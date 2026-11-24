Georgia is pulling away.
The story of this season has been parity. For the most part, the new world of college football, with NIL and the transfer portal, has helped to spread the figurative wealth as teams spend the literal kind. However, while that parity holds true, it's hard to ignore what Georgia has done over the last month compared to its competition.
After a huge win at Alabama on Oct. 10, the Bulldogs let go of the rope against Auburn. A poor performance in which the Dawgs repeatedly turned the ball over led to their only loss of the season, a 27-24 defeat to the Tigers. Since then, we've seen a re-focused Georgia team.
They've reeled off four straight wins against ranked opponents, outscoring them 181-42. And while they've done this, everybody else has played at the same inconsistent speed we've seen from everybody all year. As a result, Georgia has been pulling away from everybody else in my ratings for a while, and this week the gap widened even more.
Now, as we approach the final weekend of the regular season, I have Georgia a full 5.5 points better than everybody else in the country. Its rating has not reached the heights it reached between 2021 and 2023, but while these Dawgs may not be the elite team of the past that felt like it was playing a different sport, they are playing the sport better than anybody else right now. So much so that the 5.5-point gap that separates Georgia from Notre Dame at No. 2 is nearly the same gap (5.2) that separates No. 2 Notre Dame from No. 9 Tennessee.
Which is not to say Georgia will win the national title. Winning three difficult games is still winning three difficult games, and one bad decision can end your season when it's win-or-go-home. But I wouldn't want to pick anybody else right now.
Title odds via DraftKings
|1
|When trying to figure out what's so different about this year's Georgia compared to last year, it's the lines of scrimmage in my eyes. They block well in the run game and keep heat off of Gunner Stockton when he drops back to pass. On the other side, a Georgia defense that finished last season ranked 116th nationally (you read that right) in pressure rate ranks eighth this season. Last Week: 1 | Title Odds: +190
|2
|The Irish won again and climbed to No. 2 this week, but they continue to suffer injuries. This week it's safety Luke Talich who has been lost for the season with a torn Achilles. He's the team's leading tackler, but only because their prior leading tackler, Drayk Bowen , has been out since suffering an injury against Navy . They've been able to survive the losses against their current schedule, but I can't help but believe it'll be a much bigger issue in a playoff game. Last Week: 3 | Title Odds: +390
|3
|I don't know if Miami was taking Virginia Tech for granted on Saturday night, but that was a rather disappointing performance. The Hokies had just allowed Stanford to put up 40 points on them, but held the Canes to 28 while holding Miami's run game in check and forcing two interceptions from Darian Mensah in what was, statistically, his worst performance of the season. Last Week: 2 | Title Odds: +1100
|4
|Saturday was just what was prescribed for the Longhorns and their fans. Considering the wars this team has found itself in all year, you can't ask for much more from Senior Day than an easy 45-3 win over an Arkansas team that looked overwhelmed from the jump. You'd like to think Texas A&M on Friday will be just as easy, but, well, rivalry games on a short week can be tricky. Last Week: 5 | Title Odds: +650
|5
|Alabama's rating suffered slightly this week because their opponent adjusted metrics all regressed for the second-straight week. I still think it's a very good team, and one that's capable of winning it all when it plays at its best level. Last Week: 4 | Title Odds: +600
|6
|Georgia is my pick to win it all, but Oregon is my pick to be the Cinderella story of the tournament if it manages to work its way into the field. The Ducks are certainly doing everything they need to grab an at-large bid, showing no mercy against opponents. They then watched the Big Ten fall into chaos on Saturday, opening up many possible paths to the Big Ten Championship. Last Week: 8 | Title Odds: +2200
|7
|Don't be overly fooled by the 38-17 score in Utah's win at TCU . It was a 17-17 game halfway through the fourth quarter before a three-touchdown barrage put the game away. At this point, it seems the only real question about the Utes is whether they win out and get a bye, or trip up and find themselves hosting a first-round game. Last Week: 7 | Title Odds: +2900
|8
|The Wagon keeps rolling. The Deacs simply roll out of bed every morning, and there's already 40 points on the board against you. Yes, the schedule has been Charmin soft for nearly two months, but they are absolutely eviscerating teams. This week's closer against Duke will be their toughest test in a while, though. Last Week: 10 | Title Odds: +2200
|9
|Unless the Vols figure out a way to get blown out by Vanderbilt this week, they should be in the field. As I've mentioned before, my questions about their limitations on offense make me highly skeptical that this team could win enough playoff games to take home the national title, but the defense is so damned good that I can't rule it out entirely. I feel bad for any team that might have to head to Knoxville for a playoff game. Last Week: 11 | Title Odds: +2000
|10
|The lack of a reliable offense finally caught up to the Hoosiers on Saturday night in Seattle. Indiana benched Grant Wilson for Josh Hoover , but aside from the fact that they wear different numbers, both looked exactly the same. The run game is inconsistent, which often puts them behind the chains, and neither QB is reliable enough to get them out of trouble on obvious passing downs. It isn't likely to hurt them against Purdue , but how confident are you that this team will win a playoff game if it makes the field? Last Week: 6 | Title Odds: +2300
|11
|There's a cruel irony in the fact that the Buckeyes played their best offensive game with Luke Fahey at QB (who played his best game as a Buckeye), and Ohio State scored more points against Nebraska than any other team this season, and the Buckeyes lost anyway. Their conference title and national title hopes are over, and this is a failure of a season, but they are still one of the 12 best teams in the country from a power-rating standpoint. Last Week: 12 | Title Odds: Off the board
|12
|I was waiting for the Thomas Castellanos letdown game. He's been playing this sport for five years, and you know that he's incapable of just playing well for long stretches of time. He was overdue, and it came against Baylor , but guess what? Tech won anyway. Its defense played a great game a week after looking strong against Oklahoma State too. While Utah is the best team in the Big 12, Texas Tech might be playing the best football in the Big 12 right now. That may set up for a very interesting Big 12 Championship should the Red Raiders avoid a Castellanos catastrophe (a Castastrophe?) against TCU. Last Week: 11 | Title Odds: +7000
Dropped out: LSU