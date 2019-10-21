College Football Power Rankings: Penn State jumps two SEC teams after Michigan win

It began two weeks ago and is not bound to stop anytime soon: attrition of the remaining undefeated teams is upon us. Wisconsin got knocked from those ranks on Saturday in one of the most surprising results of the season, a 24-23 defeat at Illinois. On the other side of the conference, Penn State established itself as one of the Big Ten East's top two teams with a thorough 28-21 win over Michigan in Happy Valley.

As we approach the College Football Playoff Rankings -- set for their first release two weeks from Tuesday -- we are not just trying to determine the best team in the nation but also the best conference. That seems to be a battle between the Big Ten and the SEC, which combine for seven of the top 10 teams in this week's Power Rankings.

Clemson reentered the top five with a slow-developing win over Louisville, while Oregon jumped Notre Dame for the No. 10 spot after proving itself to be the class of the Pac-12. The one-loss Fighting Irish have a chance to further bolster their resume this week when they travel to the Big House to face Michigan as slight underdogs.

Elsewhere, 7-0 Baylor and 7-0 SMU both made moves into the top 15, while 7-0 Minnesota entered the top 20 for the first time. The undefeateds are falling slowly but surely. For now, let's see where they -- and the rest of the top teams in the FBS -- rank in this week's Power Rankings.