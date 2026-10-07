When former five-star prospect Dylan Raiola entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Nebraska, and the Cornhuskers replaced him with UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea, the initial reaction could have easily been to think Nebraska downgraded at quarterback entering a critical fourth year for coach Matt Rhule. Five games into the 2026 season, the opposite appears true.

Colandrea's mobility is unlocking a new level of offense for the 5-0 Cornhuskers as they enter a massive home tilt with No. 7 Indiana on Saturday. Colandrea has totaled 174 rushing yards the past two weeks in Nebraska's wins over Michigan State and Maryland to begin Big Ten play and is up to a season-high 14th in the CBS Sports quarterback power rankings.

Furthermore, after dealing with turnover issues during his stops at Virginia and UNLV, Colandrea has been picked off just twice so far while posting a career-best quarterback rating of 160. Taking on Indiana represents a significant uptick in competition, but Colandrea's dual-threat capability could test the Hoosiers.

Indiana counters with a transfer of its own at quarterback in Josh Hoover. The ex-TCU gunslinger remains in the top 10 of the quarterback power rankings this week. Though he's relatively immobile, Hoover's passing numbers compare nicely through five games to those posted by Heisman Trophy-winning predecessor Fernando Mendoza.

1. Darian Mensah, Miami

It took five games, but Mensah has finally thrown more incompletions (21) than touchdowns (15) after his 18-of-27 performance in Miami's 41-13 win at Clemson. By his otherworldly standards, it was merely a pedestrian performance. But he still tops the nation in EPA per dropback and passer efficiency for the No. 4 Hurricanes. Mensah has also scored rushing touchdowns in Miami's past two games. Last week: 1

2. Keelon Russell, Alabama

Russell put his improvisational flair and downfield awareness on display on some ridiculous third-down conversions during Alabama's 56-23 win at Mississippi State. The sophomore outplayed his counterpart, star Kamario Taylor, and bedeviled the Bulldogs with his arm and legs. Russell continues to stack great performances as the Crimson Tide begins to look like college football's foremost offensive juggernaut. Last week: 5

3. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

A bye week came at the right time for Chambliss, who took plenty of hits during a 3-1 start while shouldering an even greater load than expected for Ole Miss. The Rebels need to get him more help in the running game -- and some better defense wouldn't hurt -- but he's been as good as anticipated since winning a court ruling to get eligible for the 2026 season. Ole Miss will go as far as the former Division II transfer can take it. Last week: 2

4. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Carr continues to throw the football with pinpoint accuracy down the field, as he delivered another sterling performance in Notre Dame's win at North Carolina. Even as rain fell throughout the afternoon, Carr kept the Fighting Irish offense humming while completing 21 of 29 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns. He is tied for third nationally in completions of 25+ yards with 20. Last week: 4

5. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Quarterbacks are like work vehicles. The type of ride depends on the job. Georgia plays a blue-collar style and therefore needs a sturdy full-size pickup that can haul things around and handle rugged terrain. Stockton might not win a drag race or styling contest, but that's not what the Bulldogs require of their quarterback. He plays his role perfectly, ranking in the top 5 nationally in both EPA per dropback and passer efficiency. Last week: 7

6. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

It sure helps to have Jeremiah Smith, one of college football's all-time great receivers. But Sayin has looked great the past couple of weeks. His strong showing in Saturday's road win over a top-15 Iowa team marked a big step in the right direction after his struggles away from home against quality opponents dating back to last postseason. Last week: 8

7. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Mestemaker tops the charts among Power Four quarterbacks in passing yards per game at 317.8 as Oklahoma State comes off a bye with major dark horse potential in the Big 12 title race. It should come as no surprise after he led the nation in passing at North Texas last season. At +4500 (DraftKings), Mestemaker is also a great sleeper pick for the Heisman. Last week: 6

8. Josh Hoover, Indiana

Hoover has completed 76 of 107 passes (71%) for 1,101 yards (10.3 yards per attempt) with 15 touchdown passes and zero interceptions through five games. Through five games a year ago, Fernando Mendoza had completed 89 of 122 passes (73%) for 1,208 yards (9.9 yards per attempt) with 16 touchdown passes and one interception. Mendoza was more mobile, but Hoover is holding his own. Last week: 9

9. Austin Simmons, Missouri

Simmons shredded Florida with his left arm while leading a Missouri offense that racked up 560 yards in a head-turning 45-17 win over the Gators. In terms of sheer arm strength and accuracy, there may not be a better quarterback in college football. The Ole Miss transfer is equipped with a cannon, and he uses it. He is first among all SEC quarterbacks in air yards per attempt at 11. Last week: 22

10. Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

A fluky fumble and bad interception derailed Taylor's showcase opportunity against Alabama in the first quarter before he settled in and began to flash the elite talent that has made him one of this season's top breakout stars. He is still No. 15 in passer efficiency and has rushed for 16 first downs, which is tied for 14th nationally among quarterbacks with at least 40 pass attempts. Last week: 3

11. Arch Manning, Texas

Heading into the Red River Rivalry against an excellent Oklahoma defense, Manning is treading water. While he was great down the stretch in a huge Week 2 win over Ohio State and had some nice moments at critical points in a win at Tennessee, his overall metrics are lagging. Manning is 80th in EPA per dropback and 61st in passer efficiency. Last week: 11

12. Braden Atkinson, Oregon State

Atkinson was so good in Oregon State's 56-26 Week 5 win at Colorado State -- passing for 427 yards and five touchdowns -- that he forced the Rams to make a midgame defensive coordinator change. He leads the nation in passing yards at 1,848 and is second in passing touchdowns with 16. It's not dink and dunk, either. He ranks in the top 30% nationally in air yards per attempt at 9.5. Last week: 38

13. Devon Dampier, Utah

Coming off a bye, Dampier ranks in the top 20 nationally in EPA per dropback and passer efficiency. Last time out, he completed 12 of 15 passes for 160 yards in the first half as Utah opened up a 24-3 lead on Iowa State in an eventual 31-17 win. Dampier is adjusting just fine to new coordinator Kevin McGiven's scheme. Last week: 13

14. Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska

Colandrea's mobility is adding new dynamism to Nebraska's offense. He totaled a career-high 108 rushing yards in the Cornhuskers' 48-23 win over Maryland. He also threw for three touchdowns, bringing his season total to 13. With Colandrea at the helm, Nebraska ranks 24th in total offense after finishing at 80th last season. Last week: 19

15. Jayden Maiava, USC

Maiava is cooling off as USC's level of competition heats up. He's dropped outside the top 20 in passer efficiency with games at Penn State and Wisconsin up next before trips to No. 5 Ohio State and No. 7 Indiana. His 6.47 yards per attempt in last week's narrow win over Washington marked a season low. Last week: 10

16. Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Lopez wreaked havoc in Wake Forest's 57-3 win over Stanford with his legs, totaling three touchdowns and 88 yards as a rusher. He also completed 20 of 27 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. The fleet-footed lefty has scrambled for 15 first downs while looking vastly improved after reuniting with Wake Forest offensive coordinator Rob Ezell, who was Lopez's OC at South Alabama in 2024. Last week: 20

17. Conner Weigman, Houston

Weigman rushed for three touchdowns in the second half as Houston rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat UCF in Week 5. He's tallied five rushing touchdowns over the past two weeks alone. He's working on a streak of four games without an interception as Houston enters a road test at Kansas State. Last week: 17

18. Aidan Chiles, Northwestern

Northwestern rode its running game to a 34-13 statement win over Penn State in Week 5. Chiles got in on the action by moving the chains with his legs on a pair of third downs in the second half. His passing stats aren't overwhelming, but he's 10th nationally in yards per attempt (10.1), 14th in passer efficiency and hasn't been picked off. Last week: 18

19. Kevin Jennings, SMU

SMU's offense played poorly as a whole during a 25-16 Week 5 win over Boston College. But credit where it's due: Jennings took care of the football, which has been a career-long struggle for him. Jennings ranks No. 4 nationally in total offense per game at 331.4 yards and has totaled 16 touchdowns during a prolific start to his season. Last week: 15

20. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Fifita totaled three touchdowns and 301 total yards of offense in Arizona's 34-7 Week 5 win over Cincinnati. He is already Arizona's all-time leader in passing touchdowns (86) and passing yards (10,598). He could pass Nick Foles for most completions in Arizona history this week at West Virginia. Last week: 24

21. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

Last week: 12

22. Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville

Last week: 16

23. Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech

Last week: 21

25. Aaron Philo, Florida

Last week: 14

24. Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

Last week: 36

26. Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

Last week: 27

27. Katin Houser, Illinois

Last week: 23

28. Marcus Stokes, Memphis

Last week: 39

29. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Last week: 26

30. Sam Leavitt, LSU

Last week: 29

31. William "Pop" Watson, UMass

Last week: 25

32. Camden Coleman, James Madison

Last week: 44

33. Malachi Singleton, Appalachian State

Last week: 33

34. Tayven Jackson, North Texas

Last week: 45

35. John Alan Richter, Toledo

Last week: 35

36. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Last week: 37

37. Nathan Hayes, North Dakota State

Last week: 40

38. Caden Creel, Jacksonville State

Last week: 41

39. David McComb, Miami (Ohio)

Last week: 47

40. Beau Pribula, Virginia

Last week: 28

41. Cameran Brown, Georgia State

Last week: unranked

42. Maddux Madsen, Boise State

Last week: 48

43. Ryan Browne, Purdue

Last week: unranked

44. JC French IV, Cincinnati

Last week: 30

45. Brad Jackson, Texas State

Last week: 49

46. Caden Veltkamp, FAU

Last week: 50

47. Ashton Daniels, Florida State

Last week: unranked

48. Lunch Winfield, Louisiana

Last week: unranked

49. CJ Bailey, NC State

Last week: unranked

50. Colton Joseph, Wisconsin

Last week: unranked