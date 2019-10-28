College Football Power Rankings: Ohio State jumps Alabama for No. 2, LSU sticks on top

Well, that was upsetting. To be specific, four of the top 12 in the Power Rankings lost. And while not all four were true upsets, there was reshuffling at the top.

With a rout of Wisconsin, Ohio State moved into the No. 2 spot right behind LSU. A case can be made for the Buckeyes being No. 1, but that will take care of itself with games against Michigan and Penn State in November.

No. 4 Clemson moved back into the top four after doing away with Boston College. Penn State is right there at No. 5 after stifling Michigan State.

Let's also welcome Memphis back into the Power Rankings and Kansas State in for the first time this season.

As for the College Football Playoff, the SEC remains in dominant position still with a chance to get two teams in. The Big Ten has Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State unbeaten. The Pac-12 is in good shape with Oregon and Utah headed toward a possible winner-take-all conference championship game.

Clemson is the ACC's only chance. The Tigers probably can't afford a loss.

As for those losses by four of the top 12 …

Oklahoma and the Big 12 took a blow when Kansas State upset the Sooners. That leaves Baylor as the conference's only undefeated team.

Auburn is beginning to pay for what was labeled the toughest schedule in the country before this season after its loss at LSU.

It was wasn't surprising Notre Dame lost at Michigan. It was the complete annihilation that shocked the country. The 31-point victory margin for the Wolverines tied for the second-largest in the series that goes back to 1887.

Wisconsin was a two-touchdown underdog at Ohio State, but like the Irish, the Badgers were a no-show. The Buckeyes dropped 38 on what used to be known as the nation's No. 1 defense.