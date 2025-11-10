College Football Power Rankings: Ohio State rises behind dominant performance as Texas enters top 10
The Buckeyes claim the top spot after choking out Purdue on Saturday
Indiana has looked darn near invincible most of the season, but its rally-to-win performance at Penn State on Saturday showed the Hoosiers might be human. Well, maybe superhuman.
The margin is slim, but Indiana's four-week reign at No. 1 in the CBS Sports College Football Power Rankings has come to an end after its 27-24 victory -- the program's first ever at Penn State. Taking the Hoosiers' place is Ohio State, which rolled past Purdue 34-10. The Buckeyes own the nation's best defense (7.2 points and 211.6 yards per game), and their offense remains potent.
Only three teams remain unbeaten -- Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M -- after BYU's 29-7 loss to Big 12 favorite Texas Tech. That's the fewest undefeated teams this late in a full season since 2016.
Meanwhile, Coastal Chaos in the ACC has returned, even without divisions. Maybe this new era should simply be dubbed All Coastal Chaos in the ultra-competitive, coast-to-coast league. Five teams now sit atop the standings with one conference loss after Wake Forest upset Virginia on the road. One of those five is Duke, which somehow became the second ACC team this season to lose to UConn (!).
Doctors would probably advise against attempting to digest the ACC's endless tiebreaker scenarios with three weeks left in the season. Side effects may include confusion, shouting, frequent flyer miles and migraines.
Your best bet? Keep an eye on the Power Rankings. The stretch run delivered some real movement this week.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Ohio State
|The Buckeyes climb to No. 1 after another smothering defensive performance and an efficient outing from Heisman Trophy candidate Julian Sayin, who threw for 300 yards for the fifth time this season and is completing 80.9% of his passes. Ohio State's defense is allowing only 7.2 points per game -- the third fewest by a Big Ten team through nine games in the last 40 years.
|1
|9-0
|2
Indiana
|Did Fernando Mendoza deliver his Heisman moment with the game-winning drive at Penn State? Perhaps. Did the Hoosiers' résumé take a hit after nearly losing to a winless Big Ten opponent? Yes. It's frustrating to be penalized after a win, but that's life when you're under the microscope every week.
|1
|10-0
|3
Texas A&M
|The Aggies led Missouri by at least two touchdowns most of the day as Mike Elko guided the program to its first 9-0 start since 1992. The second-year coach voiced concern about the defense giving up explosive runs, but it hasn't hurt them -- yet.
|1
|9-0
|4
Alabama
|The Tide stayed salty at home, holding LSU without a touchdown for only the third time in the past decade. Quarterback Ty Simpson said after the 20-9 win the offense "can play better," and he's right after just three second-half points. Still, that's 17 straight home wins for Alabama.
|1
|8-1
|5
Georgia
|Georgia extended its streak against unranked opponents to 47 straight with a 41-21 win at Mississippi State. Nate Frazier ran for a career-high 181 yards and a score. Next up: a massive showdown with Texas.
|--
|8-1
|6
Ole Miss
|The Rebels' soft slide into the playoff conversation is off to a roaring start with a 49-0 rout of The Citadel. Their final two opponents, Florida and Mississippi State, are a combined 3-9 in SEC play, and Ole Miss should be favored by double digits in both.
|--
|9-1
|7
Oregon
|Oregon finally looked like a Big Ten team, rallying to beat Iowa 18-16 on a field goal with three seconds left to strengthen its playoff case. The Ducks rushed for 261 yards -- the most Iowa has allowed at home since 2017.
|--
|8-1
|8
Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders took control of the Big 12 title race with a 29-7 win over BYU, securing their first victory over a top-10 opponent since 2012. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez was dominant, recording 14 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
|2
|9-1
|9
Notre Dame
|The Irish have won seven straight by double digits after starting 0-2. They passed and ran for more than 250 yards each in a 49-10 rout of Navy. A trip to Pitt this week looms as the toughest remaining test, though Notre Dame will again be favored.
|1
|7-2
|10
Texas
|Texas returns from a bye to face Georgia on the road. Would a third loss eliminate the Longhorns from playoff contention? Maybe not. Another top-five opponent, Texas A&M, still awaits, and a split between those two could keep them in the committee's good graces.
|3
|7-2
|11
Georgia Tech
|The Yellow Jackets used their off week to regroup for a defining stretch after losing two weeks ago at NC State. The trip to Boston College shouldn't pose much trouble, but matchups with Pitt and rival Georgia will shape their playoff fate.
|3
|8-1
|12
Vanderbilt
|Diego Pavia deserves at least a Heisman invite after leading Vanderbilt back from a 14-point deficit to beat Auburn 45-38 in overtime. He threw for a career-high 377 yards, rushed for 112 and accounted for four total touchdowns. The Commodores are 8-2 -- their best season since 2013 -- and still in the playoff picture.
|3
|8-2
|13
Oklahoma
|This is it. The Sooners either stay alive in the playoff race this week or fall out entirely. They visit Alabama seeking their first win over a top-10 team after losses to Texas and Ole Miss.
|3
|7-2
|14
BYU
|Remember what we said last week about everyone waiting to punish BYU? It happened. The Cougars were blown out by Texas Tech, and their only realistic playoff path now runs through a Big 12 title - which would likely mean a rematch with the Red Raiders.
|5
|8-1
|15
USC
|USC continues to test the Big Ten's patience. Two weeks after playing an "injured" running back, the Trojans pulled another stunt, having a backup quarterback swap jersey numbers with the punter to fake out Northwestern. It worked in a 38-17 win.
|4
|7-2
|16
Iowa
|Iowa's playoff hopes are likely gone after losing to Oregon on a last-second field goal, but the Hawkeyes proved they belong among the nation's elite. They dragged the Ducks into a slugfest and nearly pulled it off. The trip to USC this week could spoil the Trojans' postseason dreams.
|2
|6-3
|17
Louisville
|Yikes. Life in the ACC is chaotic, but losing at home to Cal was still a surprise. Late-game execution was shaky, and the offense never found a rhythm. Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for a season-high 323 yards in the 29-26 overtime win. Up next: a must-win against Clemson.
|5
|7-2
|18
Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes rebounded with a 38-10 win over slumping Syracuse. Freshman receiver Malachi Toney even threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Carson Beck. Next up is NC State, which already played spoiler by beating Georgia Tech two weeks ago.
|2
|7-2
|19
Utah
|Utah has won its last three Big 12 home games by an average of 36 points. Two of its final three are on the road, starting with Baylor in Waco on Saturday night. The Utes are rested after crushing Cincinnati 45-14 two weeks ago.
|2
|7-2
|20
Michigan
|What happens if Michigan wins out? The two-loss Wolverines don't have a ranked win yet, but a fifth straight victory over No. 1 Ohio State would surely get the committee's attention. First up are trips to Northwestern and Maryland.
|2
|7-2
|21
Virginia
|Virginia's seven-game win streak ended at Wake Forest, and quarterback Chandler Morris exited after a second-quarter head injury. The Cavaliers scored just nine points and lost three fumbles after entering the night with zero all season. Wake picked up its first road win over a top-15 team since 1979.
|10
|8-2
|22
Tennessee
|The playoff dream is gone, but the Vols can still play spoiler against Vanderbilt in the finale Nov. 29. Tennessee rested this week and hosts New Mexico State next before visiting Florida.
|2
|6-3
|23
South Florida
|USF jumped out to a 14-0 lead before its offense even took the field, thanks to a pick-six and a fumble return in a 55-23 win over UTSA. Quarterback Byrum Brown made history, becoming the first NCAA or NFL player in 30 years to complete 90% of his passes while throwing for 200 yards and rushing for 100 in the same game.
|NR
|7-2
|24
Cincinnati
|The Bearcats licked their wounds after a 31-point loss at Utah but return to action this week against Arizona. Two of their final three games are at home, including a showdown with BYU in two weeks.
|NR
|7-2
|25
James Madison
|The Dukes' only loss is to Louisville. As the Sun Belt leader, they're positioned to claim the Group of Six's playoff spot if contenders in the American stumble.
|--
|8-1