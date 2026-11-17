When your job consists of sharing your thoughts and opinions about things on the internet, particularly when that thing is as important as college football, you will hear plenty of opinions about your thoughts and opinions. Roughly 99% of them will be negative.
Last week was no different in that regard. The aspect that wasn't usual, though, was what I heard about.
Typically, when it comes to these power ratings, I'll hear from fans of a team who believe I haven't rated their team high enough, or that I have their rival too high. What happened last week was I heard from fans from multiple fan bases, most of them the blue blood variety, who couldn't believe I had Wake Forest at No. 12 in my power rating.
My credibility was thrown out of more windows than I can count. It was down worse than Outlook and those thousands of flights that were canceled Friday. And I was cool with it, because I knew I was right. Sure, there was definitely a part of me worried that the week Wake finally cracked my top 12 was the week of a tough road trip to face SMU, but the Demon Deacons dunked on all my haters.
The basis of my rating came down to not who Wake had been playing, but how they'd been playing. The opponents weren't great, but Wake was doing the thing very good teams do against weak opponents: wiping the floor with them. And they were doing it in a way we aren't seeing a lot of the best teams in the country do this season.
I was not surprised they beat SMU. I was surprised how badly they beat the Mustangs. It turns out the Deacs wipe the floor with good teams too. It was 42-0 at halftime! On Senior Day! Kevin Jennings' final home game after a great career at SMU was just him and his teammates getting smacked in the face repeatedly. It was an incredible beatdown, and one that, hopefully, let the entire world know that this Wake team is good. It deserved to be in my top 12 last week, it deserves to be higher this week, and if the College Football Playoff committee doesn't start respecting it, we should go back to using computers instead of 12 blind human beings.
Title odds via DraftKings
|1
|The title odds on Georgia are interesting this week, and are beginning to reflect what I've felt for a few weeks now. When this team plays well, it will be extremely difficult for any other team to beat it. While there's still a lot of parity in the odds, particularly for this late in the season, the separation between Georgia and Notre Dame this week feels significant. Remember, last week Georgia was at +245, and Notre Dame was second at +400. This week, Georgia's odds got shorter and Notre Dame's longer. Last Week: 1 | Title Odds: +200
|2
|Duke was going to be a tricky game for the 'Canes. They were coming off the Notre Dame loss, still didn't have Malachi Toney, and you know Duke wanted revenge, both for Manny Diaz and for Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate leaving to join Miami. Well, the Blue Devils hung for a half before Miami took control. Duke scored a touchdown with 20 seconds left to make it look far closer than it was. Now the 'Canes just need to avoid letdowns against Virginia Tech and Boston College, and they're assured of a spot in the playoffs. Last Week: 2 | Title Odds: +1000
|3
|If you didn't watch a second of Notre Dame's game against Boston College, don't worry, you didn't need to. There was no letdown after the win over Miami. The Irish dominated from the first snap and won 41-7 while outgaining BC by 364 yards. That's the third-largest total-yard margin in a game between P4 schools this year. LSU outgained Clemson by 499 (!!!) and Notre Dame outgained Stanford by 396. So that puts the ACC on the wrong end of all three in nonconference games. Last Week: 3 | Title Odds: +425
|4
|I don't have much to say about Alabama's 21-6 win over Vanderbilt. The interesting thing to me about the Tide last week is what might happen to them Tuesday night when the CFP rankings are released. Remember last week when Indiana fell to No. 9 on their bye because every team they'd beaten all lost? Well, all six of the P4 teams Alabama had beaten before last week lost on Saturday. Will they suffer a drop too? And will that drop put them in the same pod as Tennessee, allowing the Vols to leapfrog Alabama in the rankings? I guess we're going to find out if this committee applies consistent logic! Last Week: 4 | Title Odds: +620
|5
|I mentioned it last week, and it played out the same way Saturday night. Texas never puts together four solid quarters. It is an inefficient team that just looks plain bad for long spells during games. But then it wins anyway. These boys have that Clutch Gene. Arch Manning threw three picks, but led the team on a game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes of a night game in Death Valley. That doesn't happen a lot. Last Week: 5 | Title Odds: +900
|6
|The Hoosiers made a change at QB, going to Grant Wilson even though Curt Cignetti said after the game that Josh Hoover was healthy. It mostly paid off. Wilson and the Hoosiers picked up a nice win over USC to solidify their spot in the Big Ten title race as well as their playoff case. That said, it was not a dominant performance. If USC's defensive backs could catch it, it probably would've been much closer! The Hoosiers have a tricky spot this week, flying across the country to face Washington in Seattle. Last Week: 7 | Title Odds: +1050
|7
|I hope you stayed up late Saturday night to watch Utah's 40-39 win over Arizona. It had some Pac-12 After Dark vibes mixed with an old-school Big 12 shootout. And, in the end, the Utes are still undefeated. They're also through the most difficult stretch of their schedule, and are a road win against TCU and a home win against West Virginia away from finishing the regular season 12-0. Last Week: 8 | Title Odds: +2200
|8
|Don't look now, but Dylan Raiola's starting to look pretty comfortable at the helm of the Oregon offense. For my money, his performance against Michigan was the best one he's had for the Ducks, including when he came in to replace Dante Moore in the USC win. For all the problems Michigan has had, that defense is legit, and Raiola threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns against it, and he wasn't dinking and dunking his way down the field. If he continues to play like that, and the defense maintains its current level, I'm telling you, don't let this team sneak into the playoff! They're primed to make a run if they get in. Last Week: 9 | Title Odds: +5000
|9
|It was another week when LSU outgained its opponent but shot itself in the foot far too often and lost as a result. Sam Leavitt's turnovers are a major issue, but while the Tigers were downgraded, their defense remains legitimately nasty. This team is kind of like Tennessee with a higher ceiling on offense, which makes them dangerous. Of course, now that they have four losses, that danger is limited to playing spoiler, not winning a playoff game. Last Week: 6 | Title Odds: +100000
|10
|I hope this team doesn't get BYU'd. I hope they don't finish the regular season 11-2 with two losses to Miami and get left out of the field for some 3-loss SEC or Big Ten team. I hope that doesn't happen, but I'm not convinced it won't. Last Week: 12 | Title Odds: +2400
|11
|Genuinely loved what I saw from the Vols against Texas A&M. They pulled away late to make the game look far more comfortable than it was (just like the Kentucky win), but that was a tricky spot. The Aggies are a mess overall, but defensively they're able to frustrate you, and Tennessee just kept grinding for 60 minutes until the Aggies defense finally relented. This is just a tough football team. Last Week: 11 | Title Odds: +3000
|12
|The good news for the Buckeyes is they got their first win post-Julian Sayin. The bad news is they still don't look all that impressive without him, and their rating continues to slide. They're still ranked this week, but the margin between the Buckeyes and 13th place is not wide. Last Week: 10 | Title Odds: +6000