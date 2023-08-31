This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Before we get to what's coming, make sure you check out our Fantasy Football Today Draft-A-Thon if you missed it Wednesday night! It's six hours of great analysis and lots of awesome guests.

OK, now let's get right to it.

🏈 Good morning to everyone but especially ...

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Prepare as many screens as you can, grab some good snacks and clear off your favorite football-watching chair because Week 1 of the college football season begins tonight! There are several intriguing games led by Florida visiting No. 14 Utah, and we'll get to that one in a bit. But for now, I'm going to give you everything you need to know about the season.

We've featured in this newsletter our expert picks for the title, the College Football Playoff, the Heisman Trophy and much more, including Barrett Sallee's 14 CFP contenders, but we also have expert picks across several major conferences:

ACC | American | Big 12 | Big Ten | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC

Barrett also did a Power Rankings of all of the conferences, and I don't think I'm ruining too much when I reveal the SEC is on top. But I'm particularly intrigued by the Big Ten, which has three of the seven top-ranked teams in No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State. The Wolverines and the Buckeyes split our experts' eight votes for conference winner with Dennis Dodd choosing Jim Harbaugh's squad.

Dodd: "Can we just fast forward ahead to Georgia vs. Michigan in the CFP National Championship? This is Harbaugh's best squad, and it should roll to a third straight Big Ten title (possibly undefeated). Sorry, Buckeyes, but that means a third straight loss to the Wolverines, too. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and tailback Blake Corum are Heisman candidates, while the offensive line has been named best in the country two years running. Kris Jenkins, meanwhile, is the latest defensive line standout."

McCarthy comes in 10th in Tom Fornelli's College Football QB Power Rankings, and we'll get a matchup between Tom's No. 8 quarterback (Florida State's Jordan Travis) and No. 9 quarterback (LSU's Jayden Daniels) in Week 1 as well. Daniels' LSU teammate Harold Perkins, meanwhile, made Will Backus' list of college football's top unique players.

So read up and settle in: College football is fully back.

👀 Previewing Florida-Utah and inside Gators' difficult path ahead

USATSI

I promised you more on Florida-Utah, so here's a whole section dedicated to the Gators and Utes! This has the potential to be a really fun one, and if you're unsure, just remember last year's meeting when Anthony Richardson led the Gators to an upset of the country's then-No. 7 team.

But Richardson is now in the NFL, and the Utes' starter from last year -- Cameron Rising, who threw a heartbreaking late interception -- is reportedly doubtful (ACL recovery), leaving us with a new-look matchup this time around. For Utah, it'll be Bryson Barnes as the likely starter with some Nate Johnson potentially sprinkled in here and there. Chip Patterson has more details on that duo.

The Gators, meanwhile, turn to Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz. It's seen as a transition/rebuilding/building year in The Swamp under Billy Napier, writes Dennis.

Dodd: "Florida is not used to rebuilds. It remains to be seen whether fans will tolerate one for an extended period of time, but the 2023 season is going to be a difficult one with the Gators in that mode while facing one of the nation's toughest schedules. Napier has not stagnated, though. His 2024 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 3 nationally, per 247Sports. ... A mixed stew of Gators, then, will be greeted Thursday night with all levels of rancor. Will they be a factor in the SEC East? Are they better (or at least capable enough) at quarterback? Will the running game and defense carry them? Are there enough experienced transfers to help them exceed the projected win total of 5.5?"

We also have a full game preview as well as picks from all of our experts. Enjoy!

🐯 Joe Burrow returns to practice for first time since July

Getty Images

It was July 27 when Joe Burrow crumpled to the ground after rolling out to his right and had to be carted off. Everyone associated with the Bengals held their collective breath, and even after it was revealed Burrow "only" had a calf strain, doubt still lingered. Ja'Marr Chase said he didn't want his quarterback playing until he was 100% healthy, and Burrow's progress didn't come with many updates.

That was until Wednesday. The Bengals' star quarterback returned to practice after more than a month away, and all feels right in Cincinnati once again.

Things seemed to be trending in the right direction regarding Burrow's health when the Bengals decided to keep just two quarterbacks -- Burrow and Jake Browning -- on the roster, and the 2020 No. 1 overall pick's return to practice confirmed as much. The Bengals open the season Sept. 10 at the Browns.

👐 Playing matchmaker for waived MLB players

USATSI

As we covered in Wednesday's newsletter, there are a lot of waived MLB players out there just waiting to be picked up and added to a team -- likely ones chasing playoff spots. The Angels waived six players by themselves, and some other notable names joined them.

It's not like these players are end-of-roster guys, either. Some could really contribute this postseason. They were let go, simply, due to financial reasons with their former teams out of the playoff picture. So Matt Snyder played matchmaker with some of the biggest names, and he has a Chicago return for Lucas Giolito ... this time, though, to the other side of town.

Snyder: "Lucas Giolito: Cubs -- Once they held at the trade deadline, they were fully committed to try and win this year and the team has rewarded the front office for playing well since the deadline. The rotation became a problem, though. ... He's a lottery ticket, basically, but the Cubs can afford to spend on one right now."

Moving from the NL Central to the AL Central, Matt says the division leaders could use some pop.

Snyder: "Harrison Bader: Twins -- The Twins are mostly playing Michael A. Taylor in center field and it's possible he's better than Bader the rest of the season. It's also possible that Bader would be an upgrade and it's probably worth the less-than-$1 million payout Bader is due to find out here in the coming weeks. Bader had a hot bat in the playoffs for the Yankees last season and plays excellent defense in center. He's an excellent fit here."

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ Champions League draw, 12 p.m. on Paramount+

🏈 NC State at UConn, 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 Florida at No. 14 Utah, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Storm at Sparks, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network