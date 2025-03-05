1 Arch Manning Texas Longhorns QB

Of all the QBs on this list, Manning is the least accomplished on the field. He hasn't led his team to a conference title or the College Football Playoff (though one can argue Texas doesn't accomplish this things without him last year), but if you were to ask who the biggest name in the sport is at QB heading into 2025, it'd be Arch Manning. There's been so much anticipation for his career since he was a high schooler, and this fall, we'll all finally get to see him at the helm of the Texas offense.

2 Cade Klubnik Clemson Tigers QB

It is I, Noted Cade Klubnik Hater Tom Fornelli, putting Klubnik at No. 2 in the spring QB Power Rankings. Listen, I'm not excited about it, but I can't deny the finish to the season Klubnik had. He had a nightmare performance against Georgia to begin the year but played extremely well to close out the season against South Carolina, SMU and Clemson's playoff loss to Texas. Alas, therein lies the rub. Klubnik played well, but Clemson lost two of those games. Unless Clemson starts winning those games while Klubnik plays well, he'll never reach No. 1 in these rankings.

3 Carson Beck Georgia Bulldogs QB

Carson Beck's elbow injury in the SEC Championship Game derailed Georgia's season. The 'Dawgs hung on to win the game, but their national title hopes were lost the moment Beck was gone. Now he's truly gone, having transferred to Miami to drive (and lose) expensive cars with his famous girlfriend. All of these things matter in the QB Power Rankings! Of course, the influencer life will only carry him so far. He'll actually need to play well with the Hurricanes to remain this high, and I wonder which version of Beck we'll see in Miami -- the guy from 2023 or the one from 2024. The former would be best.

4 Drew Allar Penn State Nittany Lions QB

Allar is a Rorschach test of a QB, and at times, it can be hard to defend him. He's über-talented and shows flashes of brilliance, but while Penn State reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, one could argue they did so in spite of Allar. In three playoff games, he completed only 54.3% of his passes for 6.2 yards per attempt and three touchdowns. And all three touchdowns came against Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal. Still, the talent remains, and if he has a breakthrough this season, Penn State might make a lot of noise.

5 Sam Leavitt Arizona State Sun Devils QB

Leavitt spent last season in the short, thick and round shadow of Cam Skattebo, but if Arizona State is to remain in contention to win the Big 12 and get back to the playoff, he'll need to carry more of the load. I expect Arizona State's offensive philosophy won't change much overall, but we'll see more put on Leavitt's plate. And we should. He was a monster over the back half of the season as he grew more comfortable and is poised to take a significant step forward in 2025.

6 Garrett Nussmeier LSU Tigers QB

Oh, Garrett, I'll never stop being enamored with that cannon attached to your torso, nor should you. Of course, considering the throws I see you unleash at times, I don't think I need to worry about it on your end. It's clear you love that thing, and you love to show it off, which is what I love about you. However, it may be better for your draft stock and LSU's ability to compete in the SEC if you harness it a little. Or don't. It's cool. You're still here, right?

7 LaNorris Sellers South Carolina Gamecocks QB

Sellers will be one of the more fascinating cases in 2025. He's ultra-athletic and extremely talented, but we've seen plenty of similar stories in college football over the years. The problem is that many never develop as passers, though the ones who do become legends (and occasionally beat Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowls). Sellers has that kind of ceiling, and with the amount of contributors the Gamecocks need to replace from last year's team, he'll need to take that step forward.

8 Sawyer Robertson Baylor Bears QB

I saw a tweet a few weeks ago about how nobody ever talks about Sawyer Robertson, and it made me so angry. Robertson appeared in these rankings multiple times last season! True Ball Knowers are well aware of Sawyer Robertson! He's the primary reason I see Baylor as a legitimate threat in the Big 12 after he finished with 3,301 total yards and 23 total touchdowns in his final eight starts last year.

9 Rocco Becht Iowa State Cyclones QB

You can't have a QB Power Ranking without at least one MOXIE AND GRIT guy, and Becht happily slides into that role. What I love about Becht is he's liable to do anything at any given time. He could unleash the most picturesque pass you've ever seen, or he might make a decision that's so awful you'd think he saw a spider on the football and just wanted to get away from it. He has truly inherited the Brock Purdy Throne and run with it in Ames.

10 DJ Lagway Florida Gators QB