1 Indiana Curti Cignetti signed a gigantic contract Thursday and then picked up another double-digit win Saturday to push the Hoosiers to 7-0. Fernando Mendoza was 24-of-28 passing for 332 yards and four touchdowns, moving up the charts at sportsbooks as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Indiana's 38-13 win against Michigan State moves the Hoosiers to 7-0 for only the third time in school history - and in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever. -- 7-0

2 Ohio State Ohio State continues to smother opponents with what might be a generational defense as the Buckeyes cruised to a 34-0 victory at Wisconsin. Matt Patricia's defense has allowed a combined 41 points in seven games, the lowest total in the FBS since 1993 (Florida State, 38). Indiana still has the most impressive win in the country (at Oregon), edging out the Buckeyes' resume. 1 7-0

3 Alabama Has any team had a better turnaround since Week 1? Alabama has won six straight games, including four straight against ranked teams, since losing at Florida State. All four of those ranked wins have come in the SEC, too, which has never been done without an open date providing a buffer between opponents. The Tide dismantled the Vols, handing them their largest loss of the season, 37-20. Ty Simpson continues to prove his case as a Heisman Trophy contender, throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Kalen DeBoer is 19-3 against AP Top 25-ranked teams in his career, the best winning percentage in FBS history (minimum 10 games). 1 6-1

4 Texas A&M The Aggies survived a scare in Hog Heaven, holding on for a 45-42 win at Arkansas. Texas A&M is 7-0 for the first time since 1994. Marcel Reed accounted for 335 total yards and four touchdowns, including 280 yards and three scores through the air. The Aggies defense gave up a season-high 527 yards, built a double-digit lead five times - losing it four times - and allowed a touchdown and recovered an onside kick in the final 10 seconds to hold on. 4 7-0

5 Georgia Georgia's defense stepped up in the fourth quarter and outscored Ole Miss 17-0 to claim a 43-35 victory. The Bulldogs limited the Rebels - who scored touchdowns on their first five possessions - to 13 yards in the fourth quarter. Gunner Stockton threw a career-high four touchdowns and was perfect 12-of-12 passing in the second half. If this defense continues to improve, the Bulldogs can win a national title. 1 6-1

6 Oregon Never cross a Duck after a loss. Dan Lanning's team erupted for 750 yards in a 56-10 thrashing of Rutgers, outgaining the Scarlet Knights by 548 yards - the program's biggest margin in a decade. Oregon is 6-0 under Lanning in games following a defeat. 3 6-1

7 Ole Miss Lane Kiffin was the hottest thing in Athens, and then Kirby Smart's defense poured cold water on Ole Miss' head coach. The Rebels scored touchdowns on their first five possessions but were then shut down and outscored 17-0 in the fourth quarter in a 43-35 loss at Georgia. 2 6-1

8 Vanderbilt Diego Pavia struck a Heisman pose following one of his three touchdowns in the 31-24 victory against LSU. If he keeps beating top 15 teams, we might see the 24-year-old in New York City in December. Vandy owns two wins this fall against AP Top 15 teams for the first time in school history. Vandy's 6-1 record is its best start since 1950. 14 6-1

9 Georgia Tech The Yellow Jackets are 7-0 for the first time since 1966 after a 27-18 win at Duke. Duke dominated offensively in the first half, but Omar Daniels returned a fumble 95 yards for a touchdown as the Blue Devils were driving to score in the first quarter. Haynes King became only the second quarterback in the last 30 years with 10 rushing touchdowns in three straight seasons. Georgia Tech's path to the ACC Championship Game doesn't seem difficult, but the conference promises to deliver a wild finish down the stretch. 3 7-0

10 Missouri Missouri rallied in the fourth quarter, forced overtime and then defeated Auburn on the road in double overtime. Mizzou has won 22 straight against unranked teams, a streak dating back to the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl. The good news is Mizzou found a way to win despite running back Ahmad Hardy being held under 60 yards for a second straight week. The trip to Vanderbilt this week could be a thriller. 3 6-1

11 Miami (Fla.) For the second straight year, Miami fell at home in a disheartening upset after starting with an impressive undefeated record. Carson Beck threw a career-high four interceptions and likely eliminated himself in the Heisman Trophy race, as Louisville held on for a 24-21 win on the road. The Hurricanes had combined for only three turnovers during their 5-0 start to the season, and their four turnovers Friday night were the program's most in a game since 2023. 9 5-1

12 Notre Dame The playoff runway is clear for Notre Dame after beating USC 34-24. The Irish will be favored in every remaining game on the schedule, which doesn't include a ranked team. Jeremiyah Love ran for 228 yards, the sixth-most in program history, and Jadarian Price returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Marcus Freeman's team will rest this week on a bye before traveling to Boston College. 3 5-2

13 Virginia The Cavaliers survived a crazy game against Washington State, rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 22-20 and achieve bowl eligibility. The Cavs tied the game on a field goal, and the ensuing kickoff was not returned on a fair-catch signal at the 1-yard line, which set up Virginia's defense to record the game-sealing safety with 2:41 remaining. Pour one out for Wazzu, which battled Ole Miss within a field goal in Week 7 and then hit the road again and lost a game it should have won. 1 6-1

14 Louisville Louisville's first road win ever against a top 10 team was a classic upset. Defensive coordinator Ron English's unit forced Carson Beck to throw four interceptions. It seems Miami is good for one of these every season with Mario Cristobal leading the program, but don't discount the Cards. Chris Bell was a monster, becoming the first Louisville player with three straight games with 125-plus receiving yards since 2001. NR 5-1

15 BYU BYU has our attention. Kalani Sitake is a heck of a coach, and beating rival Utah in a ranked matchup has pushed the Cougars to 7-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history. Bear Bachmeier is the first quarterback to start 7-0 as a true freshman since his brother, Hank, did it at Boise State in 2019. Incredible stuff. 5 7-0

16 Texas Tech Texas Tech might still be the Big 12's most complete roster, but an anemic day at Arizona State resulted in only 167 passing yards in Will Hammond's first start under center. Joey McGuire needs Behren Morton healthy before the Nov. 8 showdown with BYU. 9 6-1

17 LSU There's no more hiding it. LSU has problems on offense, and suddenly the defense isn't clicking as well as it once was. The Tigers fell to Vanderbilt for the first time since 1990. Garrett Nussmeier failed to eclipse 300 yards again (he's yet to hit that mark after doing it eight times last season) and is now 2-5 against ranked teams. Coach Brian Kelly is 5-10 at LSU against ranked opponents. Next up is Texas A&M, a chance to right the ship with a night game in Death Valley. 6 5-2

18 South Florida USF's case as the best Group of Six team got stronger as Memphis fell from the ranks of unbeatens and Tulane struggled - but rallied - to defeat Army. The Bulls are off to their best start in seven years following a 48-13 win against FAU. Byrum Brown was fantastic again, piling up 367 yards and four touchdowns. 1 6-1

19 Tennessee This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Volunteers, and losing to Alabama and Georgia shouldn't shock anyone. In the 37-20 loss at Alabama on Saturday, the Vols didn't eclipse 34 points or more for the first time and extended the program's losing streak against top 10 teams on the road to 23, dating back to 2006. 9 5-2

20 Arizona State The Big 12 is wide open, thanks in part to Arizona State. The Sun Devils upset undefeated Texas Tech 26-22 in a wild game in the desert just one week after they were bludgeoned by Utah on the road. Arizona State led most of the game, but Texas Tech rallied with backup quarterback Will Hammond and grabbed the lead in the fourth quarter. Then, the Sun Devils went on a game-winning drive in the final minutes. Kenny Dillingham is now 6-1 against ranked teams since 2024. NR 5-2

21 Texas It's not easy winning at Kentucky, but needing overtime to pull out a win with one of the most talented rosters in the country is yet another question mark for the Longhorns. Arch Manning was 12-of-27 passing for 132 yards. The Longhorns put up only 179 yards. 3 5-2

22 Oklahoma Oklahoma's 26-7 victory at South Carolina wasn't surprising. This was a complete mismatch on paper. The Gamecocks entered with the worst offensive line among power conference teams, according to pressure rate. Oklahoma entered with one of the top fve pressure-rate defenses in the country. Unsurprisingly, the Sooners sacked LaNorris Sellers six times. 3 6-1

23 Illinois Illinois sat at home this week, licking its wounds from a 34-16 loss to Ohio State. The Illini travel to Washington this week. They do not have another ranked team on the schedule. 1 5-2

24 USC Lincoln Riley's play calling in the fourth quarter played a big part in the Trojans falling short at Notre Dame. The Trojans have lost 11 straight road games against ranked teams outside the state of California. Jayden Maiava again threw for 300-plus yards, but he was also picked off twice in a rain-soaked game. USC's defense allowed 306 rushing yards. 8 5-2