College Football Power Rankings: Ohio State sticks at No. 1, Oregon makes huge jump

The best rankings debate left the end of the season: Who's No. 1? It's Ohio State in the final Power Rankings of the 2019 season. That might not matter much. We have a College Football Playoff to decide things.

In the five prior editions of the playoff, a No. 1 team has never won it all. Here, in the Power Rankings the ranking is a salute to the Buckeyes' dominance.

The argument can be made that Ohio State played three bad quarters all season: the third against Penn State and the first half against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game. It's fair to say Ohio State wasn't distracted this season, didn't let down. There are metronomes less consistent than the Buckeyes.

That was the beginning of a trend. Six Big Ten teams made the final Power Rankings -- most of any conference.

My, how far we've come. Nine teams that began the season in the Power Rankings are long gone in the final version. We don't know what got into us when we ranked the likes of Stanford, Nebraska and Texas.

My, how far Oregon has come. In winning the Pac-12, the Ducks made one of the biggest jumps of the season -- from No. 16 to No. 5.

Here's the final Power Rankings for 2019. We'll reengage you next month for the Way Too Early Top 25 for 2020.