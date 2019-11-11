College Football Power Rankings: Minnesota rockets up to No. 4 after beating Penn State

1 LSU This is what sheer joy looks like. After upsetting Alabama, coach Ed Orgeron was caught on video saying, "This is our house from now on." You know what? There's no reason to doubt him. The Tigers are No. 1 in the AP TOp 25, No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Either way, it looks like they're going to be a newcomer to the playoff. -- 9-0

2 Ohio State The Buckeyes were so upset about losing Chase Young that they took it out on Maryland (73-14). Or something like that. The nation's most complete team rolls on without perhaps the nation's best defender. -- 9-0

3 Clemson In the second week of November, the Tigers clinched the ACC Atlantic. The last time the Tigers scored less than 45 points in a game was September. In the last four games, Trevor Lawrence has thrown exactly three touchdowns in each. Yes, Clemson is playoff-quality. 1 10-0

4 Minnesota At the least, the Gophers are in the running for the Rose Bowl. P.J. Fleck is thinking bigger after beating Penn State for one of the biggest wins in program history. Minnesota is 9-0 for the first time since ... 1904. One of three undefeated teams to be a top 10 team. The others are Ohio State and LSU. Yeah, the Gophers deserve to be here. 9 9-0

5 Georgia The Dawgs continued to roll toward the SEC title by shutting out Missouri, 27-0. That marked Georgia's third shutout this season and the fifth of the Kirby Smart era. The Dawgs can clinch the division this week against Auburn. The loss to South Carolina looks worse by the day. That's why we can't quite put the Dawgs in the top four. 1 8-1

6 Penn State Nothing to be ashamed of losing to Minnesota. The Nittany Lions still control their Big East destiny with Ohio State on Nov. 23. No, Penn State is not out of the playoff; it just has to win the rest of its games. The committee will view Saturday's game as a "good" loss. 1 8-1

7 Alabama Nick Saban has lost as many games at home as he has national championships won at Bama (five). Two of those losses are to LSU. After losing to the Tigers, the Tide have beaten no currently ranked teams. Worse than that, the defense looks thin. The 46 points given up Saturday were the most by Bama since 2003. 4 8-1

8 Oregon Bye. Things are looking up for the Ducks. Alabama's loss helps the Pac-12's/Oregon's playoff chances. By winning out, the Ducks would have that precious 13th data point (games played) and a Pac-12 title to hold up to the committee. That's something the Tide likely won't have. 1 8-1

9 Utah Bye. The Utes finish out the regular season playing one team with a winning record (Arizona State). Let's concentrate on the Pac-12 title instead of the playoff. Oregon has the CFP advantage. Utes have lost six of the last seven to the Ducks. 1 8-1

10 Baylor There's something special going on in Waco, Texas. The Bears were down 9-0 at halftime at TCU then rallied to win in overtime, 29-23. It gets more than interesting this week against Oklahoma. Could be the first of two meetings. The Big 12 title game is a guaranteed rematch. 1 9-0

11 Oklahoma The Sooners didn't do itself any playoff favors. It had the Iowa State game well in hand. Then the Cyclones made a furious fourth-quarter rally. Brock Purdy's two-point conversion pass was intercepted with 24 seconds left. OU wins 42-41. 1 8-1

12 Florida The Gators continued cruising toward a New Year's Six bowl with an easy 56-0 win over Vanderbilt. Kyle Trask threw three touchdowns. Go ahead and call Florida the best two-loss team in the country. 2 8-2

13 Auburn Bye. Will Gus Malzahn go to Arkansas? No. Can the Tigers knock Georgia out of the SEC East lead this week? No. The Dawgs have to lose twice for that to happen if the Gators keep winning. 2 7-2

14 Cincinnati SMU has been a better story. Memphis might have better wins. But neither of those schools had the gumption to schedule Ohio State (42-0 loss). That's why the Bearcats get the designation as the highest-ranked Group of Five. An easy win over UConn moves Cincinnati to 8-1. -- 8-1

15 Memphis Bye. Memphis basketball trying its best to steal headlines from Mike Norvell's crew. November stretch run will define the Tigers' season (Houston, South Florida, Cincinnati). Will Norvell listen to Arkansas if Chad Morris is fired. -- 8-1

16 SMU Nice rebound from Memphis loss with a 59-51 win over East Carolina. Defense has to be a concern for Sonny Dykes. The Mustangs have given up 130 points in the last three games. They are tied for 97th nationally is scoring D. -- 9-1

17 Wisconsin Big win over Iowa puts the Badgers back on the national radar. Wisconsin is the chief challenger now to Minnesota in the Big Ten West. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 250. 1 7-2

18 Michigan Bye. Michigan State comes to town with Mark Dantonio who famously once said, "It's always personal" with the Wolverines. Has Michigan turned it around enough to consider them challengers to Ohio State? Probably not. Bucks have to lose at least twice in the Big Ten East. 1 7-2

19 Notre Dame Ian Book had one of the best games of his career against Duke. Book threw for four touchdowns and ran for 139 yards. A 10-win season still looks doable. 1 7-2

20 Boise State The Broncos stay in the Group of Five conversation with a 20-17 overtime win over Nevada. Redshirt sophomore Chase Cord replaced injury Hank Bachmeier at quarterback. Bachmeier's injury was undisclosed. 2 8-1

21 Texas Kansas State always seems to play Texas tough. That didn't change Saturday in a 27-24 win. Cameron Dicker (The Kicker) kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired. Horns take the honor as the nation's best three-loss team. Congrats? NR 6-3

22 Kansas State This one had to hurt, losing to Texas at the gun by a field goal. Chris Klieman continues to overachieve, but the Wildcats blew a 14-0 lead. They haven't won in Austin, Texas, in eight years. 5 6-3

23 Louisiana Tech The Bulldogs continue to roll beating North Texas by five touchdowns. Three quarterbacks played. Ten players caught passes. Tech has to lose twice down the stretch to not win the Conference USA West. 2 8-1

24 Appalachian State The Mountaineers have at least as many or more ACC wins than five ACC teams (two). App. State beat the team (South Carolina) that beat Georgia. That is its second Power Five opponent this season (North Carolina in September). NR 8-1