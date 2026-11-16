Though Week 11 lacked an earth-shattering upset, it delivered plenty of drama. A historic FAA groundstop disrupted team travel across the country, but we overcame it and were treated to remarkable game-ending moments and a much clearer picture of the College Football Playoff contenders.

Honestly, college football was spoiled with upsets, so we were due. Both of the top two teams in the AP poll won in the same week for the first time since Week 4.

No. 2 Utah staved off Arizona on the road in an electric showdown between quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Noah Fifita, keeping its undefeated record intact. Dampier had his Heisman moment, too, throwing a 70-yard touchdown pass that proved to be the game-winning score – the seventh and final lead change in the instant classic.

"Here he is in his hometown and had all the family here," Utah head coach Morgan Scalley told reporters. "He made plays. His dedication and leadership have been a difference-maker for this team."

Dampier threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, and ran for 100 yards and two scores.

Earlier in the night, Arch Manning returned to his home state, overcame three interceptions and threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Raleek Brown with three seconds left to knock off LSU 22-21.

"I grew up around a lot of LSU fans. So, it's going to feel good to come back for Mardi Gras, or come back whenever I come home [to New Orleans], and not have them talk a bunch of crap," Manning said.

Texas might have the most impressive winning resume this season with five ranked wins, which leads the country. The Longhorns have won seven straight against AP-ranked teams, the longest active streak in the FBS.

Week 11 didn't end until Sunday afternoon because of the FAA's ground stop, which kept Ole Miss from traveling to Oklahoma until late Saturday and delayed kickoff until Sunday at noon CT. The Rebels subsequently lost 24-17 as the Sooners ended their playoff hopes.

As we enter the final two weeks of the regular season, let's take a look at the risers and fallers in the CBS Sports Power Rankings.