College Football Power Rankings: Michigan, Oregon join LSU in making jumps after key wins

Welcome to the halfway point -- seven weeks down, seven weeks to go. So far, here's what we know about the 2018 college football season.

There are eight unbeaten teams left -- same as last year at this point -- and only four of them are from Power Five conferences (Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, NC State). That means it's possible to have an all-undefeated Football Four. Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame just happen to be the top four in the Power Rankings halfway through.

We have not had more than one undefeated Power Five postseason-eligible team since 2010 (Auburn, Oregon). The last time there were three undefeated Power Five postseason-eligible teams was 2004 (USC, Oklahoma, Auburn). Five of those eight unbeatens have a chance of playing another undefeated team in the regular season (Clemson, NC State, UCF, South Florida, Cincinnati).

As we head for home over the next 1 ½ months, Tua Tagovailoa is the nation's best player, Alabama is the best team, Michigan is suddenly in the top 10, LSU is better than we thought, and the most secure Stoops is Mark at Kentucky.

One thing is for sure: The next seven weeks are going to be just as crazy as the first seven. Let's take a look at the rest of this week's Power Rankings.