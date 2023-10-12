Week 7 of the college football season has a handful of impactful games. None of them are bigger than No. 8 Oregon's trip to No. 7 Washington, an annual rivalry with major implications in both the Pac-12 and the College Football Playoff races. Outside of that West Coast clash, there are three other ranked matchups to keep an eye on.

There's betting value to be found everywhere, though. The midday slate is particularly well-represented in this week's picks with three games to follow for the discerning bettor. That includes Washington and Oregon's seismic clash.

A pair of under-the-radar games -- Florida vs. South Carolina and BYU vs. TCU -- also provide intriguing wagers. Later in the night, Miami travels to North Carolina in a game with major implications in the ACC on the line and a the potential for a high scoring total.

This column had a bit of a bounce back last week. After back-to-back 1-4 showings, it hit on two picks last week. Colorado came just one point short of covering against Arizona State to prevent a winning record. Here are the value plays that bettors should keep an eye on during Week 7 of the college football season.

Odds via SportsLine consensus | All times Eastern

Week6 Season 2-3 8-12

South Carolina vs. Florida

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET | Where: Williams-Brice Stadium --Columbia, South Carolina

If this game was in Gainesville, Florida, it would be an entirely different story. The Gators are 1-7 away from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium under Napier. This year they've been outscored on the road by a total of 57-25, though both of those games came against ranked opponents. The unranked Gamecocks are coming off a 41-20 loss to Tennessee -- a team that Florida beat handily at home -- but Williams-Brice is one of the most underrated venues in all of college football. Both teams need this win to keep their respective seasons afloat, which means the stadium will be rocking. Florida has yet to show that it can handle a hostile crowd. Pick: South Carolina -2 (-109)

TCU vs. BYU

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET | Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Forth Worth, Texas

TCU is favored by a touchdown. If this were a year ago, that line would be way too small, but the Horned Frogs are a shell of the team they were in 2022. In all fairness, coach Sonny Dykes had to replace a ton of production and injuries haven't helped. Starting quarterback Chandler Morris went down in a 13-point loss to Iowa State and his status is still unknown for Saturday. That means No. 2 quarterback Josh Hoover will have to move the ball against a BYU pass defense that ranks third in the Big 12. The Cougars are enjoying a solid 4-1 start that includes a road win against Arkansas. Their lone loss came on the road against then top-25 Kansas. It's wise to pick BYU to win this game outright, especially since the line might shift if Morris is officially ruled out. Prediction: BYU ML (+183)

No. 7 Washington vs. No. 8 Oregon

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET | Where: Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

This might be the easiest over of the week, despite a ridiculously high 67-point total. Washington leads the nation in total offense with 569.4 yards per game, while Oregon is close behind in second at 557.8 yards per contest. The Ducks (51.6 points per game) and Huskies (46) are second and third, respectively, in scoring offense. The two quarterbacks -- Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix -- are both legitimate Heisman Trophy contenders with an impressive arsenal of weapons at their disposal. To play Devil's advocate, both teams also field defenses that rank in the top five of the Pac-12. That really shouldn't matter, though. These offenses are good enough to overcome any defensive effort. Prediction: Over 67 (-110)

Wisconsin vs. Iowa

When: Saturday, 4 p.m. ET | Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin's offense isn't exactly setting the world on fire, despite all the changes it made on that side of the ball this offseason. The Badgers have a fantastic run game, but they have to break in other options now that running back Chez Mellusi is expected to miss the rest of the season. He and Braelon Allen have combined for 124 of Wisconsin's 196 carries. No other running back on the roster has more than 25. Wisconsin can't necessarily lean on quarterback Tanner Mordecai to carry the load, either. The highly touted SMU transfer has yet to live up to his billing, posting only three passing touchdowns and three interceptions through five games. His 204.2 passing yards per game ranks eighth among Big Ten starters.

Iowa doesn't have the type of defense struggling teams find answers against. The Hawkeyes are eighth nationally in defensive efficiency and will absolutely key in on the run. Allen can handle a lot, but whoever steps up behind him is getting a trial by fire. The Hawkeyes will control the clock on offense, force Wisconsin to throw against the Big Ten's sixth-best pass defense and keep this game close. Prediction: Iowa +10 (-110)

No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 25 Miami

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET | Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Miami and North Carolina both have top-five scoring defenses in the ACC, but much of that success has come at the expense of inferior competition. Texas A&M is Miami's only opponent that ranks in the top 25 in offensive efficiency thus far, and the two teams combined for 81 points in an eventual Hurricanes win. North Carolina is 10th nationally in offensive efficiency and has seen two of its five games exceed the 60-point total. All of its games thus far have finished with at least 44 total points. The Tar Heels have yet to score below 30, and Miami finished under that mark just once. The math adds up, and it points towards a game that should hit the over without too much worry. Prediction: Over 57.5 (-110)

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 7, and which underdogs will win outright? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $2,000 in profit over the past seven-plus seasons -- and find out.