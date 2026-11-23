In a classic college football twist, Kyle Whittingham celebrated his 67th birthday on Saturday by leading Michigan to a triple-overtime upset over unbeaten UCLA.

The victory established Utah, the program Whittingham built for 18 years, as the sole remaining undefeated team in the FBS. But it was Michigan's victory – and reaching bowl eligibility – that left Whittingham smiling.

"I've had some other really gratifying birthdays, but I don't think there's any that have been better than this one," he said.

It does make you wonder how Whittingham feels about his old team sitting atop the world as the only undefeated team in the FBS, and how much his presence helped make that happen, both as Utah's head coach and now on the sideline knocking off UCLA as the Wolverines' coach.

Week 12 wasn't boring, that's for sure. Six teams in the CFP Top 25 lost Saturday: UCLA, Indiana, Ohio State, Kentucky, Boise State and South Carolina. And for the first time, two AP top-10 teams lost in overtime on the same day: UCLA and Indiana.

Changes are coming, and a few we foretold last week in the CBS Sports Power Rankings. We had Ohio State seven spots lower here last week than in the CFP Rankings, at No. 21.

Notre Dame and Wake Forest, both ranked higher here than by the committee, rolled again.

UCLA, now down to its third quarterback, tumbles in this week's power rankings. Texas also jumps, and a pileup of SEC teams sit near the bottom of the top 25.

Rivalry week is next, so let's set the table for Thanksgiving with Week 13's CBS Sports Power Rankings.

Biggest Movers 6 Missouri 7 UCLA Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Georgia Georgia clinched a record sixth straight SEC title game trip with a 34-6 win at South Carolina. The Dawgs are the first to beat ranked foes by 17-plus in four straight games. Next: Georgia Tech. -- 10-1 2 Notre Dame Notre Dame held SMU to its fewest points since 2016 in a 24-3 win, its 14th straight in November. Next: at Syracuse. -- 10-1 3 Texas Texas matched its largest win over Arkansas since 1916, 45-3. Jelani McDonald's pick-six was his fourth interception in two games. Arch Manning improved to 14-1 at home. Next is a trip to Texas A&M on Friday. 3 9-2 4 Miami (Fla.) Mark Fletcher Jr. ran for three TDs as Miami rallied from a 14-0 deficit to beat Virginia Tech 28-20 and clinch its first ACC title game trip since 2017. Next: Boston College. 1 10-1 5 Utah Utah blew a 17-0 lead at TCU, then scored 21 points in the final 5:46 to win 38-17 and clinch its first Big 12 title game berth. The Utes are the FBS' last unbeaten. Next: West Virginia on Friday. 1 11-0 6 Wake Forest Wake Forest's 50-29 win over Georgia Tech, its seventh straight by 20-plus, sets up an ACC title game rematch with Miami, its only loss this season. Gio Lopez accounted for four TDs. Next: Duke. 3 10-1 7 Alabama With Keelon Russell out, Austin Mack threw four TDs in his first start for a 47-0 rout of Chattanooga. Kalen DeBoer is Alabama's first coach with nine-plus wins in each of his first three seasons. Next: Auburn. 1 9-2 8 Tennessee Faizon Brandon ran for 112 yards and two TDs in his first start since Oct. 3, and Tennessee beat LSU in Knoxville for the first time since 2001, 27-13. Next: at Vanderbilt. 2 9-2 9 Texas Tech Texas Tech won 20-10 at Baylor for its first back-to-back 10-win seasons in school history. J'Koby Williams has four straight 100-yard games. Next: TCU on Thursday. 2 10-1 10 Indiana Curt Cignetti was 33-0 against teams outside the AP top five, but then unranked Washington beat Indiana 27-24 in overtime, the Hoosiers' third overtime game in four weeks. Hoosiers need style points this week. Next: Purdue. 3 9-2 11 Oregon Oregon ran over Michigan State 45-7 for its fourth straight win to stay alive in the Big Ten title race. Dylan Raiola has 10 TD passes and no interceptions during the winning streak. Next: Washington. 2 8-3 12 UCLA UCLA scored a season-low 16 points and turned it over three times in an 18-16, triple-overtime loss at Michigan. Ty Dieffenbach was carted off the field, leaving the Bruins in a terrible spot at quarterback. Next: USC. 7 10-1 13 Iowa Iowa recorded its fifth second-half shutout of the season to beat Illinois 34-17. The Hawkeyes lead the country in second-half shutouts. L.J. Phillips Jr. now has three straight 120-yard games. Next: Nebraska on Friday. 1 9-2 14 Louisville Lincoln Kienholz, who had never thrown more than two TDs in a game, threw five in a 42-10 rout of Pitt. Louisville has won six straight but has one loss too many for CFP consideration. Next: at Kentucky. 5 8-3 15 BYU BYU survived Kansas 31-29 in the first triple-overtime game in school history after missing a 37-yard field goal at the end of regulation. Bear Bachmeier ran for two TDs. Next: Cincinnati. 3 9-2 16 USC USC beat Maryland 35-21 and is 25-1 at home against unranked teams under Lincoln Riley. Jayden Maiava is 12-0 in those games. The Trojans are favored this week at UCLA. Next: at UCLA. 1 8-3 17 Arizona Arizona rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 35-28 in overtime at Kansas State. Noah Fifita has 99 career TD passes, the most among active FBS players. Next: Arizona State. 1 8-3 18 Liberty Liberty hit an 81-yard TD on its first play and led 28-0 at halftime in a 45-14 win over Western Kentucky, its 10th straight. The Flames look like the G6's best team. Next: at Missouri State. 2 10-1 19 Oklahoma Oklahoma outscored Texas A&M 21-0 in the fourth quarter to win 28-7, its eighth straight home win in the series. Next: at Missouri. 6 7-4 20 Missouri Austin Simmons threw for 314 yards and four TDs in a 28-14 win over Kentucky. Missouri's last nine wins have come by 10-plus points. Next: Oklahoma. NR 7-4 21 Florida Aaron Philo ran for two TDs in a 34-27 win over Vanderbilt, giving Florida five SEC wins for the first time since 2020. Next: at Florida State on Friday. NR 7-4 22 Kentucky Kentucky has lost three straight since a 7-1 start, scoring 14 or fewer in each, after a 28-14 loss at Missouri. Next: Louisville. 7 7-4 23 Houston Freshman Keisean Henderson threw for 268 yards in his first start, Makhi Hughes ran for 158 and three TDs, and Jonathan Dimas' 23-yard field goal as time expired beat West Virginia 34-31. Next: Baylor. NR 8-3 24 Boise St. San Diego State's Cooper DiLeva hit a 42-yard field goal for a 22-20 win, handing Boise State its first Pac-12 loss. The teams meet again Dec. 4 in Boise for the conference title. Broncos still hanging CFP hopes on close loss at Oregon. 6 9-2 25 New Mexico New Mexico opened with three straight scoring drives and held on 24-17 at Wyoming for its first back-to-back nine-win seasons. Beating Air Force on Friday clinches a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game. 2 9-2

Dropped out: Ohio State, Duke, Memphis