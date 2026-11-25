With attrition taking its toll on college football's quarterback ranks, thriving Group of Six signal callers are rising to fill the void. Louisiana Tech star Blake Baker is making a particularly significant leap in this week's QBPR amid a prolific run that has lifted the Bulldogs into a guaranteed spot in Sun Belt title game with one regular season game left to play.

The fourth-year player has overcome a litany of injuries during his time in Ruston, Louisiana to rise into rarified air among FBS quarterbacks. Only Georgia's Gunner Stockton has a better passer rating than Baker, who has thrown for 21 touchdowns and just one interception.

Louisiana Tech offensive coordinator Nathan Young deserves plenty of credit, too. In a 48-3 Week 12 win over Arkansas State, he dialed up some easy hits for Baker. There were flip passes behind the line of scrimmage, simple leak outs to star tight end Eli Finley and well-timed screen passes.

But even short throws require an in-command quarterback who can get the football where it needs to go on time and on target. Baker executes to near-perfection for the Bulldogs, and it's likely getting him noticed.

With a year of eligibility remaining, Baker may soon have a decision to make. Ride it out for a fifth season at Louisiana Tech and become a local legend? Or take his production into the portal to see what sort of Power Four offers might materialize?

The knock will be that he's a system quarterback with an extensive injury history. Louisiana Tech's 7.02 air yards per target is 126th in the FBS, which suggests Baker isn't a surefire star in systems that require more of their QBs. But after what he's done in 2026, the once-overlooked high school prospect has unequivocally earned his spot in the top 20 of this week's QBPR.

He is joined in that lofty company this week by fellow Group of Six stars Caden Veltkamp (FAU) and Brad Jackson (Texas State). Here is the full QBPR 1-50 entering Week 13.

1. Darian Mensah, Miami

Mensah is no longer the national leader in passing efficiency. After a zero-touchdown, two-interception performance in a closer than expected win over Virginia Tech, he is now No. 3 in that metric. However, the 'Canes star quarterback still tops the charts in EPA per dropback. We are giving him some grace as he navigates life without star receiver Malachi Toney. Last week: 1

2. Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Lopez accounted for four total touchdowns while needing just 22 pass attempts to throw for 324 yards in Wake Forest's 50-29 win over Georgia Tech. The crafty left-hander has thrown for 21 touchdowns with just one interception while also running for 10 more scores. Among Power Four quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts, no one has a better TD/INT ratio. Last week: 2

3. Devon Dampier, Utah

After TCU tied the game at 17 in the fourth quarter, Dampier came to life. He ignited a go-ahead touchdown drive with his legs and then threw this ridiculous 85-yard touchdown to add some cushion. Finally, the dual-threat star sealed it with a 10-yard touchdown run. He is one of just four quarterbacks with 20 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns. Last week: 4

4. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Stockton is the newly minted national leader in passer efficiency after completing 19 of 23 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown in Georgia's 34-6 win over South Carolina. His 72.4% completion percentage mark is third nationally. He's been nearly perfect in November while putting the frustration of a home loss to Auburn in the rearview. Last week: 5

5. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Carr totaled 312 yards through the air in Notre Dame's 24-3 win over SMU, although he missed a few throws during a 19 of 29 performance. Carr is No. 12 nationally in EPA per dropback and No. 21 in passer efficiency. He's thrown 24 touchdowns against just three interceptions but is cooling in the Heisman odds (+3500 at DraftKings). Last week: 3

6. Keelon Russell, Alabama

Alabama sat Russell for precautionary reasons during its 47-0 win over Chattanooga. The sophomore star is trying to get his ankle back to 100% for the stretch run as the Crimson Tide gear up for a likely playoff run. Among SEC quarterbacks, only Georgia's Gunner Stockton has a better passer rating. Last week: 6

7. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Mestemaker has cooled off a bit the past couple weeks after throwing 16 touchdown passes in a four-game span. He's still topping the charts among Power Four quarterbacks with 30 touchdown throws on the season. Though the North Texas transfer didn't throw for a touchdown in Week 12, he completed 30 of 40 passes for 294 yards in a win at Arizona State. Last week: 7

8. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Fifita surpassed 300 yards passing for a sixth straight game while helping Arizona to a 35-28 overtime win at Kansas State. The fifth-year star threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Wildcats improved to 8-3. He ranks second nationally in passing yards with 3,473 and will depart Arizona having rewritten the school's record book. Last week: 9

9. Jayden Maiava, USC

Maiava didn't exactly torch Maryland in USC's 35-21 Week 12 home win, finishing with an unimpressive 6.8 yards per attempt while amassing 237 yards through the air. But he kept the football out of harm's way. It hasn't been a dream season for Maiava or USC, but he ranks 13th in EPA per dropback. Last week: 8

10. Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville

Kienholz exploded for five touchdown passes in Louisville's 42-10 win over Pitt as the Cardinals rattled off their sixth straight victory. The Ohio State transfer is one of four FBS quarterbacks with 20+ touchdown passes and 10+ rushing scores. Assuming he returns to college football, Kienholz could be one of the sport's top stars next season. Last week: 15

11. Thomas Castellanos, Texas Tech

The third quarter of Texas Tech's 20-10 win over Baylor encapsulated the Castellanos experience. Sandwiched between a couple of head-scratching interceptions was a beautiful 48-yard touchdown strike. Since winning the job, he's made the Red Raiders much more explosive, far more entertaining and more viable as a postseason contender. Last week: 12

12. Conner Weigman, Houston

Weigman warmed up before missing Houston's 34-31 win over West Virginia with a shoulder issue. The silver lining is that five-star freshman Keisean Henderson got significant in-game experience. Henderson will have some big shoes to fill next season after Weigman revitalized his own career and the Houston program over the past two seasons. Last week: 10

13. Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

Hawkins leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards (1,055) and rushing touchdowns (21). The Oklahoma transfer has proven to be a great fit in WVU coach Rich Rodriguez's system while revitalizing his career after he got stuck behind John Mateer on the Sooners' depth chart. Last week: 13

14. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

BYU's passing game has been spotty as of late, but Bachmeier continues getting it done with his feet. He's scored five rushing touchdowns over the past two weeks to help keep the Cougars in the playoff conversation. The gritty sophomore has also gone interception-free the past two weeks, which is a needed development. Last week: 14

15. Dylan Raiola, Oregon

Raiola has thrown 10 touchdown passes without an interception in five games since his disastrous performance against Nebraska on Oct. 17. It's rarely spectacular, but Raiola's steady hand has helped Oregon return to the Big Ten title picture and revitalized the program's once-moribund College Football Playoff hopes. Last week: 16

16. Austin Simmons, Missouri

Simmons now leads the SEC in passing touchdowns with 25 after ringing the bell four times against Kentucky. The Ole Miss transfer is No. 3 in the league in passer rating and has been a great fit in Mizzou's system. The strong-armed lefty has already re-signed with the Tigers for next season. Last week: 27

17. Blake Baker, Louisiana Tech

Since putting some early-season injuries in the rearview, Baker has been on an epic tear, leading the attack for a Louisiana Tech team that has won eight straight. After totaling five touchdowns in a Week 12 win over Arkansas State, Baker is No. 2 nationally in passer efficiency Last week: 29

18. Caden Veltkamp, FAU

Veltkamp leads the nation in passing touchdowns with 33 and is third in passing yards with 3,472 after throwing for 386 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 12 win over South Florida. He's been markedly better this season with just six interceptions in 437 attempts after getting picked off 17 times last season. Last week: 28

19. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Jennings helped move SMU into Notre Dame territory on several occasions, but points proved hard to find in a 24-3 loss. Though he couldn't produce any heroics against the Fighting Irish, Jennings is still No. 11 nationally in passer efficiency and No. 12 in total offense at 300.9 yards per game. Last week: 19

20. Brad Jackson, Texas State

Jackson beat Washington State with his legs by totaling 127 rushing yards and three scores in a 42-14 win. That performance entered him into the exclusive group of QBs with 20+ passing touchdowns and 10+ rushing touchdowns. The others are Utah's Devon Dampier, Wake Forest's Gio Lopez and Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz. Last week: 20

21. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Last week: 23

22. Nick Minicucci, Delaware

Last week: 25

23. Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

Last week: 17

24. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Last week: 18

25. Davis Warren, Stanford

Last week: 30

26 Caden Creel, Jacksonville State

Last week: 31

27. Maddux Madsen, Boise State

Last week: 21

28. Josh Hoover, Indiana

Last week: unranked

29. Baylor Hayes, Tulsa

Last week: 33

30. Sam Leavitt, LSU

Last week: 26

31. Max Johnson, Georgia Southern

Last week: 36

32. Hauss Hejny, Colorado State

Last week: 40

33. Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech

Last week: 32

34. Arch Manning, Texas

Last week: 41

35. Kalieb Osborne, UConn

Last week: 39

36. Billy Edwards Jr., North Carolina

Last week: 35

37. Marcus Stokes, Memphis

Last week: 37

38. John Alan Richter, Toledo

Last week: 38

39. John Mateer, Oklahoma

Last week: 47

40. Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska

Last week: 48

41. JC French IV, Cincinnati

Last week: 43

42. Lunch Winfield, Louisiana

Last week: 46

43. CJ Bailey, NC State

Last week: unranked

44. Jayden Mandal, Fresno State

Last week: unranked

45. DeShawn Purdie, Liberty

Last week: unranked

46. Katin Houser, Illinois

Last week: 42

47. Beau Pribula, Virginia

Last week: unranked

48. DJ Lagway, Baylor

Last week: 44

49. Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Last week: unranked

50. Jackson Gutierrez, Navy

Last week: unraked