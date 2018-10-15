College Football Power Rankings: Michigan, Oregon join LSU in making jumps after key wins
The Wolverines, Ducks and Tigers are three teams that shot up the Power Rankings this week
Welcome to the halfway point -- seven weeks down, seven weeks to go. So far, here's what we know about the 2018 college football season.
There are eight unbeaten teams left -- same as last year at this point -- and only four of them are from Power Five conferences (Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, NC State). That means it's possible to have an all-undefeated Football Four. Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame just happen to be the top four in the Power Rankings halfway through.
We have not had more than one undefeated Power Five postseason-eligible team since 2010 (Auburn, Oregon). The last time there were three undefeated Power Five postseason-eligible teams was 2004 (USC, Oklahoma, Auburn). Five of those eight unbeatens have a chance of playing another undefeated team in the regular season (Clemson, NC State, UCF, South Florida, Cincinnati).
As we head for home over the next 1 ½ months, Tua Tagovailoa is the nation's best player, Alabama is the best team, Michigan is suddenly in the top 10, LSU is better than we thought, and the most secure Stoops is Mark at Kentucky.
One thing is for sure: The next seven weeks are going to be just as crazy as the first seven. Let's take a look at the rest of this week's Power Rankings.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Alabama
|We arrive at the halfway point with Alabama smack dab in the middle of (arguably) the greatest dynasty ever. Yeah, I said it. Tua's knee will be a question after Saturday, but Nick Saban says it's no big deal. Nov. 3 in Death Valley looms large.
|--
|7-0
|2
|Ohio State
|If not for Tua, Dwayne Haskins would be the runaway Heisman leader. The Ohio State quarterback leads the country with 28 touchdown passes. He is on track to account for 58 touchdowns. Those are Tim Tebow numbers.
|--
|7-0
|3
|Clemson
|Bye. This week's game against NC State might mark the last significant regular-season challenge to the Tigers. Both teams come in off a bye week. The Wolfpack have won one of the last 14 meetings in the Textile Bowl.
|1
|6-0
|4
|Notre Dame
|The addition of Ian Book and Dexter Williams have meant everything to the offense. The defense was a given. The Irish are over their Pittsburgh hiccup. Road games at Northwestern and USC are the biggest hurdles to 12-0.
|1
|7-0
|5
|LSU
|It's now time to consider the Tigers a player in the national picture. They smacked Georgia in the mouth, and the Dawgs didn't punch back. The No. 1 defense in the country, Mississippi State, comes to Death Valley next.
|7
|6-1
|6
|Texas
|We interrupt this comeback story to evaluate Sam Ehlinger's throwing shoulder. Ehlinger left the Baylor game in the first quarter with a right shoulder strain. A bye week before Oklahoma State on Oct. 27 should help it heal.
|--
|6-1
|7
|UCF
|Let's not nick the Knights for falling behind at Memphis. Let's celebrate them for a second-half comeback that kept a 19-game winning streak alive. The season ends in a flourish with games against Cincinnati (Nov. 17) and South Florida (Nov. 23).
|2
|6-0
|8
|Oklahoma
|Bye. The Sooners had an off week after an off week against Texas. Ruffin McNeill's debut as interim defensive coordinator comes Saturday at TCU.
|2
|5-1
|9
|Florida
|Would have loved to see Dan Mullen duke it out with Vanderbilt's Derek Mason. The two coaches jawed with each other in the Gators' 10-point win. Now it's a delicious two weeks until the Cocktail Party. Drink up.
|2
|6-1
|10
|Michigan
|It's time to consider the Wolverines a top 10 team now that they are riding a six-game winning streak. Since falling behind Notre Dame 14-0 after one quarter of the opener, Don Brown's D is allowing 13.9 points per game. The offense has opened up lately. The world is tumbling toward another Armageddon Michigan-Ohio State game.
|6
|6-1
|11
|Oregon
|The bitter, bitter Washington rivalry just got bitter...er. C.J. Verdell blasted up the middle with the game-winning run in overtime perhaps making the Ducks the Pac-12's best playoff hope.
|9
|5-1
|12
|Georgia
|I know Georgia is really, really good. But the LSU collapse made me look at the Dawgs schedule. They have not beaten a team that currently has a winning record. After the defense and two freshman offensive linemen were pushed around by LSU, it's hard to consider Georgia a top 10 team.
|9
|6-1
|13
|Kentucky
|Bye. A feel-good story of the first half, the Wildcats must be considered a contender in the SEC East along with Florida and Georgia. Benny Snell Jr. continues to lead the SEC in rushing.
|5
|5-1
|14
|West Virginia
|It's just hard to play at night at Jack Trice Stadium. The Mountaineers found out in brutal fashion on Saturday. The second-half schedule is either back-loaded or a chance at redemption. West Virginia plays Texas, TCU, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in a 20-day stretch in November.
|7
|5-1
|15
|Washington
|Huskies still lead the Pac-12 North after a crushing loss at Oregon. But a second loss this season just about eliminated U-Dub from the playoff. Jake Browning threw his 30th career interception against the Ducks.
|7
|5-2
|16
|South Florida
|It was an off night Friday at Tulsa. Fortunately, the Bulls survived on a game-winning field goal by Coby Weiss with two seconds left. USF controls its fate for a New Year's Six bowl with games against Houston, Cincinnati and UCF in the second half.
|6
|6-0
|17
|Miami (FL)
|The Canes were the sad victims of Bronco Mendenhall's trademark win at Virginia. The Wahoos intercepted three passes and forced Mark Richt to switch from N'kosi Perry to Malik Rosier.
|4
|5-2
|18
|Texas A&M
|Jimbo Fisher (5-2) is having a nice debut season with the Aggies. But after sneaking out of South Carolina with a win, trips to Mississippi State and Auburn in consecutive weeks loom.
|5
|5-2
|19
|NC State
|We'll find all about the Wolfpack this week at Clemson. Dave Doeren has made himself a nice candidate (again) if some Power Five school makes a change.
|2
|5-0
|20
|Michigan State
|Look who's back! The Spartans staged a dramatic comeback at Penn State to save their season. Can't wait for Coach D's comments during Michigan week. You should be aware he has a dislike for the Wolverines.
|6
|4-2
|21
|USC
|The Trojans are in familiar position after the best win of the season over Colorado -- first place in the Pac-12 South. The D held Laviska Shenault to nine catches for 72 yards. For the first time this season the nation's best receiver did not catch a touchdown pass.
|5
|4-2
|22
|Colorado
|The Buffs have some reputation burnishing to do. With a chance to beat its first ranked team, they failed miserably, losing 31-20 to USC. Now comes the really hard part, winning at Washington.
|7
|5-1
|23
|Cincinnati
|Bye. At the halftime point, the Bearcats are in the top 30 in scoring offense, total offense, scoring defense and total defense. Get USF and UCF in back-to-back weeks in November.
|1
|6-0
|24
|Iowa
|Once again, the Hawkeyes are just kind of ... there. The only ranked team they played (Wisconsin) handled them by double digits. After winning state (Iowa State, Northern Iowa) and Floyd of Rosedale (over Minnesota), a 10-win season is in play.
|2
|5-1
|25
|Washington State
|The world is a better place when Mike Leach is in the top 25. Gardner Minshew leads the Pac-12 in pass attempts, completions, yards and touchdowns.
|1
|0-0
Dropped out of rankings: Auburn, Penn State, Hawaii
