College football's Week 1 slate to begin the 2026 season may not be as robust as years past following significant schedule changes in the College Football Playoff-centric era, but there are enough marquee matchups to set extremely early narratives coming out of the first weekend.

With that in mind and spring practice in full swing, let's get right to it with predictions for a half-dozen or so games featuring teams we expect to be in the top 25 conversation to open.

It should be noted that eight total games will be played on Aug. 29 during Week Zero this season, including North Carolina vs. TCU in Dublin, Ireland, and NC State vs. Virginia in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. But we'll start this early pick 'em with the full slate the following weekend which jumpstarts the season.

Early lines via FanDuel Sportsbook

Colorado at Georgia Tech

When: Thursday, Sept. 3 | Early line: N/A

By the end of Georgia Tech's second possession, fans will have adjusted their eyes to an offense without Haynes King for the first time in four years under Brent Key, who was tasked with replacing his veteran signal caller and offensive coordinator this offseason. Key has raised the standard for excellence with the Yellow Jackets, and on the other sideline, Deion Sanders is simply trying to hold on at Colorado. He battled health issues through a tumultuous nine-loss season in 2025 and enters his fourth year with the Buffaloes following major roster and staff alterations. This is a difficult cross-country trek for a team with a bunch of new starters and a redshirt freshman starting quarterback, Julian Lewis, who's only played in a single road game at Colorado. The Buffaloes must be prepared to stop the run here, given Georgia Tech's strengths in that department after signing Michigan transfer Justice Haynes. Prediction: Georgia Tech 42, Colorado 17

Baylor vs. Auburn (Atlanta)

When: Saturday, Sept. 5 | Early line: Auburn -7.5

Dave Aranda has one more season to prove he's the long-term solution for the Bears, given their fall from grace since winning the Big 12 in 2021 to cap his second campaign. They're just 22-28 since, failing in countless marquee matchups -- like last season's opener to these Tigers and then-coach Hugh Freeze. Auburn is one of several SEC programs with a new coach in 2026 after South Florida's Alex Golesh left Tampa for the Plains and brought many of his top players with him. This should be an Auburn-heavy crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and that will help the Tigers. Prediction: Auburn 30, Baylor 24

Ole Miss vs. Louisville (Nashville)

When: Saturday, Sept. 5 | Early line: Ole Miss -8.5

Ole Miss paid up this offseason to keep running back Kewan Lacy from leaving, along with assisting with the legal team for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss against the NCAA for eligibility purposes. The Rebels may hold the SEC's most potent 1-2 punch offensively, but it's the other side of the football that must prove its worth for Pete Golding. This is a dangerous game for the favorites considering Louisville's confidence level. The Cardinals have managed three consecutive finishes with nine or more wins under Jeff Brohm and love the Lincoln Kienholz (Ohio State transfer)-Isaac Brown combination they'll have in the backfield. Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Louisville 35

Boise State at Oregon

When: Saturday, Sept. 5 | Early line: N/A

One of the more intriguing preseason top-10s in 2026, Oregon welcomes back Dante Moore under center and a wealth of playmakers around him, along with its entire defensive front and a couple of budding superstars in the secondary. For the first time under Dan Lanning, however, the Ducks will debut with two new coordinators after both outgoing coaches took head positions at other Power Four schools. Boise State came to Eugene during the 2024 season and nearly handed the Ducks an unexpected loss during a shootout featuring Ashton Jeanty's greatness. There's no game-changer like that for Boise State this time around, however. It may get ugly if Moore finds midseason form in the first half. Prediction: Oregon 52, Boise State 24

Clemson at LSU

When: Saturday, Sept. 5 | Early line: LSU -11.5

One of these teams signed the nation's top-ranked transfer class, while the other is slotted at No. 66 overall. You can probably guess which one owned the portal. Lane Kiffin is out for blood in Year 1 with the Tigers with a new-look roster and coaching staff in Baton Rouge. Dabo Swinney made necessary personnel changes at his program as well but is running out of opportunities to get back to the top. Clemson hasn't won a College Football Playoff game since 2019 and has lost three straight season openers. Spoiling Kiffin's debut at Tiger Stadium is going to be a challenge as a double-digit underdog, the largest spread against Clemson since Georgia (12.5 points) to open the 2024 campaign. Prediction: LSU 31, Clemson 17

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (Green Bay)

When: Sunday, Sept. 6 | Early line: Notre Dame -16.5

This being one of the Fighting Irish's toughest games of the season shows you just how advantageous Notre Dame's path to the CFP will be this fall. Wisconsin is not where it wants to be as a program under Luke Fickell, a leader in the crosshairs of his administration and boosters after consecutive losing seasons. He's 17-21 overall since leaving Cincinnati as one of the nation's fastest-rising coaches. And what does Notre Dame have to do to get a home game to begin the season? This marks the sixth straight year the Fighting Irish have opened away from South Bend -- not that it will matter. We're expecting Notre Dame to dominate much of its slate. Prediction: Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 10

SMU at Florida State

When: Monday, Sept. 7 | Early line: N/A

Mike Norvell could use a momentum-building win in the worse given his lack of job security with the Seminoles, but the opener could be a struggle for the home team. SMU welcomes back 11 starters — including seven on offense — which is tied for third-most in the ACC. Since Florida State's unbeaten regular season en route to a conference title in 2023, the Seminoles have won only three of their last 13 games against league competition. Over that same stretch, the Mustangs under Rhett Lashlee are 14-2 against ACC opponents and have a CFP appearance to show for it. Prediction: SMU 27, Florida State 20