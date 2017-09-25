College Football Power Rankings: TCU, Washington State get deserved spotlight

Coming out of Week 4, there isn't much room for B.S.

We won't make a case for Florida State, 0-2 for the first time since 1989 (a.k.a. since some guy named Brett Favre beat the Noles in the season opener).

We won't try to make a case for anyone but Penn State's Saquon Barkley being the best player in the country.

We will tip our hat to the West Coast. The Pac-12. It has four undefeated teams one-third of the way through the season. That ties the Big Ten and ACC for the most in the Power Five. We mention this because who would have thought the biggest game of the conference season might be this week: No. 6 USC at No. 15 Washington State?

We'll move Scott Frost up to the top of the list at Nebraska, though his UCF Knights remain just outside the Power Rankings. On the same day the AD-less Huskers struggled with Rutgers, UCF blasted Maryland for Frost's first Power Five win.

We will go to the mats defending Alabama's return to No. 1. What's wrong with the Tide? Nothing. Absolutely nothing.