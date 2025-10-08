The Ty Simpson haters who were out in full force after Alabama's 31-17 Week 1 loss at Florida State are nowhere to be found a week into October. As the No. 8 Crimson Tide head into an SEC road clash at No. 14 Missouri on Saturday, they'll do so with the No. 1 player in the CBS Sports quarterback power rankings.

Simpson outplayed Vanderbilt star Diego Pavia in Week 6 as the Crimson Tide improved to 4-1 (2-0 SEC) with a 30-14 victory. It was just the latest example of how the Alabama offensive attack is rounding into form with Simpson at the helm.

The former five-star prospect waited three years for this opportunity and even stuck around Bama during one of the most historically significant coaching changes of the 21st century. To some, the fact that Simpson never left signaled weakness. If he were really good enough to be a Power Four starter, why wouldn't he have transferred to a school where he could play earlier?

Or, if Simpson was really a five-star talent, how come he didn't beat out Jalen Milroe last season? Patience has become such a lost art in college football that it can now be viewed as a negative. But even after his offensive line and star receiver Ryan Williams let him down in Week 1, Simpson has shown this season that the hype he generated as a prospect was well warranted.

When you account for the high level of competition he's faced the past two weeks, no one in college football is playing quarterback better than Simpson is entering Week 7.

These rankings are not a Heisman forecast, draft projection or season-long outlook. They are a real-time reaction to performance, weighing competition, game pressure and production. With that, here are this week's power rankings of college football's top 50 quarterbacks.

1. Ty Simpson, Alabama

Simpson has been pressing all the right buttons during Alabama's four-game winning streak while guiding the Crimson Tide past the malaise of a Week 1 loss at Florida State. Since the FSU game, he is completing 76.5% of his passes and has scored 13 total touchdowns with just one interception. Last week: 5

Ohio State's 42-3 beatdown of Minnesota marked the best performance of Sayin's young career. He carved up a Big Ten defense to the tune of 12.1 yards per attempt while upping his nation-best completion percentage to 80.2%. It's not all dink and dunk, either. Sayin has been money on deep balls. Last week: 15

Chambliss was the victim of natural attrition during a bye week, but his emergence remains one of the most unexpected storylines of the 2025 season. Look for the Division II transfer to carve up Washington State this week before Ole Miss heads into a critical two-week stretch on the road against top-10 foes Georgia and Oklahoma. Last week: 1

Georgia Tech is 5-0, but without King the Yellow Jackets might be just 2-3. The veteran Texas A&M transfer has been so impactful as a runner in tight games that it's hard to accurately tabulate his importance. He leads his team in rushing yards (380) and rushing touchdowns (7) and can also sling it around when necessary. Last week: 3

The biggest test of Mendoza's career comes Saturday, when No. 7 Indiana plays at No. 3 Oregon on CBS. The Cal transfer has passed every test so far while leading the Hoosiers to a 5-0 start. His 16 touchdown passes are the most in the Big Ten. Last week: 4

6. Dante Moore, Oregon

Moore deftly handled Oregon's first big test by throwing three touchdowns in an overtime road win at Penn State. Now comes the second big challenge, as the Ducks welcome Indiana to Autzen Stadium for a top-10 showdown. Moore has looked unflappable so far. Last week: 6

TCU is 4-1, thanks largely to Hoover, who ranks No. 6 nationally in passing yards per game (303.4) and fourth in passing touchdowns (15). Hoover earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors after totaling five touchdowns in a 35-21 win over Colorado. Last week: 9

Robertson continues leading the nation in passing yards per game (343) by a wide margin after tallying 345 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Baylor's thrilling win over Kansas State. His 19 passing touchdowns are also tops in the FBS. Last week: 8

Altmyer carved up Purdue for 390 passing yards on just 22 attempts as the Illini racked up 507 total yards in a 43-27 win. As 5-1 Illinois head into a massive showdown with Ohio State, Altmyer has yet to throw an interception this season and is on pace to throw for well over 3,000 yards. Last week: 12

Sorsby's rough Week 1 outing against Nebraska feels like a lifetime ago. The redshirt junior has stacked four quality performances since then while guiding Cincinnati into the Big 12 title picture. His 82-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Goodie put the finishing touches on a Bearcats win over Iowa State last week. Last week: 14

Brown terrorized Charlotte on the ground last week with a career-high 162 yards rushing. He also threw four touchdowns as the Bulls returned from their bye week with a vengeance. This week brings a massive AAC showdown at North Texas that will give Brown another opportunity to shine. Last week: 11

Beck continues to flourish in his new home after his receivers at Georgia last season dealt with a contagious case of the drops. Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels are proving to be more sure-handed, and Beck hit them for two touchdowns apiece last week as the Hurricanes blew past Florida State. Last week: 19

Don't look now, but Duke is 3-0 in the ACC and Mensah leads the conference in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. Even in nonconference losses to Illinois and Tulane, Mensah surpassed 300 yards through the air. Last week: 21

Carr continues turning in steady performances against quality opponents. He wasn't perfect in Notre Dame's 28-7 win over Boise State, but Carr did his part in helping the Fighting Irish complete another leg in their long journey back from an 0-2 start. Last week: 14

Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing yards through just five games, but the next two weeks could ultimately define his season. USC welcomes Michigan on Saturday before traveling to Notre Dame in Week 8. With a couple of good showings, the Heisman campaign will get very real. Last week: 10

Aguilar is the sort of gunslinger who is willing and able to take the downfield shots that make Josh Heupel's offense dangerous. Tennessee will live with some turnovers if it means having an explosive attack that is capable of quickly altering the complexion of a game. Last week: 13

17. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Pavia's pair of red-zone turnovers crushed Vanderbilt's chances of winning at Alabama and soiled an otherwise solid performance in a hostile environment. The dual-threat dynamo remains one of the nation's most dangerous signal-callers, but his Heisman campaign is on hold. Last week: 2

Games against Arizona State and BYU the next two weeks will define Dampier's first season with Utah. The fleet-footed New Mexico transfer has helped the Utes turn things around following a 5-7 season. The next step is taking down a ranked opponent (or two). Last week: 16

19. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

The memories of a subpar Week 2 showing at Mississippi State are fading as Leavitt and the Sun Devils enter a critical two-week stretch at Utah and against Texas Tech. Leavitt has rediscovered the clutch gene -- and has been using his legs effectively -- during Arizona State's 2-0 start to Big 12 play. Last week: 17

Daniels is quietly putting together the best season of his six-year Kansas career. His 16 touchdown passes are two away from a career-high, and his mobility remains a game-changing asset even after injury issues. This week's game at No. 9 Texas Tech is a showcase opportunity. Last week: 22

21. Rocco Becht, Iowa State

Last week: 18

22. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Last week: 20

23. Beau Pribula, Missouri

Last week: 23

24. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Last week: 33

25. Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Last week: 37

26. Chandler Morris, Virginia

Last week: 24

27. Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Last week: 27

28. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

Last week: 31

29. CJ Bailey, NC State

Last week: 30

30. Taylen Green, Arkansas

Last week: 28

31. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Last week: 29

32. Blake Horvath, Navy

Last week: 40

33. Anthony Colandrea, UNLV

Last week: 32

34. Mason Heintschel, Pittsburgh

Last week: unranked

35. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Last week: 34

36. Malik Washington, Maryland

Last week: 36

37. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Last week: unranked

38. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Last week: 38

39. Tommy Castellanos, Florida State

Last week: 26

40. Bryson Barnes, Utah State

Last week: 39

41. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Last week: 49

42. Colton Joseph, Old Dominion

Last week: unranked

43. Jake Retzlaff, Tulane

Last week: 42

44. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers

Last week: 44

45. Drew Mestemaker, North Texas

Last week: 45

46. Maverick McIvor, Western Kentucky

Last week: unranked

47. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California

Last week: 41

48. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Last week: unranked

49. Katin Houser, East Carolina

Last week: unranked

50. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Last week: unranked