Prepare yourselves, America: Black Friday might be a dark day for SEC haters.

Let it be known that the CBS Sports Power Rankings believe Texas (8-3) deserves a spot in the College Football Playoff if it beats rival Texas A&M (11-0) in Austin this week. The résumé is strong enough. You can dissect the overtime wins at Kentucky and Mississippi State, but the victories over top-10 foes Oklahoma and Vanderbilt -- plus a one-score loss at No. 1 Ohio State -- warrant a second look.

Losses by Georgia Tech and USC last week cleared part of the path. If Miami falls at Pitt, the Longhorns might be a shoo-in. A Vanderbilt win over Tennessee would help, too.

Of course, this isn't the CFP rankings. And no one should pretend to know what a committee locked in a windowless room with bacon and assorted snacks will decide. Every case has holes; that's part of the fun.

Rivalry Week signals the beginning of the end. We're thankful for this football feast but sad that it ends during Thanksgiving Week. Over the next month, we'll munch on high-quality leftovers -- championship games, the playoffs and various bowl games -- and get drunk on the coaching carousel.

The CBS Sports Power Rankings are thankful for another glorious week.