Indiana has looked darn near invincible most of the season, but its rally-to-win performance at Penn State on Saturday showed the Hoosiers might be human. Well, maybe superhuman.

The margin is slim, but Indiana's four-week reign at No. 1 in the CBS Sports College Football Power Rankings has come to an end after its 27-24 victory -- the program's first ever at Penn State. Taking the Hoosiers' place is Ohio State, which rolled past Purdue 34-10. The Buckeyes own the nation's best defense (7.2 points and 211.6 yards per game), and their offense remains potent.

Only three teams remain unbeaten -- Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M -- after BYU's 29-7 loss to Big 12 favorite Texas Tech. That's the fewest undefeated teams this late in a full season since 2016.

Meanwhile, Coastal Chaos in the ACC has returned, even without divisions. Maybe this new era should simply be dubbed All Coastal Chaos in the ultra-competitive, coast-to-coast league. Five teams now sit atop the standings with one conference loss after Wake Forest upset Virginia on the road. One of those five is Duke, which somehow became the second ACC team this season to lose to UConn (!).

Doctors would probably advise against attempting to digest the ACC's endless tiebreaker scenarios with three weeks left in the season. Side effects may include confusion, shouting, frequent flyer miles and migraines.

Your best bet? Keep an eye on the Power Rankings. The stretch run delivered some real movement this week.