A weekend of blowouts led us to the game of the week on Sunday night.

Ole Miss and Louisville traded punches in the second half as the quarterbacks took center stage in a showdown between a veteran and a rising star, but the Rebels walked off with the win as time expired in Week 1's only ranked-against-ranked matchup.

Ole Miss 41, Louisville 38 was a perfect segue into Labor Day after many of the elite teams ran away with wins in Week 1. Case in point, the SEC mostly ran away with games, going 16-0 with an average margin of victory of 37.6 points. It's the first time since 1997 that the SEC ended Week 1 undefeated.

In the CBS Sports Power Rankings model, we saw some big shifts, with a couple of teams falling out of the rankings and a few more making big jumps after better-than-expected performances.

Miami and LSU are among the latter after their offenses demolished Power Four opponents in Week 1.

If you're wondering how this model works, here's a brief explainer to put your mind at ease: A model I developed runs, pulling data on opponent-adjusted efficiency, Elo, and week-to-week consistency across all 138 FBS teams. It includes other data as well. The model runs every Sunday afternoon. After that, I go through it by hand and make tweaks.

In September, that second step is much more important because one game gives the model almost nothing to read, and it leans hard on preseason projections based on a variety of data points, including returning production. That's why LSU climbs to third after dismantling Clemson, and why Michigan and Clemson fall out of the top 25 entirely after appearing there before the season.

You can expect a lot of volatility in the CBS Sports Power Rankings during the first three weeks of the season. The model needs fresh data to detect trends and build resumes. The data will carry more weight, and the human corrections will get smaller, as the season progresses.

Let's get into it …

Biggest Movers 23 LSU 9 Utah Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Ohio State The Buckeyes start the season at No. 1 in the power rankings and could solidify that spot this week with a win at No. 5 Texas. They put up 671 yards in a 56-3 victory against Ball State. Jeremiah Smith caught eight passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Legend Bey, who made a mistake on a decision to return a kickoff out of the end zone, also picked up 74 yards of offense and scored on a reception. -- 1-0 2 Miami (Fla.) It's starting to feel like the early 2000s in Miami. The Hurricanes' offense couldn't be stopped in the season opener at Stanford. They put up 549 yards, the most in a Miami opener against an FBS school since 2001. Darian Mensah might be the best quarterback in the country. He threw for 401 yards and five touchdowns with only three incompletions. Still, Malachi Toney is the best player on the field. The sophomore finished with 234 yards and three touchdowns on 12 catches, striking the Heisman pose after every score. Miami has the most loaded offense in the country. 12 1-0 3 LSU LSU looked great in its 51-10 destruction of Clemson. A Lane Kiffin team scored 40-plus points for a fourth straight season, QB Sam Leavitt was stellar on the ground and through the air, and Blake Baker's defense is elite. You could argue that LSU should be No. 1, and you wouldn't hear much of an argument from me. That opener was darn near perfect, but let's get a couple more games on the resume with this new roster before moving up. NR 1-0 4 Indiana Josh Hoover busted his face wide open and also threw four touchdowns in his Indiana debut, creating an early meme and some early confidence this season. Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh stabbed a ball for a one-handed touchdown. The defense was solid. And the Hoosiers extended their nation-leading winning streak to 17 with a 52-16 win against North Texas. What else could you want from the defending national champs? 2 1-0 5 Texas Texas did a lot more against Texas State, a high-powered offense, than I expected. The Longhorns rolled to a 59-7 win behind a solid performance from Arch Manning (305 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT) and Ryan Wingo, who caught seven passes for 121 yards and a score in the first half. Auburn transfer Cam Coleman was great in his debut, catching two touchdowns on three catches. Will Muschamp's defense forced three turnovers, including two fumbles. All is set for an epic showdown Saturday with Ohio State. 6 1-0 6 Georgia The Bulldogs scored 63 points, the most in a season opener since 1941, in a 60-point win against FCS Tennessee State. The mismatch in 100-degree heat was apparent from the first play. Gunner Stockton completed 15 of 16 passes for 202 yards and three TDs. Next up is Western Kentucky. 3 1-0 7 Notre Dame The Irish pulled away from Wisconsin the second half, outscoring the Badgers 28-3 to finish a 41-13 victory at Lambeau Field. D.J. McKinney sparked the run with a 55-yard pick six in the third quarter. Aneyas Williams rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, a solid debut as the go-to running back. Keep an eye on safety Brauntae Johnson and defensive tackle Jason Onye, who left the game with leg injuries. -- 1-0 8 Oregon Oregon struggled early in the season two years ago under Dan Lanning, then went undefeated and won the Big Ten title. So, concern yourself with the Ducks if you want, but the 34-27 win against Boise State, a legitimate threat to reach the CFP, does not concern the power rankings all that much. 3 1-0 9 USC The Trojans' stable of freshmen is dynamic, and the defense might actually be ... great? USC defeated Fresno State 39-0 and scored two safeties in the school's first shutout since 2024. Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt also became the first freshman duo with 100-plus receiving yards in an FBS game since 2020. Oregon looms large in the LA Coliseum on Sept. 26. 9 2-0 10 Ole Miss Lucas Carneiro kicked a walk-off, 48-yard field goal to deliver Ole Miss a 41-38 victory against Louisville. He's now 6 of 7 on kicks to tie or take the lead in the fourth quarter. The offense took some time to warm up, but QB Trinidad Chambliss remains elite. Busted coverages in the secondary are concerning, however. That's something to watch in two weeks when LSU comes to town. 6 1-0 11 Oklahoma John Mateer looks healthy and supremely fit, and he recorded his first three-touchdown performance since the season opener a year ago. Isaiah Sategna took over the game early, returning a punt 88 yards for a touchdown and finished with 76 yards receiving with a touchdown. The trip to Michigan this week suddenly doesn't look all that daunting. 2 1-0 12 Alabama Color us impressed with the Crimson Tide. The defense held ECU to 162 yards, and QB Keelon Russell provided a much-needed dynamic as a runner, refreshing an offense that was stuck in the mud last season with no running game. The Tide outrushed ECU 227-2. Russell may hold onto the ball a tad too long, but he'll improve. 2 1-0 13 Texas Tech Eh? Will Hammond threw for a career-high 298 yards but also had an interception to go along with a touchdown in a 33-10 victory against FCS Abilene Christian. We're not sure we'll learn much this week, either, when the Red Raiders travel to Oregon State. 7 1-0 14 Texas A&M The Aggies' defense held Missouri State to only 67 yards and recorded the school's first safety in nine years, and 10 different receivers caught passes in a 51-0 victory. The first half wasn't sharp offensively, but Texas A&M warmed up in the second half, scoring 31. The Aggies host Arizona State in a sneaky good game Saturday during the noon window. 6 1-0 15 Penn State Matt Campbell's debut produced the first shutout win by a first-year Penn State coach since 1915. The Nittany Lions blanked Marshall 45-0. Rocco Becht, the most experienced quarterback in the country, threw for 271 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. NR 1-0 16 Tennessee Freshman QB Faizon Brandon scored five touchdowns, including three passing, in a 56-9 win against FCS Furman. Brandon threw for 226 and three scores and ran for 68 yards and two more TDs. Three quarterbacks played for the Vols. Up next is a trip to Georgia Tech, which is reeling after a heartbreaker against Colorado. NR 1-0 17 Iowa Kirk Ferentz recorded Iowa's largest shutout win in a season opener in 21 years with a 40-0 victory against Northern Illinois. The Hawkeyes scored 33 in the first half. Kamari Moulton rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries. Hank Brown got the start after an elongated QB battle with Jeremy Hecklinski. The Cy-Hawk is up next. 7 1-0 18 Missouri Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns on only six possessions - all in the first half - in a 54-14 victory against UAPB. The Border War with Kansas kicks off Friday. NR 1-0 19 Washington Washington held off Washington State, pulling away for a 24-10 win, its 11 Apple Cup victory in the last 13 meetings. Demond Williams scored twice and threw for 268 yards to go along with 61 on the ground. The defense held Wazzu to zero third-down conversions. NR 1-0 20 BYU Bear Bachmeier scored four touchdowns, including three through the air (tying a career high) in a 63-7 victory against FCS Utah Tech. The Cougars host Arizona on Saturday. 7 1-0 21 SMU SMU sits inside the top 25 before its first game of the season tonight against Florida State in Tallahassee. NR 0-0 22 Louisville Lincoln Keinholz seemed antsy in the first half but settled down and looked the part of a former five-star quarterback, answering every Trinidad Chambliss touchdown with one of his own. He was exceptional in the second half and only strengthened the Cardinals' place as a contender behind Miami in the ACC. NR 0-1 23 Florida Maybe Jon Sumrall is the new Steve Spurrier. Florida defeated FAU 66-21, the most points scored by the Gators against an FBS team since 2001. Jadan Baugh was exceptional, picking up where he left off last season, running for 160 yards and three TDs on only 14 carries. Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo threw three TDs and scored on the ground. NR 1-0 24 Utah The Utes scored a four-year high of 66 points in a 52-point win against Idaho in Morgan Scalley's second game as head coach. Devon Dampier threw for 176 yards and three TDs and sat out most of the second half after building a sizable lead. The Utes host Arkansas on Saturday. 9 1-0 25 Virginia Tech Enter Sandman. Enter James Franklin. It was a party in Franklin's debut at Virginia Tech. The Hokies drilled Virginia Military Institute 73-3, the largest win for the school since 1922, and allowed only 83 yards. Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkmeyer threw for 224 yards and two TDs. NR 1-0