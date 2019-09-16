College Football Power Rankings: Ohio State, Notre Dame tick up as BYU, Iowa enter

The last big nonconference weekend of the season produced few surprises as 14 of the top 16 teams in the Power Rankings that saw action all won. (Michigan and Wisconsin had byes.) Four of the top 10 remain from the SEC.

Meanwhile, at the bottom, welcome BYU, Kansas State, Iowa and Virginia.

For now, BYU is relevant for the first time since independence. Virginia is attempting to become the seventh different ACC Coastal champion in as many years. Iowa survived weather and Iowa State, in that order. No pressure on Chris Klieman succeeding Bill Snyder at K-State. The Wildcats are 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

All that more in the latest edition of the Power Rankings preceding Week 4 of the 2019 season. With three matchups between top 25 teams set for this week, things are about to get interesting.