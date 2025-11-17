Defense is taking over college football as we hit the final weeks of the regular season, and the nation's best teams are reminding us why.

Three of the sport's stingiest defenses now sit inside the top seven of the CBS Sports Power Rankings. Oklahoma clawed its way back into the top 10 by leaning on that side of the ball during the most impressive win of Week 12.

"There's not a more important stat in football than turnovers," Sooners coach Brent Venables said after the 23-21 road win at Alabama.

He's right. The Sooners won despite managing only 212 yards of offense, the fourth-fewest by a team in a win against a top-five opponent this century. They scored 21 points off those turnovers and also blocked a field goal to snap the Tide's 17-game home winning streak and hand Kalen DeBoer the first home loss of his Alabama career.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is on a historic pace, allowing only 7.5 points per game while extending its nation-leading winning streak to 14 games. The Buckeyes, by the way, needed only 203 yards of offense to beat preseason No. 1 Texas in Week 1, the second-fewest yards in a win against a top-five team this century.

Are you noticing the trend?

Undefeated Indiana isn't far behind. The Hoosiers rank No. 2 nationally in scoring defense and have outscored opponents by 348 points -- the best 11-game margin since Georgia's 2021 national title run.

Oh, and Texas Tech continued its cruise to the Big 12 Championship Game with the nation's third-best defense, demolishing UCF 48-9.

Offenses might be sexy, but defenses just get it done when injuries pile up and games against inferior competition get tight late in the season.