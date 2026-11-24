Georgia is pulling away.

The story of this season has been parity. For the most part, the new world of college football, with NIL and the transfer portal, has helped to spread the figurative wealth as teams spend the literal kind. However, while that parity holds true, it's hard to ignore what Georgia has done over the last month compared to its competition.

After a huge win at Alabama on Oct. 10, the Bulldogs let go of the rope against Auburn. A poor performance in which the Dawgs repeatedly turned the ball over led to their only loss of the season, a 27-24 defeat to the Tigers. Since then, we've seen a re-focused Georgia team.

They've reeled off four straight wins against ranked opponents, outscoring them 181-42. And while they've done this, everybody else has played at the same inconsistent speed we've seen from everybody all year. As a result, Georgia has been pulling away from everybody else in my ratings for a while, and this week the gap widened even more.

Now, as we approach the final weekend of the regular season, I have Georgia a full 5.5 points better than everybody else in the country. Its rating has not reached the heights it reached between 2021 and 2023, but while these Dawgs may not be the elite team of the past that felt like it was playing a different sport, they are playing the sport better than anybody else right now. So much so that the 5.5-point gap that separates Georgia from Notre Dame at No. 2 is nearly the same gap (5.2) that separates No. 2 Notre Dame from No. 9 Tennessee.

Which is not to say Georgia will win the national title. Winning three difficult games is still winning three difficult games, and one bad decision can end your season when it's win-or-go-home. But I wouldn't want to pick anybody else right now.

Title odds via DraftKings

Dropped out: LSU