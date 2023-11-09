Week 11 of the 2023 college football season brings a slew of games with major conference title implications. None are bigger than No. 3 Michigan's trip to No. 10 Penn State, which holds weight in the College Football Playoff race as well.

The Wolverines are eyeing a third-straight CFP berth, and Penn State certainly isn't eliminated at this point, either. The Nittany Lions could greatly improve their standing with a win Saturday. That could also create a chaotic and complex tiebreaker scenario in the Big Ten East in which the Nittany Lions reach the Big Ten Championship Game -- if Michigan goes on to beat Ohio State.

Elsewhere, No. 13 Tennessee hits the road for an SEC East clash with No. 14 Missouri. Georgia could win the East outright by beating Ole Miss, but a Bulldogs loss keeps the door open for both Tennessee and Missouri. Even if Georgia clinches an SEC Championship Game berth, the winner between the Vols and Tigers stays in good standing for a potential New Year's Six bowl.

As with every week, these major games bring great value on the betting scene. This column went 4-1 against last week, bringing the record to 8-2 over the last two installments and well above .500 for the season.

Last week Season 4-1 21-18

Here's a full rundown of value plays for the 11th week of the 2023 college football season.

When: Saturday, Noon ET | Where: Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska is still seeking bowl eligibility after a huge letdown against Michigan State last week. It was a game this column said should be decided in the Huskers' favor rather easily. So it's pretty bold to put Nebraska right back in the limelight, but there's plenty of reason for confidence in this pick. For starters, the Huskers are playing at home. Matt Rhule's squad is 4-1 within the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium, its only loss coming to a Michigan team that no one has come close to beating this year. By comparison, Maryland is 1-2 on the road.

The Terrapins haven't been playing inspired football lately, either. They have not won a game since starting the year 5-0, riding a four-game losing streak. That includes losses to a pair of four-win teams in Illinois and Northwestern -- the latter of which is led by an interim head coach. Transitive wins don't often matter, but Nebraska is 2-0 against Illinois and Northwestern, winning by a combined score of 37-16. Take the undervalued Huskers at home with plenty of confidence. Prediction: Nebraska +2 (-110)

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State

When: Saturday, Noon ET | Where: Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania

Penn State coach James Franklin has actually fared a bit better against Michigan than Ohio State in his career, with a 3-6 showing against the Wolverines. But this one feels like another disappointment for the Nittany Lions. Michigan has looked unbeatable so far -- albeit against a cakewalk of a schedule -- with its closest scrape coming by 24 points in a 31-7 win against Rutgers. There is something to be said about a college football team dominating in a sport renowned for its chaos.

Suffice to say, this will be Michigan's toughest test in almost a year. Penn State's defense is capable of giving Michigan headaches, but the reverse of that matchup is where concerns start to crop up for PSU. The Nittany Lions' offense was not good against Ohio State -- the only team Penn State has played on Michigan's level. Quarterback Drew Allar completed just 18 of his 42 pass attempts and Penn State's issues at wide receiver were exposed. The Nittany Lions don't have a guy capable of exposing opposing secondaries and taking a game over. Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen managed a respectable 81 yards rushing on 18 carries against the Buckeyes. A one-dimensional offense isn't going to get it done against the Wolverines and if Penn State gets worn down defensively, this one could get out of hand late. Prediction: Michigan -4.5 (-111)



No. 13 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Missouri

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET | Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium -- Columbia, Missouri

This feels like one of the most evenly-matched contests of the entire weekend. Just 32 yards separate the two teams in total offense and both have underrated defenses that are effective at getting after the passer. There are a couple of things that give Mizzou an advantage in this game. For starters, Tennessee has struggled on the road. Both of the Vols' losses this season were in a hostile environment. They fell as 5.5-point favorites against Florida and blew a 20-7 halftime lead against Alabama to eventually lose 34-20. Mizzou is 4-1 at home on the year.

Tennessee's aforementioned defense, which started the year on a scorching-hot pace, has taken a nosedive recently. Losing its best cover cornerback Kamal Hadden for the season in the Alabama loss really hurt. Tennessee allowed Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary to post a career day a week later, throwing for 372 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee's pass rush also did a vanishing act during the second half of the Alabama game, with just two total sacks in the two games since. Now it has to get right against a Missouri offensive line that's allowed 16 sacks all year. Tennessee's secondary will continue to struggle against the potent combo of quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden (provided the latter is healthy) if the pass rush can't get home. There's a lot going in Missouri's favor here, and the money line provides more value than a razor-thin spread. Prediction: Missouri ML (+102)

When: Saturday, 8 p.m. ET | Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Duke's quarterback situation has been fascinating, if not tragic, this year. The Blue Devils could be contending for an ACC Championship if they stayed healthy, but starter Riley Leonard has basically been sidelined with nagging ankle issues since a Week 5 loss to Notre Dame. He made a brief appearance against Florida State before re-aggravating the ankle and hasn't played since. On top of that, backup Henry Belin IV suffered an upper body injury against Louisville. That meant freshman Grayson Loftis got his first career start last week against Wake Forest.

Still, the Blue Devils find ways to keep winning. All three starting quarterbacks have registered at least one win. Loftis did enough to get Duke a 24-21 victory against Wake Forest. Not saying Duke is going to upset North Carolina -- especially if the QB injuries persist -- but the Blue Devils should keep it within a couple touchdowns. At the very least, Duke's defense is strong enough to keep almost every game close. On to of that, the Tar Heels are in very poor form. They lost their last two conference games against Georgia Tech and Virginia, the latter of which is 1-4 in the ACC. Prediction: Duke +14.5 (-110)

No. 6 Oregon vs. USC

When: Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET | Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

USC overs might as well become an automatic entry in this column. Last week's game against Washington hit surpassed its ridiculously high 76.5-point total in the third quarter. The Trojans' defensive issues are well-publicized. Last week it hit a breaking point when coach Lincoln Riley made the decision to move on from defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. That's not going to spark some defensive revelation for a unit that's allowed 265 total points in its last six games and only held one team (Utah, in a loss) to less than 40.

Oregon represents the furthest thing from a "get right" opportunity for the Trojans defense. The Ducks lead the nation in scoring with 47.4 points per game. Led by Heisman candidate Bo Nix at quarterback, Oregon is fresh off a hanging 63 on Cal and has posted at least 40 points in five games thus far. This isn't even mentioning the fact that USC -- despite its defensive issues -- can score with any team in college football. The Trojans sit just behind Oregon nationally with 45.5 points per game. The over seems like free money, no matter how high it may be. Prediction: Over 73.5 (-111)

