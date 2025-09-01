One of the best Week 1 slates in college football history lived up to the hype, and we're still not done yet. Bill Belichick's collegiate debut at North Carolina is set for Monday night against TCU, which could affect CBS Sports' Power Rankings later in the week --ef but why wait?

Three top-10 showdowns are in the books, and the preseason polls will shake up in Week 2. There were four games between Power Four teams in the AP poll's top 10, and all four ended with upsets.

The good thing about the CBS Sports Power Rankings is that we don't lean on preseason expectations to slot teams in the power rankings. Talent matters, yes, but what you do on the field means so much more.

Bowl projections: Ohio State makes big move in College Football Playoff bracket; Alabama, Boise State drop out Brad Crawford

Week 1 provided plenty of opportunities to overreact to box scores and highlight reels, so studying games, the matchups and how players performed compared to their preseason examinations by coaches is prudent. Luckily, we love ball like it's our only child, and comparing notes with our sources at campuses across the country is paramount to developing these power rankings, particularly early in the season.

That means we're not overreacting to Texas' 14-7 loss on the road against Ohio State, the reigning national champions. We're also a bit more cautious with up-and-comers such as USF, which drilled Boise State and requires closer examination. After all, Boise State is not the playoff team of last season, so let's try not to allow the past to shape the present. Ohio State is also not the same team from last season after losing 14 players (!) to the NFL draft.

Miami "upset" Notre Dame, but as you know, I picked the Hurricanes. Miami looked pretty darn good with new players in the secondary as well as at quarterback and receiver. The key for the Hurricanes, however, is how Mario Cristobal built the roster on the backs of prep linemen and supplemented that with transfers at skill spots.

Week 1's biggest winner might have been the American Conference, with USF upsetting Boise State and Tulane beating Northwestern by three touchdowns. The American is the very early favorite to snag the Group of Six's playoff bid.

Let's get to the rankings …

Rankings moves reflected from the final Power Rankings for the 2024 season.