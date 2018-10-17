College football predictions: Second chance expert picks for the 2018 season

Seven weeks into the 2018 college football season, a lot has gone exactly as expected. Alabama and Ohio State are dominating. Ed Oliver is proving to be an unstoppable force at Houston. It looks like the national championship will once again run through the Southeastern Conference.

But there have also been a ton of surprises, including Notre Dame starting out undefeated, TCU absolutely collapsing, Wisconsin failing to live up to expectations, Michigan exceeding what we thought was likely, Florida and Texas being way closer to "back" than anyone believed, and LSU looking like it may be the second-best team in the SEC.

We at CBS Sports open each season with our staff breaking down its picks for the College Football Playoff, 2018 national champion, Coach of the Year and Heisman Trophy winner. But even we can get things wrong, which is why we're back at the midway point of the campaign with some second chance expert picks. Here's how we believe the rest of the year will play out.

College Football Playoff predictions

There was little argument among this group that Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson will end the season atop the college football world, and a majority have Notre Dame somehow factoring in as well. Whether Michigan, UCF or Oregon can break through that CFP ceiling remains to be seen, though for the Knights, starting the season out ranked higher than they did a year ago bodes well if they are able to remain undefeated entering the postseason.

2018 national champion

Alabama: Don't overthink this. There are about a handful of teams that appear to have the personnel to hang with Alabama in a College Football Playoff scenario -- even a few that have the kind of quarterback you need to take down a Nick Saban-led defense. But even the teams in that group will need to exhibit a high level of consistency and execution that hasn't been shown to this point in the season. Ohio State's defense could take big steps forward between now and the end of the season and Trevor Lawrence could certainly improve to give Clemson that downfield passing attack that wasn't a threat the last time the Tigers played Alabama. There's a temptation to doubt the Tide's supremacy or likelihood of winning it all based on the "but they haven't been tested" argument, but resist that temptation and accept the inevitability that has defined the Nick Saban dynasty at Alabama. -- Chip Patterson (also Jerry Palm, Barton Simmons, Tom Fornelli, Barrett Sallee, Ben Kercheval)

Ohio State: The comeback at Penn State made it possible. Ohio State is clearly the best team in the Big Ten. Michigan will have its chance but another undefeated season for the troubled Urban Meyer looks possible. There are pros all over the field. Look at the remaining schedule. Look at Dwayne Haskins. Look at the fact the Buckeyes haven't blinked since losing Nick Bosa. I have the Bucks taking it all halfway through this season. -- Dennis Dodd

Clemson was our preseason favorite to win the title, so there has certainly been a dramatic shift here with the Tigers not receiving a single prediction. Alabama was a close second in the preseason, so the Tide have clearly moved up with Ohio State taking that second spot.

Best team to miss the CFP

LSU: There's something that just feels right watching an LSU defense fly around, making ridiculous plays in the secondary and living up to the DBU reputation that was established during the program's climb in the 2000s. Ed Orgeron got my nod for midseason coach based on his ability to tap into the heartbeat of this team, taking an LSU team that's always had the talent and figuring out what's needed to take that group from good to great and great to elite. Joe Burrow has moxie for miles and has injected energy and enthusiasm into the quarterback room, but his biggest contribution has been helping the offense utilize a deep and talented group of wide receivers. If not for the loss at Florida, LSU would be a strong contender to give the SEC multiple teams in the playoff the second straight year. -- Chip Patterson (also Ben Kercheval)

UCF: It's going to be an interesting, um, discussion if the Knights post another undefeated season, having won 25 in a row, having changed coaches, having beaten two Power Five teams. Can they really be prevented from getting a seat the table. I happen to think UCF can play with anybody. I wouldn't have a problem with them being in the playoff. But I'm not in the room with the CFP Selection Committee. Considering how understanding UCF was last year about being left out, I'm sure there will be no problems this year. -- Dennis Dodd, Jerry Palm

Georgia: The Bulldogs bandwagon emptied during a four-quarter beat down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but that's only temporary. With apologies to Kentucky and Florida, I'd be shocked if either put up much of a fight against a Georgia team that is angry, talented and knows there's no margin for error from here on out. The run defense hasn't been great, but the Bulldogs have had an extremely potent offense leading up to LSU. That game was the first time we've seen quarterback Jake Fromm flustered in a big game, which makes me think that it was the anomaly and not a sign of impending doom. Until we see it more often, Georgia is still extremely dangerous and should run the table leading up to the SEC Championship Game. -- Barrett Sallee (also Tom Fornelli)

Ohio State: Though as talented as any team in the country, Ohio State is also flawed. It's ranked 75th in the country in yards per play allowed on defense. Comparatively speaking, Michigan (No. 2), Clemson (No. 3), Notre Dame (No. 10) and Alabama (No. 20) all have defenses that I think we can trust to be playoff-worthy. I'm not there yet with Ohio State. According to the S&P+, Ohio State has one of the worst defenses in the country at limiting explosive plays. It is this year's Oklahoma with a loaded offense, a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback and the ability to win in a shoot out but vulnerable to losing in the same manner. As good as this team may be, I think it slips up along the way and just barely misses the playoffs. -- Barton Simmons

Midseason Coach of the Year

Ed Orgeron, LSU: In his second year as the full-time coach of the Tigers, Orgeron entered the 2018 season on one of the hottest seats in the country. Since then, though, all he has done is beat three teams that were ranked in the top 10 at the time of the matchu, and have soared all the way into the top five despite an early October loss to Florida. To cap it off, Orgeron's Tigers throttled defending SEC champion and College Football Playoff runner-up Georgia by a whopping 20 points. This, despite the fact that he was forced to hit the graduate transfer market for a quarterback, and struck gold with former Ohio State signal-caller Joe Burrow. Under Orgeron's watch, LSU has gone from SEC West anonymity to the brink of a national title in just half the season. -- Barrett Sallee (also Dennis Dodd, Chip Patterson, Tom Fornelli)

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati: This year's bloody season for first year coaches is an important illustration of how difficult culture change can be. In the case of Cincinnati, Fickel took over a program in 2017 that had an arrow pointing decidedly down. He won four games in his first year, the same as the year before he took over. During that season, he nearly lost to FCS Austin Peay and won three more games to teams that failed to finish with a winning record. Heading into the fall, Vegas set the win total number for Cincinnati at five games. Six games in that over has cashed, Fickell has beaten a brand name in UCLA, and he boasts one of the most efficient offenses and defenses in all of college football. He's doing a lot of this with young talent, too, freshmen and sophomores that are a foundation for the future. This looks like a substantive rebuild, not smoke and mirrors. -- Barton Simmons (also Ben Kercheval)

Mark Stoops, Kentucky: I may have been more pessimistic on Kentucky to start the season than most but not by a lot. Even the most ardent Wildcats fan could not have seen coming what UK has accomplished so far. They stand at 6-1 with only a loss at Texas A&M, and Kentucky should have won that one, too. They ended a 31-game losing streak to Florida and did so in The Swamp. LSU didn't win at The Swamp this year. It remains to be seen how the rest of the season will go, but UK controls its own destiny in the SEC. Only Alabama, Georgia and LSU can also say that. Stoops has done a great job getting his team into this position. -- Jerry Palm

Heisman Trophy winner (so far)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: Sure, something could go wrong and derail everything, but if you had to bet your life on anybody winning this year's Heisman right now, how could you pick anybody else? Tagovailoa has lit the world on fire this fall putting up unreal stats, and he's done so while playing quarterback for the odd-on favorite to win it all. That seems like a reliable Heisman Trophy formula to me. -- Tom Fornelli (also Dennis Dodd, Barton Simmons, Barrett Sallee)

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: No quarterback has come close to touching Tagovailoa's efficiency, which as it stands today is historically great. But that's not the basis for the Heisman, at least not by itself. Context is needed, and there's a real argument that Haskins, whose numbers would be Heisman worthy in most years, has impressed in the biggest games. Against TCU and Penn State, Ohio State's two best wins, Haskins has 614 passing yards, six total touchdowns and just one interception. Furthermore, his most efficient performances have come in the fourth quarter, where he has a personal best 77.8 completion percentage and 221.38 passer rating, five passing touchdowns and zero picks. Haskins will have a chance to keep improving on those numbers later in the year in big games against Michigan State and Michigan, but when it's mattered most, Haskins has been at his best. -- Ben Kercheval (also Chip Patterson)