It's fine to be furious if your team lost last week, but know you're in good company.

Four of the top eight teams in the CBS Sports Power Rankings lost in Week 5, resulting in movement throughout the top 25. That's nothing new, particularly in recent seasons, as talent spreads out across the sport more than ever, leveling the competitive balance among the power programs.

"The way college football is today, there's going to be very few teams that finish the end of the season unscathed," Penn State coach James Franklin said Saturday.

He should know. Penn State was among those to lose -- and at home -- in a ranked-against-ranked showdown on Saturday. The No. 8 Nittany Lions fell to No. 5 Oregon in an overtime classic, and yet they jumped in the power rankings. Yes, they moved up a spot to No. 7 following the 30-24 loss in double overtime. The Nittany Lions' early season schedule was awash with nobodies, but the stand-off with the fast-rising Ducks in Happy Valley improved their stock.

That's how power rankings work, folks.

Sometimes a loss is a résumé boost … even when your coach is now 2-21 against teams ranked No. 6 or better and your quarterback rarely tests defenses beyond 20 yards (he completed his only attempt Saturday for a 35-yard touchdown).

"Regardless of who won that game, just unbelievable back and forth," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "Penn State is a damn good football team."

Good, yes. Elite? Not quite. And in this era, that's the toughest label to keep.