular season. 1 9-1

20 James Madison The Dukes are backing up all their letter writing to the NCAA about bowl eligibility with results. James Madison has the nation's fourth-longest winning streak (13 games). Sure would be nice to see these guys in a bowl. 2 10-0

21 Liberty Kaidon Salter threw three TDs and ran for two more against Old Dominion. The Flames have already clinched a spot in the Conference USA Championship Game against New Mexico State. They've won 10 games for the second time in four years. 2 10-0

22 Oklahoma State Wow, what a hangover from Bedlam. The Cowboys never got off the bus in a 42-point loss at UCF. Amazingly, they still can play for the Big 12 title. Oklahoma Lite has beaten two other teams in the Power Rankings (Oklahoma, Kansas State), but they couldn't even hang with the 4-5 Knights. 7 7-3

23 Notre Dame Bye. Not a bad week. Lie on the couch and get ranked. The Fighting Irish still have a chance at a 10-win season in Marcus Freeman's second year. Beat Wake Forest and Stanford, and Freeman for sure will have his second straight nine-win season. NR 7-3

24 Kansas State A week after a gut-wrenching loss at Texas, the Wildcats rebounded to score its most points in seven years (59 vs. Baylor). The reigning Big 12 champs are 6-0 at home for the first time since 2012. NR 7-3