Upsets ravaged college football in Week 2, and even the winners can't escape the commotion in the CBS Sports Power Rankings. The sample size of data is growing with each game played and teams are beginning to fluctuate.

Parity in college football is rampant across the country, upsetting the power structure and erasing notions we developed after Week 1. For the second consecutive season, six teams in the AP Top 25 have lost to unranked teams in the first two weeks of the season. That's happened only four times in the last 25 years, showing us just how much the transfer portal and NIL money have balanced the odds more than ever in recent years.

That newfound parity was on full display in Week 2 as three top-25 teams in CBS Sports' Power Rankings fell to unranked opponents: No. 12 Florida, No. 17 Arizona State and No. 23 SMU. Those results also led to a few shifts elsewhere in the rankings, particularly for teams that struggled to hold off Group of Six schools (we're looking at you, Clemson and LSU). One Power Four team fell out of the top 25 -- No. 22 Louisville -- after a head-scratching performance against James Madison that required a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure a win.

No team soared higher than USF, rocketing 14 spots after stunning No. 12 Florida. Ole Miss and Mississippi State also crash the rankings for the first time this season.

The biggest losers are Florida (No. 12) and Arizona State (No. 17), which both tumbled out of sight -- but they're not out of mind, especially with so many top-tier opportunities remaining on their schedules. Heck, the Gators' next three opponents are ranked ninth or better.

Upset with all the upsets? Don't blame us. We don't coach the teams. We simply rank 'em, utilizing all the available data points.

Let's get to it …