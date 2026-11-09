Trinidad Chambliss was untouchable at home and downright impressive whenever he faced Georgia last season.

But not on Saturday. The Ole Miss quarterback, who accounted for five touchdowns in two games against the Bulldogs last season, was drilled 42-7 at home by Georgia in a lopsided loss that likely ended the Rebels' playoff dreams. Georgia was magnificent in the road win Saturday, sacking Chambliss four times and holding him without a touchdown throw for the first time in 22 games while also snapping Ole Miss' 16-game home winning streak.

The impressive performance (and Miami's loss at Notre Dame) lifts Georgia to No. 1 in the Week 11 CBS Sports College Football Power Rankings.

"I feel like we could have put up 60," said Georgia safety KJ Bolden, who returned an interception 26 yards. "We got a little relaxed. We could have pitched a shutout. I don't have regular standards like everybody else. Our standards are pretty high here."

This was nothing new for Georgia. The Bulldogs seemed invincible until the inexplicable loss to Auburn at home, but they're back after back-to-back dominating performances against Florida and Ole Miss. Falling 10 spots after a dismal home outing, Ole Miss is this week's biggest mover. Tennessee and Wake Forest are our biggest risers.

Don't worry, Notre Dame fans, you're getting some love, too. The Irish climb to No. 2 after an impressive 31-24 win over former No. 1 Miami, which struggled in the first half as quarterback Darian Mensah adjusted to life without superstar receiver Malachi Toney before rallying twice to make it a single-score game in the second half.

Two unbeatens remain — Utah and UCLA — but would you believe neither are inside the top five? The strength of competition just isn't quite up to top-5 consideration.