When your job consists of sharing your thoughts and opinions about things on the internet, particularly when that thing is as important as college football, you will hear plenty of opinions about your thoughts and opinions. Roughly 99% of them will be negative.

Last week was no different in that regard. The aspect that wasn't usual, though, was what I heard about.

Typically, when it comes to these power ratings, I'll hear from fans of a team who believe I haven't rated their team high enough, or that I have their rival too high. What happened last week was I heard from fans from multiple fan bases, most of them the blue blood variety, who couldn't believe I had Wake Forest at No. 12 in my power rating.

My credibility was thrown out of more windows than I can count. It was down worse than Outlook and those thousands of flights that were canceled Friday. And I was cool with it, because I knew I was right. Sure, there was definitely a part of me worried that the week Wake finally cracked my top 12 was the week of a tough road trip to face SMU, but the Demon Deacons dunked on all my haters.

The basis of my rating came down to not who Wake had been playing, but how they'd been playing. The opponents weren't great, but Wake was doing the thing very good teams do against weak opponents: wiping the floor with them. And they were doing it in a way we aren't seeing a lot of the best teams in the country do this season.

I was not surprised they beat SMU. I was surprised how badly they beat the Mustangs. It turns out the Deacs wipe the floor with good teams too. It was 42-0 at halftime! On Senior Day! Kevin Jennings' final home game after a great career at SMU was just him and his teammates getting smacked in the face repeatedly. It was an incredible beatdown, and one that, hopefully, let the entire world know that this Wake team is good. It deserved to be in my top 12 last week, it deserves to be higher this week, and if the College Football Playoff committee doesn't start respecting it, we should go back to using computers instead of 12 blind human beings.

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