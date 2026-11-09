Trinidad Chambliss was untouchable at home and downright impressive whenever he faced Georgia last season.
But not on Saturday. The Ole Miss quarterback, who accounted for five touchdowns in two games against the Bulldogs last season, was drilled 42-7 at home by Georgia in a lopsided loss that likely ended the Rebels' playoff dreams. Georgia was magnificent in the road win Saturday, sacking Chambliss four times and holding him without a touchdown throw for the first time in 22 games while also snapping Ole Miss' 16-game home winning streak.
The impressive performance (and Miami's loss at Notre Dame) lifts Georgia to No. 1 in the Week 11 CBS Sports College Football Power Rankings.
"I feel like we could have put up 60," said Georgia safety KJ Bolden, who returned an interception 26 yards. "We got a little relaxed. We could have pitched a shutout. I don't have regular standards like everybody else. Our standards are pretty high here."
This was nothing new for Georgia. The Bulldogs seemed invincible until the inexplicable loss to Auburn at home, but they're back after back-to-back dominating performances against Florida and Ole Miss. Falling 10 spots after a dismal home outing, Ole Miss is this week's biggest mover. Tennessee and Wake Forest are our biggest risers.
Don't worry, Notre Dame fans, you're getting some love, too. The Irish climb to No. 2 after an impressive 31-24 win over former No. 1 Miami, which struggled in the first half as quarterback Darian Mensah adjusted to life without superstar receiver Malachi Toney before rallying twice to make it a single-score game in the second half.
Two unbeatens remain — Utah and UCLA — but would you believe neither are inside the top five? The strength of competition just isn't quite up to top-5 consideration.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Georgia
|Georgia handed Pete Golding and Trinidad Chambliss their first home loss. Gunner Stockton threw four TDs on nine completions, with three to Talyn Taylor, and he ran for another. Missouri visits this week.
|--
|8-1
|2
Notre Dame
|The CFP's No. 11 team beat No. 1 Miami 31-24, six years to the day after toppling No. 1 Clemson. CJ Carr played the best game of his career, throwing for 319 yards and three TDs without an interception. ND is a CFP lock.
|--
|8-1
|3
Miami (Fla.)
|Miami needed a half to figure out life without Malachi Toney. Darian Mensah threw a season-high 19 incompletions, the biggest being Elija Lofton's would-be tying TD on fourth down that was ruled incomplete with 3:43 left. Next is Duke.
|--
|8-1
|4
Indiana
|Indiana was idle after its overtime escape of Minnesota. Josh Hoover, banged up since the Ohio State loss, spent the off week resting. Curt Cignetti hasn't said who starts against USC, which visits Saturday.
|--
|8-1
|5
Alabama
|Keelon Russell threw three second-half TD passes as Alabama closed on a 21-0 run to win 31-13 at LSU despite being outgained by 172 yards. Kalen DeBoer is 22-8 against AP-ranked teams. Next: at Vanderbilt.
|--
|7-2
|6
Utah
|Utah's 28-20 Holy War win featured four Bear Bachmeier interceptions, all on Utah's side of the field and all targeting Kyle Kasper. Utah's only other 9-0 starts in 2004 and 2008 ended without a loss. Next: at Arizona.
|--
|9-0
|7
UCLA
|Bob Chesney is the first UCLA coach to start 9-0 and joins Curt Cignetti as the only FBS coaches to do it after inheriting a nine-loss team. Illinois visits Friday.
|--
|9-0
|8
Texas
|Texas scored three straight TDs to win 34-20 at Missouri, its sixth straight win over AP-ranked teams, the FBS' longest active streak. Next: at LSU.
|--
|7-2
|9
Tennessee
|Tennessee outscored Kentucky 24-0 after halftime in a 34-6 rout, its second top-six win this season. That hasn't happened since the 1998 title team.
|--
|7-2
|10
Wake Forest
|Steele Pizzella threw for 432 yards in one half of his first start as Wake Forest set a school scoring record in a 77-0 rout of Merrimack. Gio Lopez (knee) hopes to return at SMU.
|--
|8-1
|11
Texas Tech
|Thomas Castellanos threw five TDs and totaled 464 yards in a 53-48 win over West Virginia in Texas Tech's14th straight home win, a school record. Defense needs work. Next: at Oklahoma State.
|--
|8-1
|12
Kentucky
|Kentucky scored its fewest points as a top-10 team since 1964 in a 34-6 loss at Tennessee. The Wildcats have three turnovers in each loss and two total in seven wins. Florida visits next.
|--
|7-2
|13
LSU
|LSU outgained Alabama by 172 yards and lost 31-13, going 0-for-4 on fourth down. It was the Tigers' first home loss under Lane Kiffin, who is now 0-6 against the Tide. Next: Texas.
|--
|6-3
|14
USC
|USC was idle after upending Ohio State. Next: at Indiana, where the Trojans can collect top-five wins in back-to-back games and keep CFP hopes alive.
|--
|7-2
|15
BYU
|Bear Bachmeier threw a career-high four interceptions in the 28-20 loss at Utah. The Cougars have lost seven straight road games against AP-ranked teams. Next: Baylor.
|--
|7-2
|16
Arizona
|Arizona trailed TCU 28-20 with two minutes left, then scored, recovered a muffed kickoff and hit a 37-yard field goal with 39 seconds left to win 29-28. Next: Utah.
|--
|7-2
|17
Oregon
|Oregon trailed 14-0, then scored 38 straight points in a 41-28 win at Ohio State, its second straight 14-point comeback against a ranked team. Ducks are still technically alive in CFP race. Next: Michigan.
|--
|6-3
|18
Ohio State
|Ohio State had won 140 straight home games when leading by 14 or more. Oregon ended it. The Buckeyes have three losses for the first time since 2011. Next: Northwestern.
|--
|6-3
|19
Iowa
|Iowa became the first road team to win at Northwestern's new Ryan Field, 24-10. L.J. Phillips Jr., who entered with 115 rushing yards all season, ran for 125. Next: Purdue
|--
|7-2
|20
SMU
|SMU bounced back from a 30-27 loss at Syracuse by routing Virginia Tech 51-28 on Friday night, scoring three straight second-half TDs to build a 30-point lead. ACC hopes alive. Next: Wake Forest.
|--
|7-2
|21
South Carolina
|LaNorris Sellers left twice with a left ankle injury and still scored the clinching 41-yard TD in a 17-9 win over Texas A&M. It's South Carolina's first four-game win streak after a three-game skid.
|--
|6-3
|22
Houston
|Re'Shaun Sanford II broke a 51-yard TD run with 5:10 left as Houston beat Cincinnati 31-24, snapping a five-game skid in the series. The Cougars are 5-0 at home. Next: at Colorado on Friday.
|--
|7-2
|23
Ole Miss
|Georgia snapped Ole Miss' 16-game home win streak, 42-7. Trinidad Chambliss, sacked four times, was held without a TD pass for the first time in 22 games. Next: at Oklahoma.
|--
|6-3
|24
Boise St.
|Max Cutforth threw four TDs in his second career start, and Dylan Riley had 280 scrimmage yards, more than Ashton Jeanty had in any game, in a 64-38 rout at Colorado State. Next: Oregon State.
|--
|8-1
|25
New Mexico
|In its first game ever ranked by the AP, New Mexico won at Nevada for the first time, 31-3, allowing only 97 yards. Next: UNLV.
|--
|8-1