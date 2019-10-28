College Football Power Rankings: Ohio State jumps Alabama for No. 2, LSU sticks on top
Oklahoma tumbled eight spots as Kansas State jumped into the Power Rankings for the first time in 2019
Well, that was upsetting. To be specific, four of the top 12 in the Power Rankings lost. And while not all four were true upsets, there was reshuffling at the top.
With a rout of Wisconsin, Ohio State moved into the No. 2 spot right behind LSU. A case can be made for the Buckeyes being No. 1, but that will take care of itself with games against Michigan and Penn State in November.
No. 4 Clemson moved back into the top four after doing away with Boston College. Penn State is right there at No. 5 after stifling Michigan State.
Let's also welcome Memphis back into the Power Rankings and Kansas State in for the first time this season.
As for the College Football Playoff, the SEC remains in dominant position still with a chance to get two teams in. The Big Ten has Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State unbeaten. The Pac-12 is in good shape with Oregon and Utah headed toward a possible winner-take-all conference championship game.
Clemson is the ACC's only chance. The Tigers probably can't afford a loss.
As for those losses by four of the top 12 …
- Oklahoma and the Big 12 took a blow when Kansas State upset the Sooners. That leaves Baylor as the conference's only undefeated team.
- Auburn is beginning to pay for what was labeled the toughest schedule in the country before this season after its loss at LSU.
- It was wasn't surprising Notre Dame lost at Michigan. It was the complete annihilation that shocked the country. The 31-point victory margin for the Wolverines tied for the second-largest in the series that goes back to 1887.
- Wisconsin was a two-touchdown underdog at Ohio State, but like the Irish, the Badgers were a no-show. The Buckeyes dropped 38 on what used to be known as the nation's No. 1 defense.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|LSU
|The Tigers can play any way you want. They showed their grit, toughness and defense in slugging it out with Auburn. Before, they were content with outscoring teams. But it turns out the defense can play, too. And now the great two-week wait begins for Game of the Century III with Alabama.
|--
|8-0
|2
|Ohio State
|The most complete team in college football can't get to the top just yet, but it's close. Chase Young tied the school record for sacks (four), J.K. Dobbins became the Big Ten's leading rusher. Wisconsin, which trailed for the first time in a game, lost by a lot, 38-7.
|1
|8-0
|3
|Alabama
|For those who believe Alabama's backups could get to the playoff, this was your game. How much worse could it have been for Arkansas if Tua Tagovailoa had played? A reshaped offense was led efficiently by Mac Jones. The defense got a pick six. A Tagovailoa did play (brother Tulia), and Nick Saban didn't freak out.
|1
|8-0
|4
|Clemson
|Welcome back to the playoff picture, Tigers. Playing against an average Boston College in an average ACC, Clemson can start to feel better about itself after a 59-7 win. Nine players rushed the ball and 13 caught passes, including backup Diondre Overton (three touchdowns).
|1
|8-0
|5
|Penn State
|Too much attention being paid to Ohio State in the Big Ten? Perhaps. The Nittany Lions defense continued to assert itself. Then again, who doesn't shut down Michigan State? The Spartans completed a three-game stretch in which they scored a combined 17 points against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State.
|2
|8-0
|6
|Oregon
|The final minutes could have been handled better. Quarterback Justin Herbert allowed too much time on the clock for Washington State. The case can be made for keeping at-times erratic freshman kicker Camden Lewis on the sidelines and going for a game-winning touchdown. But Lewis (with an missed extra point earlier) was the hero with the game-winning field goal at the gun.
|4
|7-1
|7
|Florida
|Bye. Who ya got in Jacksonville, which should determine who plays Alabama-LSU in the SEC Championship Game.
|1
|7-1
|8
|Georgia
|Bye. Who ya got in Jacksonville, which should determine who plays Alabama-LSU in the SEC Championship Game.
|1
|6-1
|9
|Utah
|The defense could play in the SEC. Kyle Whittingham could coach anywhere. The Utes shut out Cal 35-0 becoming the clear favorite in the Pac-12 South. Utah's defense has allowed only 451 rushing yards this season.
|4
|7-1
|10
|Baylor
|Bye. The Big 12 race has been reshaped with the Bears now on the periphery of the playoff discussion. As the Big 12's only unbeaten team after nine weeks, it's realistic the Bears could go undefeated. Watch Nov. 16 when Oklahoma comes to Waco, Texas.
|4
|7-0
|11
|Auburn
|Bo Nix's growing process continues. Auburn's quarterback was game, but LSU's defense was better. Against ranked teams, Nix is completing 42 percent of his passes. Tigers now have to reevaluate the season after dropping to 6-2 with Georgia and Alabama still left on the schedule.
|3
|6-2
|12
|Oklahoma
|We were ready to believe in an improved defense and then ... poof! Manhattan Magic. Gone is a possible Heisman Trophy (Jalen Hurts), a Big 12 title and a playoff berth. K-State pulls off its first home win against OU since 1996. "Oklahoma isn't a team that is used to facing adversity very well," said K-State defensive end Wyatt Hubert. Ouch.
|8
|7-1
|13
|SMU
|The Ponies' magic season survived a Thursday challenge from Houston. They snuffed out a fourth-quarter rally, winning 34-31. SMU is 8-0 for the first time since 1982.
|2
|8-0
|14
|Minnesota
|You've heard about Ohio State. You've heard about Penn State. The Gophers are 8-0 for the first time since 1941 after wiping out Maryland. That's five years after the AP Top 25 debuted! P.J. Fleck is already lobbying for ESPN's "College GameDay" to come to Minneapolis on Nov. 9 when Penn State visits.
|4
|8-0
|15
|Cincinnati
|Bye. No shame in the Bearcats being the second-best football story in Ohio. Cincinnati is ready for a stretch run that might result in a Cotton Bowl berth. Luke Fickell takes the AAC's No. 3 total defense to East Carolina this week.
|2
|6-1
|16
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers got caught looking ahead against Illinois. Then they got caught watching Dobbins (163 yards for Ohio State) run downfield on Saturday. Suddenly, the Big Ten West isn't a certainty. The Badgers trail Minnesota by two games with four conference games to play.
|4
|6-2
|17
|Michigan
|Jim Harbaugh had to deny last week a report that he's looking at the NFL for his next gig. Then he took it out on Notre Dame. This is one way to rehab an image: Michigan broke an eight-game losing streak against top 10 teams in a big way, 45-14 over the Irish.
|4
|6-2
|18
|Notre Dame
|Oh, Brian Kelly, we thought your Irish were better than this. The driving rain had more push than most of ND's drives. That will have linger in the lore of the series until the teams next meet ... in 14 years.
|7
|5-2
|19
|Kansas State
|Can't imagine what Aggieville was like on Saturday. Coach Chris Klieman put his stamp on Bill Snyder's program by "winning the dang day" against Oklahoma. Now, the Cats (5-2) can think about getting to a major bowl.
|NR
|5-2
|20
|Wake Forest
|Bye. One week closer to perhaps the ACC showdown of the year -- Wake at Clemson on Nov. 16. You take your big games in the ACC where you can get them.
|1
|6-1
|21
|Boise State
|Bye. Despite having to think about the BYU loss during the bye, the Broncos are still the only undefeated team (3-0) in Mountain West play. Long road to a New Year's Six bowl with SMU and Cincinnati still ahead in the rankings. San Jose State next.
|1
|6-1
|22
|Appalachian State
|It's time to start talking about the Mountaineers as a possible New Year's Six team. SMU and Cincinnati are above them. SMU still has to go to Memphis and Navy. Cincinnati still has games at ECU, South Florida and Memphis. South Alabama isn't any good, but the Mountaineers are 7-0 in Eli Drinkwitz's first season. The Jags were held to a season-low 139 yards.
|1
|7-0
|23
|Iowa
|As steady as a row of corn. The Hawkeyes posted their second shutout this season, 20-0 over Northwestern. Iowa still looking for a win over a ranked team. There will be opportunities next month with Wisconsin and Minnesota coming up after a bye week.
|2
|6-2
|24
|San Diego State
|The Aztecs got off to a 17-0 lead then had to survive UNLV doinking a game-tying field goal off an upright with 37 seconds left. Rocky Long -- Mr. Optimism -- said his team "played really, really poorly." The Aztecs also have the MWC's best record.
|--
|7-1
|25
|Memphis
|More Group of Five drama. The Tigers led 28-17 at halftime and eventually gave up 574 yards to Tulsa but survived in overtime 42-41. Maybe Memphis got caught looking ahead to SMU this week?
|NR
|7-1
