Though Week 11 lacked an earth-shattering upset, it delivered plenty of drama. A historic FAA groundstop disrupted team travel across the country, but we overcame it and were treated to remarkable game-ending moments and a much clearer picture of the College Football Playoff contenders.
Honestly, college football was spoiled with upsets, so we were due. Both of the top two teams in the AP poll won in the same week for the first time since Week 4.
No. 2 Utah staved off Arizona on the road in an electric showdown between quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Noah Fifita, keeping its undefeated record intact. Dampier had his Heisman moment, too, throwing a 70-yard touchdown pass that proved to be the game-winning score – the seventh and final lead change in the instant classic.
"Here he is in his hometown and had all the family here," Utah head coach Morgan Scalley told reporters. "He made plays. His dedication and leadership have been a difference-maker for this team."
Dampier threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, and ran for 100 yards and two scores.
Earlier in the night, Arch Manning returned to his home state, overcame three interceptions and threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Raleek Brown with three seconds left to knock off LSU 22-21.
"I grew up around a lot of LSU fans. So, it's going to feel good to come back for Mardi Gras, or come back whenever I come home [to New Orleans], and not have them talk a bunch of crap," Manning said.
Texas might have the most impressive winning resume this season with five ranked wins, which leads the country. The Longhorns have won seven straight against AP-ranked teams, the longest active streak in the FBS.
Week 11 didn't end until Sunday afternoon because of the FAA's ground stop, which kept Ole Miss from traveling to Oklahoma until late Saturday and delayed kickoff until Sunday at noon CT. The Rebels subsequently lost 24-17 as the Sooners ended their playoff hopes.
As we enter the final two weeks of the regular season, let's take a look at the risers and fallers in the CBS Sports Power Rankings.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Georgia
|Missouri's late-season collapse has become a tradition. Georgia led Missouri 31-7 at halftime and won 48-21, its 11th straight in the series. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 83-7 in the first half of their last three games. Next: at South Carolina.
|--
|9-1
|2
Notre Dame
|Notre Dame beat Boston College 41-7 for its 23rd straight win over an unranked team, all by double digits. SMU visits next.
|--
|9-1
|3
Miami (Fla.)
|Miami beat Duke 36-25 to start 7-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2017. Mark Fletcher Jr. set the school's career rushing TD record, then left with a lower-body injury. Javian Mallory stepped in with two TDs. Next: Virginia Tech.
|--
|9-1
|4
Utah
|Utah flew to Tucson on game day and won 40-39 on Devon Dampier's 70-yard TD pass to Creed Whittemore with 2:35 left. Morgan Scalley is 11-0 as Utah's head coach. Next: at TCU.
|2
|10-0
|5
UCLA
|UCLA beat Illinois 22-14 to tie the school record for wins in a season. QB Ty Dieffenbach missed two drives with a lower-body injury, and Aidan Mizell caught six passes for 176 yards. Next: at Michigan.
|2
|10-0
|6
Texas
|Arch Manning threw three interceptions, then a 4-yard TD to Raleek Brown with three seconds left for a 22-21 win at LSU, Texas' first in Baton Rouge since 1952. Next: Arkansas.
|2
|8-2
|7
Indiana
|Grant Wilson, in his seventh college season, threw for 305 yards in his first Indiana start as the Hoosiers beat USC for the first time, 27-13. Hoosiers just win, baby. Next: at Washington.
|3
|9-1
|8
Alabama
|Some expected Austin Mack to start instead of Keelon Russell, but that didn't happen, and he threw three TDs in a 21-6 win over Vanderbilt. The run game is becoming an issue as it did last season, averaging only 73.3 yards over the last four games. Next: Chattanooga.
|3
|8-2
|9
Wake Forest
|Gio Lopez returned from a knee injury and accounted for three TDs as Wake Forest led SMU 42-0 at halftime and won 49-7, its sixth straight win by 20-plus. Demon Deacons are the most impressive team in the country right now. Next: at Georgia Tech.
|1
|9-1
|10
Tennessee
|Tennessee held Texas A&M to 179 yards, the Aggies' fewest at home since 2002, in a 22-7 win. WR Mike Matthews is now out for the season with a right knee injury. Next: LSU.
|1
|8-2
|11
Texas Tech
|Malcolm Simmons returned the opening kickoff 97 yards, and Thomas Castellanos threw four TDs before leaving with a rib injury in a 52-27 win at Oklahoma State. Next: at Baylor.
|--
|9-1
|12
BYU
|Bear Bachmeier ran for a career-high three TDs in a 28-7 win over Baylor. He's 12-0 as a home starter, and BYU has won 13 straight in Provo. Next: at Kansas.
|3
|8-2
|13
Oregon
|Dylan Raiola threw four TDs, the first FBS quarterback to do it against Michigan since Justin Fields in 2019, in a 31-7 win. Michigan completed only six passes. Next: at Michigan State on Friday.
|4
|7-3
|14
Iowa
|Iowa beat Purdue 28-7 and now leads the FBS in scoring defense at 11.7 points per game. L.J. Phillips Jr., who topped out at 42 yards through five games, has back-to-back 100-yard games. Next: at Illinois.
|5
|8-2
|15
Kentucky
|Florida outrushed Kentucky 212-61 in a 21-14 comeback in Lexington. "We got outphysicaled at the point of attack, and we have to address it and get it fixed," Will Stein said. Next: at Missouri.
|3
|7-3
|16
Arizona
|Arizona took the lead in the final minutes, then gave up a 70-yard TD with 2:35 left in a 40-39 loss to Utah. Noah Fifita threw for 356 yards and three TDs. Next: at Kansas State.
|--
|7-3
|17
USC
|USC scored one TD on five red-zone trips and missed two field goals in a 27-13 loss at Indiana. Lincoln Riley is 1-8 against ranked teams on the road. Next: Maryland.
|3
|7-3
|18
Boise St.
|Maddux Madsen returned from injury to throw four TDs, and RaSean Jones topped 200 yards receiving as Boise State beat Oregon State 46-41 to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 title game. Next: San Diego State.
|6
|9-1
|19
Louisville
|Jabari Mack's interception with 58 seconds left sealed a 16-14 win at North Carolina, Louisville's fifth straight win. A postgame brawl followed. Next: Pitt.
|NR
|7-3
|20
Liberty
|Liberty ran for 370 yards in a 28-23 win over Middle Tennessee to clinch a spot in the Conference USA title game. The Flames have won nine straight. Next: Western Kentucky.
|NR
|9-1
|21
Ohio State
|Jeremiah Smith caught 11 passes for 117 yards and passed John Standeford for the Big Ten career receiving yards record in a 28-19 win over Northwestern. The offense is still inconsistent. Next: at Nebraska.
|3
|7-3
|22
Duke
|Duke lost 36-25 at Miami, but Nate Sheppard ran for 131 yards to set the school's single-season rushing record at 1,320. He ran, threw and caught the ball for a total of 240 yards. Next: Clemson on Friday.
|NR
|7-3
|23
New Mexico
|New Mexico led UNLV 17-7 before Jackson Arnold threw a 43-yard TD and ran 44 yards for another in a 21-17 loss, the Lobos' first Mountain West loss in over a year. Next: at Wyoming.
|2
|8-2
|24
Memphis
|Memphis blew a 21-0 lead, then beat South Florida 52-41 on Jemyri Davis' 76-yard TD with 7:34 left. Marcus Stokes accounted for five TDs. Next: at Navy.
|NR
|8-2
|25
Oklahoma
|Oklahoma is finally on a winning streak after beating Ole Miss 24-17 on Sunday for its first win in the series. The Sooners' offense had four drives of 12 plays or more. Next: Texas A&M.
|NR
|6-4